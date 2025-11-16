“We’ve Never Spoken Of It”: 35 Of The Wildest And Juiciest Secrets And Stories From Bachelor And Bachelorette Parties

When a wedding can be seen on the horizon, it means it’s time for a bachelor or a bachelorette party. It’s a common tradition in the modern world and quite an old one. Spartans are believed to be the pioneers of such parties, as they started celebrating the groom’s last moments as an unmarried man back in the 5th century B.C.E. Their version included a dinner accompanied by toasts in the soon-to-be-wed’s honor.
But the typical program has gone way off course since then. Even though some people might still choose a nice dinner surrounded by friends, it is pretty common to make a wild night out of it now. The latter usually means alcohol, partying, and—in lots of cases—trouble. Quite a few of such instances were recounted by the ‘Ask Reddit’ community members (here, for example). We have listed some of the most shocking ones, ranging from adultery to terrible accidents, and beyond. Scroll down for the jaw-dropping stories.
#1
My husband prepared me for weeks leading up to his bachelor party that his brothers were going to get him strippers, and there was going to be wild drinking and associated shenanigans, etc. He assured me repeatedly nothing would happen, and he would be on his best behavior. I was never worried, but he seemed very nervous about it. After the party, I didn’t ask any questions beyond, ‘Did you have fun?’ And he went on to describe all these crazy drinking games, strippers, jumping off the roof into a pool, crashing a golf cart, etc. His ultra-macho brother later told me in confidence that he and the other brothers knew my husband wasn’t into all that, so they organized a Magic the Gathering tournament for him instead, with beer and pizza.
Apparently, his brothers were so embarrassed to be enjoying his ‘geeky’ game, that he told everyone they had a crazy night to preserve their manly egos. The story was his decision, because that’s just the kind of thoughtful guy he is. He eventually told me the truth, but not until many years later. It’s the most heart-warming and adorable lie I’ve ever been told.
#2
Worked at a few bars as an axe throwing teacher. You see all types but we get A LOT of bachelor/bachelorette parties who swing through for the novelty. The highlights:
Bride found out a bridesmaid had slept with the groom in highschool. Had to confiscate the axes.
Two bridesmaids made out and the bride’s mother flipped the hell out. Had to confiscate the axes.
Watched a best man take a sip from his axe and threw his beer. The beer did not stick to the target and he was sad. Water was provided.
Probably the one I felt the worst for was a groom who did not drink putting up with his drunk friends. I paid for his sodas for the night.
One groom got left behind after a disagreement about a strip club. He wouldn’t go due to being a decent f*****g human. The staff came together with a few regulars and we threw him a party and bar hopped together after we closed. One of the most fun nights I’ve had in my life and he invited me to cookouts until I moved away.
One groom taught me how to body roll in exchange for me teaching him to throw axes. I did not ask him if he could body roll or how to do it. He just taught me completely unsolicited. Comes in surprisingly useful at parties.
We had special axes at one bar that grooms/brides got to throw. Massive fire axe. Cool as hell. One groom wouldn’t throw it. He just wouldn’t. He just wanted to hold it. It was kinda funny and we put the blade cover on it and just let him use it like a tote. We couldn’t get it back from him until he passed out. I thought it was funny, but it mortified his friends.
One bridesmaid almost hit the bride throwing when she wasn’t supposed to. I caught the axe at the cost of almost losing a finger. Major badass points and a massive tip, but I did have to superglue my hand shut and go home early. Pretty sure the blood traumatized the bridesmaid. She definitely went into shock and my coworker had to calm her down.
#3
MY TIME HAS COME!
I kicked a stripper across a hallway and she bounced off the wall.
I am a very large man. 6’6″, 325lbs. Been a construction worker my whole life, corn fed AF.
My hetero-life-mate proposed to his girl, TIME TO PARTY. We rent a bus, hit Baltimore like a hurricane. Bars, strip clubs, the whole thing.
We’re at a strip club at like 130am, I’m chilling at a table, had a few drinks, enjoying a cigar, and decide I need to take a leak. So, I get up walk me giant a*s down the hallway to the head. Finish my business, wash up, walk out bathroom door.
Here’s where it goes sideways. Just as I step out of the doorway and turn in to the hallway a stripper was hustling by to get to the dressing room. Not just any kind of stripper. A little person stripper. I catch her SQUARE IN THE CHEST WITH MY THIGH. She goes completely airborne and hits the wall. I AM MORTIFIED. I start apologizing profusely and helping her back up. The bouncer comes running over because all he’s sees is my big a*s putting hands on one the girls. She was super chill about it, tells the bouncer it’s all good. I offered to buy her dinner, she accepted. Her name was Michelle, she had a great sense of humor about the whole thing. I never saw her again.
My homeboys have never let me live it down.
#4
Not mine, but my uncle had his bachelor party white water rafting. His best man was in remission from stage 4 cancer and was feeling well enough to join. S**t hit the fan and he fell out of the raft and died in the water.
#5
Guys buddies took him out and got him stone drunk night before wedding. Thought it would be funny to put him in a sleeping berth on a train. Guy woke up next morning 10 hours away. Wedding never happened. Buddies not buddies anymore.
#6
Wasn’t there but a mate was Best Man for his best friend at this Bucks Party.
After much drinking there was a race around the block where the Groom to be, and a few others, took a short cut through a couple of backyards.
Apparently as they jumped one of the fences several of them plummeted into a pool under construction and tragically the Groom was fatally impaled on the exposed re-bar and died there.
This was something that changed everything for every one whom knew him and all his mates.
After this terrible event anyone whom had Bucks Party’s after this event were decidedly more low key and uneventful.
My mate still gets really upset when it’s ever mentioned.
Context.
This tragedy happened in the very early 90’s when construction sites weren’t so regulated hence the ‘no safety cap’ on the rebar. Thankfully that has changed.
The guys were returning from a local pub crawl and had decided it would be a fun way to end the night with a foot race home, knowing these blokes, any spewing would’ve been an instant disqualification.
Also anyone whom took the time to read the post, and it seems quite a few did, I’m hoping that we’re all reminded just how the promise and potential of a life can change in an instant.
One seemingly harmless action or ill considered thought can/will affect you and others in ways we could never imagine.
So thank you for reading, thank you for the comments and please stay safe.
#7
Groom got drunk and slept with his best man.
#8
When I was 18 my 24 year old brother was getting married, and I was a groomsman. The entire wedding party still lived near our mom’s house, so his best man decided to have the bachelor party in her living room because, in his eyes, it was both convenient and hilarious. Mom is totally cool with it and decides to hide out in her bedroom all night watching tv.
The stripper shows up and does her show. At one point she asks who wants to get spanked. My brother’s friends, who I’ve known since I was a kid, instantly volunteer me. I’m on all fours and this stripper is smacking my ass with a riding crop and I look up to see my mother in the hallway.
We lock eyes briefly. An entirely new level of embarrassment washes over me. She looks like she’s trying not to laugh too loudly and goes in to the bathroom. This was in 2005, and we never spoke of it again.
#9
Bride snuck in to see the groom after the party, he was being breastfed by his mother. She was in her sixties and he was late 20’s
The bride called off the wedding and didn’t keep it a secret why, I was relived as I didn’t want to attend the wedding. I honestly wish I was joking.
#10
I stupidly offered to host a bachelor party of a friend at my house. 2 strippers were hired, best man became grabby with them and was acting like a drunk douche. I told him to stop and he slapped me, so we started to brawl. 90% of the people there knew him and didn’t know me, so when the brawl broke out, everyone was defending him, you know, because “that’s my bro!”. I ended getting kicked out of my own house violently, and they locked the door behind me. I went in through the basement and shut off the breaker then screamed for everyone to get out. Took about 2 hours and the cops showing up to get everyone to leave.
I didn’t go to the wedding.
#11
A friend of mine was a tourist in Finland, Walking around downtown helsinki when along comes a groom sitting buck naked in a wheelbarrow full of popcorn, being pushed down the street by the groomsmen. The groom had to give anyone that asked a bag of popcorn from the wheelbarrow, slowly exposing himself. I’ve wondered if this is normal Finnish behavior.
#12
Bachelor party in Las Vegas. Nobody knew that the groom had a problem with gambling. First night we’re there, we’re all in the casino having drinks and playing cards. Groom gets up to “get a drink” and never comes back to the group. After hours of searching for him we finally find him sitting on the bathroom floor of his hotel room crying his eyes out. He lost over $10,000 in just a few hours playing blackjack. We were there for 3 more days and he pretty much didn’t even leave his hotel room and was terrified to go home and tell his fiance he lost gambled away most of their savings.
#13
I was at my bachelor party — just at a small bar — and we had all had a few drinks so we weren’t thinking straight. So, one of us decided it would be a good idea for me to strip naked in Times Square and sing about it. It did not go well, and I apologize to those affected.
#14
Bachelor party and Bachelorette party was in the same town (road trip) at the same time.
Towards the end of the night, after all the drinking and strippers, the two groups merged in drunkenness well past closing times of any bar or club.
I hooked up with the maid of honor while the two to be married had a drunken screaming match about strippers and some guy who apparently talked to the bride-to-be and she tried to invite him to her hotel room.
They did get married (the wedding drama was nuts, too) but it’s one of those marriages where you’re wondering how long until it cracks. They do *not* have a healthy relationship and now there’s meth involved in their lives. I don’t talk to either of them anymore.
Still with the maid of honor, though. We bought a house last year. So that’s cool.
#15
Not my story but heard about it. Groom was on his last hurrah, banged a stripper. Got an STD, didn’t know about it. Nuts swell up to the size of grapefruits, left him unable to have children. His bride to be was looking forward to having kids so parted ways with him, he plead his case that it was the C19 vaccine. And to make it worse his friends semi-famous cousin tweeted about it for the whole world to put the pieces together.
#16
I tore my ACL (the first time) on a stripper pole in a bar during a friend’s Bachelorette party. I was so drunk that I initially wasn’t sure I was injured, so I climbed off the platform and rejoined the ladies on the dance floor. Midway through Motown Philly my anterior drawer slid out and my leg collapsed underneath me. I was helped into the limo and into the hotel.
The following day I used a chair to hobble across the hotel room, had the front desk deliver me a wheelchair, got to the parking lot, and drove left legged to a Walgreens where I hopped in on one foot and bought crutches. I then drove four hours home using only my left leg and saw the doctor Monday morning. Reconstructive surgery and nine months of rehab followed -18 months after the first tear I fell on ice and ruptured the graft. I now walk with a cane and will be crippled in the right leg for life.
TL; DR: LEAVE THE STRIPPER POLE TO THE PROFESSIONALS YOU DUMB S**T.
#17
Friend of the groom was talking s**t at a bar, groom intervened. Fight ensues. Groom ends up getting his jaw broken in the fight.
Had to eat through a straw at his own wedding.
#18
This happened to a family friend back in the 70’s-80’s.
Back in the day the bachelor party was the night before the wedding. Terrible idea, but that’s probably why we’ve gone away from that.
Anyways, night before the wedding the groomsmen decide to “kidnap” the bride and bring her to a couple local bars. All in good fun. Well, they ended up getting in a terrible car accident. One groomsman died. The bride was in critical condition and nearly died, and the driver was brought to jail for a DUI.
#19
Obligatory “I wasn’t there”… but a good buddy of mine I met later in life had his bachelor party in Vegas, per usual.
All the attendees were in a group chat. Some of the guys were being “less than faithful” to their SOs, and were bragging about it in the group chat.
Welp, one dude left iMessage open on his iPad back at home, and his fiancee (not the groom, this guy was also engaged) was reading everything that was happening in Vegas.
Long story short, when he got home, all his s**t was in the yard. His fiancée had also contacted another Bach attendees’ wife, and his s**t was also outside. Immediate break up for one couple, and divorce for the other.
The bachelor (my friend) is a stand up dude and kept his d**k in his pants, so he’s married with 2 kids and doing great.
#20
Went to a friend’s party, local cop buddy hired a stripper. Long story short, got a lap dance from my ex girlfriend’s mom…didn’t realize it was her til later because she was so out of context and I had never seen her naked with all her stripper make up glory…
#21
Not mine, but a friend of mine was invited to a bachelor party where they had planned to rent an RV and drive from Minnesota to the Kentucky derby. They rent the RV and get on thier way. Near the border or Iowa they pull over to get some food and use the restroom. One of the guys goes to find something in one of the bags and opens the lower storage compartment only to see a blackened foot sticking out and a horrible stench. They immediately realize it was a dead body and call the police. The entire crew spent the whole time being questioned by the police. Turns out the body was that of a young man who had been drugged up and possibly mugged one night in the middle of winter. He found this RV and decided to get in the storage compartment in an attempt to get warm. He passed away and was missing for months. I believe it was in the paper and all over the news at the time.
#22
A friend of mine’s mom got remarried to a much younger guy. We were 15 at the time, the step-dad to be had just turned 21.
For the bachelor party they just had a night of drinking games and a BBQ. The groom go black-out drunk, and while drink his friends dyed his pubes bright orange, thinking it would be funny for the honeymoon. Unfortunately for the groom, he was uncircumcised and some of that dye got into his foreskin. It got seriously infected, and instead of going to the doctor, just tried to treat it himself.
The infection got so bad that he ended up having to get circumcised a few days before his wedding.
#23
Bachloretteparty. The bride was surprised with a dare that included going up a fire truck ladder. She slid down and broke both her legs. Still kept the wedding date, just in a wheel chair.
#24
Was at a bachelor party with a pair strippers doing their show.
We were 15 minutes in, guys all sitting around in a circle while the girls made their rounds and did individual lap dances.
Anyway, one of the girls crawls across the floor and sticks her face in a guys crotch and motorboats him over his jeans. Then she looked up to make eye contact, realized the guys was her cousin and then started crying and ran out of the room.
She eventually agreed to come back after her cousin agreed to leave and not watch the rest of the show.(girl on girl)
#25
During a wedding in Belgium it s also common that friends play a trick on the house of the newly weds, like fill the house full of balloons or something.
Short summary: a good friend of the groom removed a cover covering a hole that lead to the basement window near the front door of the house. At night they came home from the wedding party, and neither groom nor bride expected this. The bride stumbled into the hole and broke her neck… after which she died. Hard to forgive such an incident and lifelong scar.
#26
I wasn’t there but a good friend of mine stuck his head out of a party buses roof hatch on the highway. His head clipped an overpass and he was killed instantly.
#27
My friend was at a particularly dirty strip club for one. But the one guy there was not really into it. He was standing on the sidelines avoiding the girls when one comes up to him asking him why he isn’t getting any dances. He responds that he just isn’t interested. She says, “But I am so wet for you.” He says, “Prove it.” So she reaches down and touches herself and flicks the proof in this guys face. It proved her point because he needed to go to the bathroom to wash his face off. That night ended without further craziness, but a few weeks later this guy has a really bad itching in his eye. Goes to the Doctor. Yep. Eye Herpes.
#28
Lol, nice and simple one. We went to Poland for my friend’s bachelor party.
First night we go for food and walk into what we thought was just a regular bar. Nope, titty bar. No harm, no fowl. I mean bunch of dudes always wanna see titties so all good. We get the groom a dance, and he’s gone for awhile. Turns out the stripper wasn’t letting him out the booth, so we had to storm it and grab him before running out.
Lol, decent but that’s not where it ends.
So we carry on into the night and eventually end up in another titty bar on purpose this time. So all having a good time, eventually groom goes off to have some dances; he’s gone for like an hour – we then spot him leaving with the stripper out the club, and vanish for awhile before they come back and duck back into the room.
At this point it is like 4/5 in the morning and the bouncer throws the rest of us out but not the groom. So this f*****s wouldn’t let us even talk to him, wouldn’t let us see him, wouldn’t let us back into the club. We were stood out there for 3 hours arguing with the bar staff – all the while they were saying he wanted to stay, the stripper coming out in his clothes all this noise.
When we threatened to call the police, they finally “kick him out”. And we all go back to the hostel we were staying at.
Remember when the groom and the stripper left? The only thing they did was come to the hostel to get his credit card, no action.
8 and a half thousand pounds
They’d virtually force fed him alcohol and just kept swiping his credit card all night rather than using the chip and pin.
But the best bit? We called his bank, their response? “Oh this happens a lot, we’ll just cancel all those charges.”
Best night of his life, for free.
#29
Las Vegas bachelorette.
The bride to be meets a guy at a club who is a groomsman at a bachelor party. They exchange numbers and hang out several times the rest of the weekend.
She texts him a lot and the groom finds the text messages. He calls off the wedding and the girl ends up moving to Colorado and marries the guy she met in vegas.
#30
My bachelor party was in Vegas. Had like 20 friends from different groups (work, college, home town) come. We were there for 4 nights.
First night a bunch of us head to the strip club. Me and my best man go back to the hotel at like 1 or 2am. I grab a quick bite then head to bed. I wake up hungover at like 8am. I go down to the casino to find a cup of coffee. Friend 1 sees me and goes, dude you have to see this. Friend 2 is annihilated drunk at a black jack table. He’s sitting at a corner seat and has over $3000 of chips of all denominations in front of him. They aren’t stacked nicely, they are in a massive pile taking up like 1/4 of the table. I walk up and he grabs like $150 and puts it up to bet. He gets a 17, and hits. One other guy is playing at the table, and says to my friend what are you doing??? Well he gets a 3 and wins with 20. Friend 2 just looks at the other guy at the table and says, f**k you douchebag. Guy gets up and walks off.
Friend 1 says, he’s been doing this all night. He can’t lose! So I sit down at the table, and watch this go on for like another hour. Friend 2 eventually gets up to go to the bathroom. Never comes back. We go to security to see if they know what happened to him. They said yeah, your friend passed out in the bathroom and we took him to his room. The casino wouldn’t let us touch his chips. A third friend goes up to his room, brings him back down to the casino, we cash him out, and he goes back to bed. We didn’t see him again for 36 hours, he slept from Friday morning until Saturday afternoon 🤣.
#31
Not a bad story, just a funny one. I was Best Man for my younger brother, and I set up the bachelor party as was my role. It was in Miami, I’m from small-town, so I did my best to find good recommendations on google.
I chose a salsa club, very lively place based on the pics, hot women in scanty clothing but no actual strippers, saucy but tasteful.
We get the entire group in the front door of the club, and on stage is a muscleboi in a speedo, gyrating intensely. Everyone turns to stare at me, “What did you do?!”
Turns out the club’s rotation of performers had a 1 in 10 chance of muscleboi. We still had a good time.
#32
I went to one of my cousins buddies bachelor parties. It was a fun pub crawl trying different beer. Had a large suite rented for the night. We all sat around bulls**tting telling stories. He linked his phone to the tv. Showing us pics and vids from his last fishing trip. Then he gets a FaceTime from his fiancé. He answers it but it’s pretty dark. You hear moaning then it comes in clear. 4 guys going to town on her. Not sure if she called or accidentally hit her phone. But he freaks which I don’t blame him. She made him promise no strippers. He is drunk mad screaming I don’t know if she was ignoring him or her phone was muted. He took a while to turn it off. We finally get him to shut it off. He demanding his keys. It was going down at his house.
We all disperse my cousin and the guys close friends went to his house. He tossing her thing out.
They didn’t get married. I don’t know why she did it. If it was a last night freedom kind of thing or she planned it to get out of the wedding.
#33
Rafting trip on Cherry Creek of upper tuolomne river. Groom underinflated his boat and when he hit the first big drop it taco’d, he got launched forward, ate the spare paddle tied to the boat and lost a significant portion of his front tooth. A week before the wedding. 😬
#34
Groom came from a pretty evangelical but still somewhat having a sense of humor family. It was a wholesome affair breakfast, kart racing, sports, dinner, lan party. Out of nowhere the father of the groom (who was in attendance) had hired one of his employees (in an industry having nothing to do with this) to act as a “fake stripper” complete with cop outfit. Groom was mortified that his dad asked one of his employees to pretend to be a stripper in a hot cop outfit. To make matters worse her husband then showed up to the party afterwards.
#35
Friend’s bachelor party — we took a party bus to Chicago from Indiana, I blacked out before we even got there. Wandered the streets and came back to in an all black club where I was chillin by myself in the corner (I am not black). Went outside and a homeless guy high fived me and knew me by name. Didn’t know where I was and asked the cops to take me back to where I was staying, and they did.
