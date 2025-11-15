Hey Pandas, What’s The Weirdest Pet You Have Or Had? (Closed)

Post a picture of the weirdest pet you’ve had or have.
#1
My Burmese Python; Fluffy Von Hindenburg
#2
When I was about 10 I had a pet cricket and I was so happy I caught one and then I named it jerry. My dad then told me a few days later to release the cricket out back into the yard and I replied with “Okay, But his name is jerry dad use it next time.”
#3
I had a pet worm when I was 10, it didn’t survive for long because I didn’t know what environment it needs…
#4
i found a spider in my room and kept it was a pet, it died in 2 days its name was larry
#5
My brother’s fish. Whenever I would walk into the room (and only when I would walk in) it would swim right up to the side of the tank and bonk its face against the glass.
#6
I used to collect ladybugs in water bottles with holes poked in them and called them my pets. I also named each and every one I caught. Until I had to release them a few days later..
