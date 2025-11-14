These 24 Breathtaking Photos From Harbin Snow And Ice Festival Will Make You Wanderlust

by

If you think you know how a winter wonderland looks, we invite you to think again. Even though your image may be filled more with fairy-lights, Christmas-trees and cinnamony smells as most of us probably associate the season with Christmas celebrations, these pictures from the Harbin International Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival will offer quite a different but no less fascinating perspective on what a winter wonderland can be.

This festival is an annual event taking place in Harbin, Heilongjiang, China and is currently the largest snow and ice festival in the world. Its history started in 1999 when the first Ice and Snow World was opened to the public in December. At first, the participants were almost all Chinese, however, it kept growing and growing until it was decided to make it an international festival and competition. Take a look at the wonders that these ice-sculptors came up with!

More info: Habin Ice

#1

These 24 Breathtaking Photos From Harbin Snow And Ice Festival Will Make You Wanderlust

Image source: Mitalivshanbhag1810338

#2

These 24 Breathtaking Photos From Harbin Snow And Ice Festival Will Make You Wanderlust

Image source: Reuters

#3

These 24 Breathtaking Photos From Harbin Snow And Ice Festival Will Make You Wanderlust

Image source: Rincewind42

#4

These 24 Breathtaking Photos From Harbin Snow And Ice Festival Will Make You Wanderlust

Image source: channel4news

#5

These 24 Breathtaking Photos From Harbin Snow And Ice Festival Will Make You Wanderlust

Image source: Author unknown

#6

These 24 Breathtaking Photos From Harbin Snow And Ice Festival Will Make You Wanderlust

Image source: Steve Langguth

#7

These 24 Breathtaking Photos From Harbin Snow And Ice Festival Will Make You Wanderlust

Image source: reforma

#8

These 24 Breathtaking Photos From Harbin Snow And Ice Festival Will Make You Wanderlust

Image source: channel4news

#9

These 24 Breathtaking Photos From Harbin Snow And Ice Festival Will Make You Wanderlust

Image source: Tracy Hunter

#10

These 24 Breathtaking Photos From Harbin Snow And Ice Festival Will Make You Wanderlust

Image source: Rincewind42

#11

These 24 Breathtaking Photos From Harbin Snow And Ice Festival Will Make You Wanderlust

Image source: niesoe

#12

These 24 Breathtaking Photos From Harbin Snow And Ice Festival Will Make You Wanderlust

Image source: reforma

#13

These 24 Breathtaking Photos From Harbin Snow And Ice Festival Will Make You Wanderlust

Image source: planet_levels

#14

These 24 Breathtaking Photos From Harbin Snow And Ice Festival Will Make You Wanderlust

Image source: Reuters

#15

These 24 Breathtaking Photos From Harbin Snow And Ice Festival Will Make You Wanderlust

Image source: Tracy Hunter

#16

These 24 Breathtaking Photos From Harbin Snow And Ice Festival Will Make You Wanderlust

Image source: Tracy Hunter

#17

These 24 Breathtaking Photos From Harbin Snow And Ice Festival Will Make You Wanderlust

Image source: the.independent

#18

These 24 Breathtaking Photos From Harbin Snow And Ice Festival Will Make You Wanderlust

Image source: Unknown

#19

These 24 Breathtaking Photos From Harbin Snow And Ice Festival Will Make You Wanderlust

Image source: reforma

#20

These 24 Breathtaking Photos From Harbin Snow And Ice Festival Will Make You Wanderlust

Image source: niesoe

#21

These 24 Breathtaking Photos From Harbin Snow And Ice Festival Will Make You Wanderlust

Image source: reforma

#22

These 24 Breathtaking Photos From Harbin Snow And Ice Festival Will Make You Wanderlust

#23

These 24 Breathtaking Photos From Harbin Snow And Ice Festival Will Make You Wanderlust

Image source: niesoe

#24

These 24 Breathtaking Photos From Harbin Snow And Ice Festival Will Make You Wanderlust

Image source: niesoe

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
David Boreanaz Opens Up About Final SEAL Team Season and Future Plans
3 min read
Aug, 13, 2024
Sometimes I Spend Hours In Front Of A Painting, Proving The Lonely Existence That Most Artists Probably Experience
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
I Was Inspired By Renaissance Paintings To Recreate Them With My Family (8 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Andrew Ward’s Camera Captures What We Forget To See
3 min read
Aug, 9, 2025
Five Old Kids Shows That Will Be Movies Soon Enough
3 min read
Dec, 11, 2012
Will We Ever Be Able to Look at The Cosby Show the Same Ever Again?
3 min read
Jun, 6, 2017
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.