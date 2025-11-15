Hey Pandas, What Was The Worst Thing That Happened To You Or Someone You Are Close To? (Closed)

by

I’m just curious, share your responses, please!

#1

My best friend has attempted to take her life away multiple times.

#2

More than 5 of my friends took their own lives

#3

My freinds dad died becasue of a sickness last year.

#4

I lost my pit bull due to cancer. :(

#5

My cousin broke both his arms, both his legs, and his neck in the past 2 months.

#6

My grandma died because she had to wait to long to get a brain tumor treated. She was scheduled to get a surgery a few days later, she went home and apparently was feeling dizzy so she went to bed. The next day she collapsed and my great grandpa called an ambulance but she was dead before it got to their house. I miss her.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Customer Service Specialist Shares One Of His All-Time Favorite Calls And It’s Too Wholesome
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Wife Says Goodbye To Husband Taken Too Soon After Routine Dental Visit Turns Fatal
3 min read
Oct, 3, 2025
The 10 Best TV Shows About Witches
3 min read
Nov, 19, 2021
The Walking Dead tv show comics
The Biggest Differences Between The Walking Dead And The Comics
3 min read
May, 25, 2023
Jack Reacher
Amazon is Developing a Jack Reacher TV Series
3 min read
Jul, 23, 2019
What Is The Best Book You’ve Ever Read? (Ended)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.