Rare Photos Of Marilyn Monroe When She Was Just 20 Years Old

by

Before she was famous, Marilyn Monroe was known as Norma Jeane Dougherty, and in 1946 she and her lover, photographer André de Dienes, traveled to Malibu beach where the 20-year-old future blonde bombshell posed for this series of photographs. In his own words, the photographer said:

“She was twenty and had never experienced the intoxication of success, yet already there was a shadow over her radiance, in her laughter. I asked her to react instinctively, without giving herself time to think, to the words happiness, surprise, reflection, doubt, peace of mind, sadness, self-torment… and death. When I said ‘death’ she took hold of the folded dark-cloth and covered her head with it. Death to her was blackness, nothingness. I tried to coax another reaction from her. Death might be a beginning, the hope of an everlasting light. She shook her head: ‘That’s what death is for me.’ She turned towards me, her face set and despairing, eyes dulled, her mouth suddenly bereft of colour. To her, death was the end of everything.”

(h/t: vintage)

Rare Photos Of Marilyn Monroe When She Was Just 20 Years Old
Rare Photos Of Marilyn Monroe When She Was Just 20 Years Old
Rare Photos Of Marilyn Monroe When She Was Just 20 Years Old
Rare Photos Of Marilyn Monroe When She Was Just 20 Years Old
Rare Photos Of Marilyn Monroe When She Was Just 20 Years Old
Rare Photos Of Marilyn Monroe When She Was Just 20 Years Old
Rare Photos Of Marilyn Monroe When She Was Just 20 Years Old
Rare Photos Of Marilyn Monroe When She Was Just 20 Years Old
Rare Photos Of Marilyn Monroe When She Was Just 20 Years Old
Rare Photos Of Marilyn Monroe When She Was Just 20 Years Old
Rare Photos Of Marilyn Monroe When She Was Just 20 Years Old
Rare Photos Of Marilyn Monroe When She Was Just 20 Years Old
Rare Photos Of Marilyn Monroe When She Was Just 20 Years Old
Rare Photos Of Marilyn Monroe When She Was Just 20 Years Old
Rare Photos Of Marilyn Monroe When She Was Just 20 Years Old
Rare Photos Of Marilyn Monroe When She Was Just 20 Years Old
Rare Photos Of Marilyn Monroe When She Was Just 20 Years Old
Rare Photos Of Marilyn Monroe When She Was Just 20 Years Old
Rare Photos Of Marilyn Monroe When She Was Just 20 Years Old

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
10 Outrageous Oscars Moments We Will Never Forget
3 min read
Feb, 20, 2017
A Flashdance Series is in Development at CBS All-Access
3 min read
Oct, 27, 2020
30 Intriguing Stories Behind Historical Mugshots You’ll Want To Read Twice
3 min read
Aug, 8, 2025
The Five Most Disappointing Moments From The Show “Gold Rush”
3 min read
Feb, 12, 2021
The Top 10 Saturday Night Live Seasons of All Time
3 min read
Jun, 7, 2018
Why The Cancellation of The Show Cops is So Significant
3 min read
Jun, 13, 2020
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.