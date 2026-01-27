Disturbing Comments By Justin Baldoni Exposed By Blake Lively’s Driver During His Testimony

The ongoing legal dispute between It Ends With Us co-stars Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni has taken yet another chilling turn as new details emerged from newly unsealed court documents this week.
Blake’s longtime driver, Kevin Alexander, detailed “disturbing” comments allegedly made by Baldoni about women in his deposition, remarks that reportedly even prompted him to later warn the actress.
The deposition of Lively’s driver was released as part of a larger trove of nearly 200 exhibits unsealed starting January 20, 2026, following a major procedural step in the lawsuit.
“[Kevin] has nothing to gain and seems genuinely spooked; it goes to show even a third party could pick up on [Justin’s] creepiness,” reacted one social media user.
The lawsuit between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni has been ongoing since late 2024, stemming from the actress’s claims of s*xual harassment on the set of their film It Ends With Us, and an alleged smear campaign against her.
Justin fired back at the allegations with a $400 million countersuit against Lively for defamation, claiming the Gossip Girl alum allegedly threatened to “ruin” his reputation in the industry and attempted to “hijack” his creative vision for the film during the filming process.
While the countersuit was dismissed by a judge in June last year, according to multiple reports, a tranche of hundreds of court exhibits, including Kevin Alexander’s deposition, has recently come to light.
According to the deposition, the incident occurred during a car ride with Lively, her assistant Sophia, and Baldoni from New York City to a production office in New Jersey for It Ends With Us.
Alexander claimed Baldoni spoke explicitly about his past “s*xual relations with women” in a manner that was “very out of the ordinary” for a professional setting.
The driver alleged, “Justin was discussing his s*xual relations with women. As we were driving, he stated that, and it took my focus off driving because I can’t forget this, you know, his s*xual relations with women, how he was forced on and he forced himself on women.”
Emphasizing that it was the first time he had ever met the Jane the Virgin star, Alexander said, “To me it was very out of the ordinary to meet somebody and talk like that in a vehicle. That’s why it caught my attention.”
“Basically he kept talking about his s*xual relations, and, again, like I’m repeating myself I believe, but, you know, he would force himself on women. If they said no, this, that, he would revert back. It was just disturbing.”
Kevin further claimed that due to his discomfort with the topic being discussed, he disengaged from the conversation, despite Baldoni continuing to speak about “more stuff” during the car ride.
“It is those key points when someone says, you know, forcing myself on women, women forced on me, I don’t – I didn’t care, like, you know, it is disturbing to me. You can’t forget something like that.”
Reportedly, upon reaching their destination, Alexander stated that he “let everybody out” before briefly speaking to the Gossip Girl alum alone, during which he warned her about Baldoni’s behavior.
He claimed, “I stated to Blake, ‘I feel very uncomfortable. Something is not right here. I would like to do a background check on him or something,’ and later to learn that he was the producer of this movie.”
The newly surfaced testimony from Blake’s driver divided the internet, with a majority appearing to support his claims, while others questioned his motive and the timing of the information becoming public.
One supporter of The Shallows star wrote, “He never even knew who Baldoni was before this, and this was his immediate first impression. Imagine being such a massive creep that people would recommend a background check being done on you as soon as they meet you for the first time.”
Another user commented, “The driver wanted a background check and for her never to be alone with him… it was clear it was enough to make many concerned. So quickly. This doesn’t just happen by accident. That’s a very obviously problematic person.”
“This is exactly the reason why I cannot, in good conscience, support him. How you can say this with your whole chest and expect me to support you is wild, and the way he just said this so callously is sickening,” added a third.
Skeptical netizens, however, argued that Kevin was on Lively’s “payroll,” with one writing, “He is on her payroll!!!! She planted seeds she lied she manipulated her own friends this is all a rescue mission on her behalf.”
“In fairness, he has everything to gain. He literally relies on Blake to make a living. Apparently, there was someone else in the car named Sophia. I would love to hear her recollection.”
Alexander’s deposition was made public just days after a string of controversial messages exchanged between Blake and her reportedly now-estranged best friend, Taylor Swift, were officially unsealed last week.
The messages, which were originally submitted to the court in November 2025 by Baldoni’s legal team as part of a motion for summary judgment, allegedly show Blake referring to him using several disparaging terms, including “doofus director” and “a clown,” while also describing the film as “my movie.”
Lively also allegedly asked Swift to support her revised version of the film’s script, to which the Fate of Ophelia singer reportedly replied, “I’ll do anything for you!!”
The documents further allege that Taylor referred to Justin as a “b*tch,” writing, “I think this b*tch knows something is coming because he’s gotten out his tiny violin.”
While Swift has not publicly addressed the texts, Lively’s lawyers reportedly stated in court filings that they do not dispute that the “quoted language appears in the cited source,” but emphasized that it “does not support [Justin’s] assertion” that Blake and the 14-time Grammy winner “privately discussed” a smear campaign against him.
The trial in the lawsuit between Blake and Justin is scheduled to begin on May 18 this year.
With the trial date approaching in the coming months, legal experts have noted that the recent unsealing of documents allows both legal teams to bolster their positions.
