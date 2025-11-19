50 Times People Couldn’t Believe Their Luck In Thrift Stores

You stop dead in your tracks. Your heart races, heat rushes to your face, and your mouth goes dry. Is it…? You inch closer, barely trusting what you’re seeing.
Yes. Yes, it is. You’ve just stumbled upon your dream thrift store find. For a grand total of $4.99.
It doesn’t happen often, but when it does, there’s only one thing to do—brag a little.
And that’s exactly what the Facebook group ‘Is That Weird Or Wonderful Thing’ is for—showing off the best secondhand grabs. We’ve rounded up some of their top posts below—so scroll on, but don’t be surprised if you get a little jealous. I know I did.
#1 Got This Great Lamp For My Reading Room At The Second Hand Store Grove Depot In Locust Grove Ga
I love it . Got it home and saw it had the name of American artist Charles Aysocki. I paid $60 and I think its value is much higher.
#2 Best $2.99 I’ve Spent At Goodwill, Maybe Ever. Did I Need A Ceramic Cat? Well, This One I Actually Did, For Obvious Reasons
#3 I Am Obsessed! It Does Need A Little Bit Of Love, But I Think Its In Pretty Decent Shape. It Also Came With All Of The Furniture As Well
#4 My Husband Came Home From A Ride And Said That There Was A Baby Elephant On The Side Of The Road, After Much Struggle We Managed To Get Her Home. Meet Nelly The Elephant
#5 This Beautiful Globe Was Posted Online Amongst A Bunch Of Free Items Destined For Goodwill The Next Morning
#6 His Is Secondhand To Me, Given By A Neighbor That Moved Away! I Absolutely Adore It- I Know Nothing About It Other Than It’s Stained Glass And Possibly Iron?
#7 My Absolutely Ridiculous Cat Martini Glass Tower I Found On Facebook Marketplace. My Kitties Name Is Olive, And She Loves It Very Much So Far
#8 Picked Up These Cast Iron Cat Andirons Up From My Buy Nothing Group. I Can’t Wait To See Them With The Flames Behind The Eyes!
#9 I Found This Weird Lamp At A Local Thrift Shop Last Week! I Have Yet To Find A Bulb For It, But I Can’t Wait To See It Illuminated. *edit-“She” Has So Much Personality
#10 My Boyfriend Scored This Beauty At The Goodwill This Morning! We Are Going To Use It For Plants!
#11 Found This Beautiful First Edition The Raven Pop Up Book Today At Goodwill For Only $0.50
#12 I’m Not Sure If This Belongs Here But The Other Day I Went Thrifting With Some Friends And We Came Across This Beautiful Lamp! I Ended Up Caving And Buying It, LOL
#13 Not Really Weird, But Wonderful. I Scored This Lovely Cabinet At A Thrift Store For $5.00, Because It Was The End Of The Day And The Clerk Wanted To Close
#14 I Got This Awesome Sculpture At A Yard Sale Yesterday For $1. The Lady Who Sold It To Me Didn’t Think Anyone Would Want It. I Love It Though. Definitely One Of My Cooler Finds!
#15 Saw This At An Antique Shop. A Dresser Resembling A Volkswagen Van, Complete With Working Headlights
#16
I’m excited to share my Facebook marketplace find from this weekend. I came across a 1960’s midnight owl transistor radio! I’ve been looking for one for a while and I can’t believe I found one.
#17 I Found This Little Cutie At What The Scrap In Colorado Springs. It Was Marked $1 Which As A Steal As Far As I Knew
#18 Picked Up This Dapper Guy Today From Our Local Buy And Sell, Set Him Up In Our Bathroom To Hold Extra Tp Then Waited For My Husband To Come Home
#19 Finally Remembered To Post This Amazing Find From A Community Garage Sale Last Year. It’s A Hand Blown Glass Jellyfish Lamp By Artist Joel Bloomberg
#20
Found this big boy at an antique show in new hampshire today. He’s hollow but still very heavy and about 3 feet tall. Need to repair the damage to his ear and then his largeness can grace our garden.
#21
Found this Frank Lloyd wright piece today at my local thrift store! Glass and lead. It was on the cart coming out of the back, but it never made it to the store shelves because I saw it first. For $5 it definitely came home with me in Chattanooga, TN.
#22 My New House Hippo I Got From A Neighbor’s Estate Sale Today
#23 I Got This Incredible Shirt At My Favorite Thrift Shop On Sunday! I Wore It Out Of The Store, And I’m Obsessed
#24 I Found The Sweetest, Stained Glass Mirror In Perfect Condition At Goodwill In Minnesota. It Is The Perfect Addition To My Daughter’s Room
#25 Found This Charming Curved Chest At A Goodwill In Southern, Ky For $50 Today! Totally In Love
#26 It Perfectly Matches My Purple Bedroom!
#27 Searched Multiple Secondhand Markets And Found These Vintage Bracelets To Create The Perfect Cheeseburger Bangle Stack
#28 Found This Bucherer Watch An Estate Sale For $1! I Have No Idea What Year It Was Made But I Will Wear It Because It Makes Me Smile
#29 Found This Flower At Goodwill For $3 And Thought It Looked So Cute With My Leaf Chair. Turns Out It’s A Baby Bath That You Put Into A Sink
#30 It Happened! The Mirror I Have Swooned Over For Actual Years Has Been Found! My Honey Found Her In A Small Town Thrift Shop For Only $4. I’m Crying Y’all! Couldnt Be Happier!
#31
Yesterday while wandering a favorite thrift store I spotted this amazing vintage crewel hand embroidery piece. I literally gasped when I saw it! The colors and detail and textures are all stunning. As a gardener and crazy plant lady it spoke to my soul and will forever be one of my most prized possessions.
#32 Please Spay And Neuter Your Pets So This Doesn’t Happen. Found On Ebay
#33 Thought Some If You Might Appreciate My Vintage Glass Collection – Almost All Of Which I’ve Found At Op Shops Over The Years
#34 I’ve Had My Eye On Her Since June And She Is Finally Mine! I’m So In Love
#35 Finally Got My Hands On Some Hand Chairs! Got Off Fb Marketplace. Cutest Cat In The World For Size Reference
#36
Found this lightbulb at the rescue mission, was not expecting what happened when I flipped the switch now I have to find the perfect lamp for it. So beautiful, wonder how long these things last. Very unique never seen one before.
#37 Spotted This Creepy Guy At Goodwill In Strongsville, Ohio. For Only $11, He Did Come Home With Me
#38 Found These Amazing Purple (My Favorite Color) Dragon Fly Plates At A Parking Lot Rummage Sale, $2.00 A Plate, There Were Only 4, I Love Them
#39 All Treasure Store (Thrift) Finds!! I Love Colbalt Blue Glass
#40 Finally!! I Got Something!! It’s Not Finished Yet But The Grow Lights Are Installed And A Couple Plants Inside, Hoping To Add Propagation Tubes Along The Back As Well!
#41 Found At Goodwill In Henderson. He Was $5. I Had To Have Him
#42
Been wanting one of these for a while but was only finding coca cola ones, scored this beauty off Facebook marketplace and he arrived with minimal damage. Bought some red plastic cups to match.
#43 My Daughter And I Found This Fabulous Purse At A Gw In North Carolina For Just $5. We Were Excited Because The Day Before We Were In Myrtle Beach And Saw The Exact Same Purse New For $50!!
#44 Behold…the Cartoon Bag! I’ve Seen Variations Of These Posted And When I Saw It In The Electronics Area Of My Local Goodwill, I Sprinted Like A Champion Pony To Collect My Prize
#45 Perfect Pullover Top For An Avid Fan Of Halloween, Found At A Thrift Store. It Didn’t Come Home With Me, Even Though It Was Certainly…uh…unique
#46 Charcuterie 80s Style
#47 I Picked Up This Embroidered Map Of State Flowers From Hickory Tree Antique Mall In Beckley, West Virginia. Very Cool
#48 Got This Beauty Today On Marketplace
#49 I Found This Bad Boy At Our Town’s Annual Flea Market At An Insanely Overpriced Antiques Booth. It Was $20
#50 My Delightful $1.99 Chili Pepper Couple From Goodwill. They Make Me Smile
