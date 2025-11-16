Hey Pandas, Whats The Story Behind An Argument Between A Friend Or Enemy You Have? (Closed)

im having friend issues in 7th grade rn and maybe someone can help??
#1
So there was this friend i had last year and she was very rude. She was very emotional which i have no problem with but at some times it go kinda annoying. She would yell at people and she would say rude things to me and my friends. One time, i made a scratch studio with me and about 5 of my other friends and she found out. She said i was “excluding” her even though i just wanted to spend time with my other friends! Another time, before 1st period me and my best friend were laughing at this kid who was singing a song about a sailboat and she yelled at us to shut up for no reason!! We told her about it after class and she said we were laughing at her. We explained about how we werent laughing at her but she kept saying that she had the right to tell us to shut up anyway. Its been about a year now and i’ve been thinking about it lately. Any thoughts?
