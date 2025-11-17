Hey Pandas, What’s The Weirdest Definition Of A Word You’ve Found? (Closed)

by

It needs to be from a dictionary or something similar, but besides that, it’s free.

#1

The two for defenestration would be amazing in the same situation together:

“The action of throwing someone out of a window” (formal)

“The action of dismissing someone from a position of power or authority” (informal)

What if you defenestrate by defenestration? Chuck the CEO out the window?

#2

hippopotomonstrosesquippedaliophobia is the fear of long words which is rather dumb like how long it took me to write that out :’)

#3

it used to be 2nd definition of harp
a kitchen instrument used to cut the cheese

#4

Look up the definition of “gapplebees” on specifically the Urban Dictionary
It’s glorious
https://www.urbandictionary.com/define.php?term=gapplebees

#5

Mirkin

A pubic wig

Patrick Penrose
