“Their Kitchen Is Comprised Entirely Of Microwaves”: 30 Of The Absolute Worst Chain Restaurants

Many of us enjoy a cheeky fast-food meal every now and then. But unless you’ve worked on the other side of the counter, very few people think about what it’s like being a chain restaurant employee. All the customers have to go on is the quality of the food and service. Though everyone makes mistakes, some businesses seem to be in the habit of making their errors a regular feature.
Redditor u/Eris3344 wanted to get to grips with the landscape of chain restaurants in the United States, so they asked people to explain which ones are the worst and why. We’ve collected some of the most insightful answers to share with you.
#1
I was excited to try Taco Bell when they launched in the UK a couple of years ago. What the hell America, it’s literally warm lettuce in an unflavoured Dorito.
Image source: jolloholoday, Anthony92931
#2
Subway. Still lost about how they stay in business. The quality keeps dropping, the prices keep rising, the deals are shrinking, and their market share is being cannibalized over the last decade or so by places that offer a superior offering at less or just slightly more. I can walk in and get a Jersey Mikes sub for 10 bucks and it’s miles better than anything subway can spit out.
Image source: radiantpenguin991, CHICHI7YT
#3
I’m convinced Applebee’s isn’t a real restaurant. Just a front for repurposed takeout from neighboring restaurants.
ShawshankException:
I’m convinced their kitchen is comprised entirely of microwaves.
Image source: Olclops, Mike Mozart
#4
Golden Corral is an abomination.
GNOIZ1C:
Quantity, Not Quality™️
Image source: SirButtlockss, Ildar Sagdejev
#5
I fail to understand how Dominoes is still in business. It’s the cr*ppiest pizza out there. Like cardboard with red melted crayon for sauce. It’s pathetic. With all the far superior places to get a pizza from…….why the hell do people still prefer Dominoes?
Image source: The_REAL_McWeasel, EPIC
#6
McDonald’s, they treat their workers like s**t, they get paid to be abused by coworkers, customers, owners, and truck drivers. Get injured? too bad! That’s a you problem! Get back to work!! You can’t even make enough to SURVIVE food is s**t, overpriced, and I’d rather eat my own s**t over mcs**t. You have a family member dying? Oh well we need you to come in cus our best Boi Mc. Never does anything wrong needs a month off cus he “earned it” aka siting on his a*s doing nothing while you cook, clean, fry, assemble, and so on! Tldr: McDonald’s is a hellhole and far worse than any fast food joint.
Image source: phantom56_, Michael Rivera
#7
They all suck, but Pizza Hut has to be the one that fell the farthest.
lemming_follower:
I’ve always believed there is money to be made on nostalgia. Pizza Hut executives are letting this demographic slip away. You think they’d offer a once-a-year special to satisfy us old-timers.
Of course, in addition to my 80’s pizza, I’d want a few games sitting down at a cocktail arcade machine…
Image source: SpaceGoonie, Aaron F. Stone
#8
Panera is on the list too.
Nature_Goulet:
Panera costs more than a regular sit down. Totally ridiculous.
Image source: TheMillenniaIFalcon, Dave Stone
#9
KFC. How can a chicken place be out of chicken so often? And bring back the corn on the cob as well as the tater wedges you fools.
TheGramdWaZoo:
It doesn’t even taste like chicken anymore… It’s just battered grease.
alwaysmyfault:
Bring back the buffet!
Image source: TheUnblinkingEye1001, Phillip Pessar
#10
Sbarro. It takes a lot of work to ruin pizza.
Image source: ErikRobson, Mike Mozart
#11
Burger King – awesome when I was a teenager, sucks now. I dunno, the food quality has gone too downhill for me.
Image source: dayofthedead204, wikimedia
#12
Hate me if you want, but I can’t stand Olive Garden. Their menu is just too limited and their food has no inspiration.
DenL4242:
Why would anyone hate you for stating straight-up facts? Olive Garden can’t even cook pasta correctly.
Image source: BackInTheRealWorld
#13
Chick-Fil-A. They cause horrific traffic jams. One just opened and it’s already making everyone around miserable.
It’s a damn sandwich.
Image source: Poinsettia917
#14
Papa John’s went from the top to the absolute bottom in a very short time. We refuse to order it anymore. It was never great but it has become inedible in the last 5 years or so. We actually threw it out last time we ordered it and made something else.
Image source: ArminTanz, Ildar Sagdejev
#15
Long John Silver, it has to be a cover for the mob or something.
draggar
Just something about fast seafood doesn’t sit right with me.
Image source: cognitive_markets44, Mr. Blue MauMau
#16
Food? Mcdonald’s.
Being able to make the food? Popeyes.
Being able to CONSISTENTLY f**k up? Jack in the box.
Somehow getting people to order online? Chipotle.
Longest wait? Sonic.
Closing every store? Burger king.
Trying so damn hard to no avail? Arby’s.
Please support independent restaurants yall. Same price or cheaper, way better food, doesn’t take 30 minutes just to get fries, and your money isn’t going to some corporation.
Image source: somecow
#17
TGIFriday’s. Between TGIF, Applebee’s, and Chili’s (all essentially the same place) TGIF is the absolute worst. I doubt they even have fryers or ovens/grills in the kitchen – wouldn’t be surprised to just see 10 microwaves lined up.
Image source: OGpizza, Americasroof
#18
I’m definitely going to get hate for this but Panda Express.
The food is mediocre at best but I will give them the benefit that you can’t find a larger portion of food for ~$10 anywhere else. However the real reason I say it is the worst is because due to how popular and widespread they are, it’s given a lot of people in less culturally diverse sectors the idea that all Chinese food is a cheap and greasy struggle meal. I am of East Asian descent and I’ve learned to stop suggesting Chinese food as a first date when meeting a non-Asian girl because I usually get hit with something like “What like Panda Express? Can we go somewhere better?” 🤦🏻♂️
Image source: avg_bleach_enjoyer
#19
Waffle House
EDIT: I Googled “Waffle House shooting [hometown]” to support my point, but I then had to specify which one.
Image source: wilcobanjo, Mbrickn
#20
Denny’s. EVERY time I eat there (desperate times call for desperate measures) It sucks. Only 24/7 place open by my airport. How can you screw up food that bad and stay open?
Image source: Auntwedgie
#21
iHop
Just go to a local diner. Much cheaper, better food, better service by far.
Image source: Captainegglegs
#22
My wife and kids LOVE this place, but I’m just gonna say it; Fazoli’s.
It’s literally just microwaved Italian Lean Cuisines (and if it’s not I will be VERY surprised). It’s not that it’s gross, but I don’t see the need to go out and pay a premium for it when I can hit up my local grocery store and nuke it at home.
Image source: Guardian-Boy, Mark Yen
#23
Sonic. Which sucks because I remember when the food there used to be good.
Image source: lone_wolf1580
#24
Chili’s has gone so far downhill that it’s sad. 15-20 years ago it was the top family restaurant in my eyes. Food was excellent, service was good and the atmosphere was fun. Now, the food is bland, it seems every chili’s is woefully understaffed and every time I go, it feels miserable there. It was one of my favorite places to catch a bite to eat and now I don’t even bother anymore.
Image source: brechbillc1, Corey Coyle
#25
Cheese Cake Factory. One of the worst meals I’ve ever had from a restaurant is from them, and I can happily eat at Applebee’s or wherever. Not only that but you pay a premium for their s**t food.
Image source: hydro123456
#26
Ruby Tuesday is absolute a*s.
Image source: mydogsnameiskendrick
#27
Chipotle. The one time I attempted to eat there, I waited 20 minutes in line, the place was filthy, and then while my burrito was being made, the girl at the guacamole station LITERALLY VOMITED IN HER MOUTH AND RAN OFF THE LINE. The manager just called someone else up to take her place. I walked out. This was AFTER the whole “Chipotle is making people sick” thing, where they figured out it was sick workers and bad hygiene that was infecting customers with norovirus. That place is gross. I’ll take Salsa Fresca over them any day.
Image source: MamaSquash8013
#28
Never met a Red Robin that didn’t give me food poisoning.
Image source: neonphoenix09, JJBers
#29
Tim Hortons.
DeliciousPangolin:
I hate their phony, mass-produced nationalist pandering. Especially from a foreign-owned company that does everything in its power to avoid employing Canadians. No one outside Ontario gave a s**t about TH until they started spamming TV with ads depicting themselves as a cherished Canadian institution. Where did they get the money to do that? By selling themselves to Wendy’s.
Image source: TheCanuckler
#30
Arby’s is just reconstituted diarrhea on a soggy bun.
Image source: kdeweb24, Random Retail
