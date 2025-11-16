Hey Pandas, Whats The Story Behind An Argument Between A Friend Or Enemy You Have? (Closed)

by

im having friend issues in 7th grade rn and maybe someone can help??

#1

So there was this friend i had last year and she was very rude. She was very emotional which i have no problem with but at some times it go kinda annoying. She would yell at people and she would say rude things to me and my friends. One time, i made a scratch studio with me and about 5 of my other friends and she found out. She said i was “excluding” her even though i just wanted to spend time with my other friends! Another time, before 1st period me and my best friend were laughing at this kid who was singing a song about a sailboat and she yelled at us to shut up for no reason!! We told her about it after class and she said we were laughing at her. We explained about how we werent laughing at her but she kept saying that she had the right to tell us to shut up anyway. Its been about a year now and i’ve been thinking about it lately. Any thoughts?

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
If Reality Is A Piece Of Bread I Have Some Marmalade.
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
70 Summer Activities We Wish We Could Do All Year Round
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
“Someone Get Him A Razor”: Internet Can’t Stop Roasting These 25 Celebs For Their MTV VMAs Looks
3 min read
Sep, 9, 2025
Making a Model with Yolanda Hadid: Meet the Cast
3 min read
Jan, 13, 2018
Emeraude Toubia: Uncovering Facts About the Rising Star
3 min read
Jun, 5, 2017
Korean Artist Meticulously Crafts Sculptures Of Everyday Meals And Household Objects Out Of Colorful Paper
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.