Hey Pandas, What’s The Weirdest Definition Of A Word You’ve Found? (Closed)

It needs to be from a dictionary or something similar, but besides that, it’s free.
#1
The two for defenestration would be amazing in the same situation together:
“The action of throwing someone out of a window” (formal)
“The action of dismissing someone from a position of power or authority” (informal)
What if you defenestrate by defenestration? Chuck the CEO out the window?
#2
hippopotomonstrosesquippedaliophobia is the fear of long words which is rather dumb like how long it took me to write that out :’)
#3
it used to be 2nd definition of harp
a kitchen instrument used to cut the cheese
#4
Look up the definition of “gapplebees” on specifically the Urban Dictionary
It’s glorious
https://www.urbandictionary.com/define.php?term=gapplebees
#5
Mirkin
A pubic wig
