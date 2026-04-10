13 Brilliant Ways The Students From This Design School Gave Old Smartphones A Second Life

If you have an old smartphone sleeping in a drawer “just in case,” you’re not the only one neglecting it. In France alone, recent studies estimate that more than 100 million mobile phones are sitting unused in people’s homes. Across the European Union, over half of people aged 16–74 keep their old phones instead of recycling them, and only about 1 in 10 devices actually makes it to proper recycling. Worldwide, the mobile industry talks about billions of “dormant” or soon‑to‑be‑discarded phones at a time when more than 5 billion handsets are expected to become e‑waste in a single year.
At L’École de design Nantes Atlantique in France, a leading French design school, a group of design students decided that “sleeping” smartphones deserved better than the back of a drawer. Their project, Rephone, explores how old smartphones can be reborn as simple, dedicated objects by combining fresh software ideas with clever physical design.
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#1 Lullabox
A portable music player with downloadable stories and songs for children. The old phone displays a simple app interface in dark mode with minimal light, housed in a 3D-printed wooden case with rubber edges.
Image source: L'École de design Nantes Atlantique
“Right after we explained the subject, the students came up with many different ideas. The topic really struck them,” Martijn Verpaalen, project mentor at L’École de design Nantes Atlantique, shared in the interview with Bored Panda.
Instead of trying to turn old phones back into full‑blown mini computers, the students leaned into monotasking: one object, one clear function, done well.
#2 Cloudy
A baby monitor that uses the old phone’s screen light to illuminate a soft cloud, creating a calming glow in the baby’s room.
Image source: L'École de design Nantes Atlantique
#3 Timo
A vintage eco-responsible clock that displays the time and date with a retro digital style.
Image source: L'École de design Nantes Atlantique
Working in teams, the students turned anonymous old phones into characterful little objects with their own personalities:
- A daily clock named Timo, with a charming retro look that turns an old screen into a warm, analog‑style time companion.
- A discreet surveillance camera hidden inside a lamp, turning a forgotten device into a subtle home guardian.
- For offices, a meeting‑room reservation device and a desk time‑tracker that quietly help teams manage their time and spaces.
- For families, prototypes of a simple home phone, a children’s music player, and even a baby monitor that lets an “obsolete” phone do something very present and caring.
“I loved this project because it felt like proper design work: we had a real constraint, a real problem, and we had to make something that genuinely improves everyday life,” explained one of the students.
#4 Umeo
A wall-mounted device for controlling lighting scenarios in the living room. The old phone manages and adjusts ambient light settings.
Image source: L'École de design Nantes Atlantique
#5 Racco
A calendar housed in a desk pen holder. The old phone displays a weekly planner guided by an AI mascot that organizes tasks based on moods and rhythms.
Image source: L'École de design Nantes Atlantique
Behind these playful objects is a very real issue: our appetite for new tech is generating a tsunami of electronic waste. In 2022, the world generated around 62 million tonnes of e‑waste, with small IT and telecom devices like smartphones contributing millions of tonnes to that stream. Yet only about one‑fifth of global e‑waste is documented as properly collected and recycled.
“We really want our work to have an impact,” said another student. “It’s not just about making a cool object, it’s about showing that keeping a phone longer, or giving it a second life, is a real design choice.”
Rephone doesn’t claim to solve the global e‑waste crisis on its own, but it does something crucial: it shows, at a very human scale, that design can stretch the life of existing objects instead of automatically demanding new ones.
#6 Freeflex
An on-desk time tracker with black film over the screen. The old phone displays focused tracking while hiding any damage.
Image source: L'École de design Nantes Atlantique
#7 Reza
A meeting room reservation device placed next to the door. The old phone is covered with a black film that hides its damaged screen while still displaying booking details.
Image source: L'École de design Nantes Atlantique
For the students, Rephone was more than a technical exercise. They had to:
- Work across both digital and physical design, from interfaces and interactions to housings and materials.
- Think like product designers and service designers at the same time: who will use this object, in what context, and for how long?
- Reflect on the ethics of replacement: when is a new device really necessary, and when can thoughtful redesign make “old” feel new enough?
“Reusing materials was honestly one of the most fun parts,” admitted a student. “You start with this ‘useless’ thing, and little by little you turn it into something people actually want to touch and keep.”
By the end of the project, phones that once felt slow or useless had become focused tools with a clear purpose. Meanwhile, the students had sharpened their skills in interface design, product design, and sustainable thinking.
#8 Pivote
A communication device for people with hearing impairments at home, work or in public spaces. Mounted on a rotating system, the old phone orients toward each speaker to clarify exchanges and make conversations more fluid.
Image source: L'École de design Nantes Atlantique
#9 Papot’
A simplified phone for children, allowing calls to up to 10 predefined contacts.
Image source: L'École de design Nantes Atlantique
Rephone isn’t over. In an upcoming five‑day workshop, new student teams will take the concept further:
- Exploring more use cases at home, at work, and in public spaces.
- Prototyping new applications specifically designed for old hardware.
- Documenting everything so that others can build on their ideas.
“This is just a first step,” said Martijn. “Now the students want to partner up and turn some of these concepts into real products people can use.”
All results will be shared as open‑source resources, making it easier for designers, educators, and everyday tinkerers around the world to give their own “drawer phones” a second life.
#10 Weather Zoo
A playful weather station for children aged 3-9. The old phone displays daily forecasts explained by a mascot, helping kids choose clothes independently in their room.
Image source: L'École de design Nantes Atlantique
#11 Leukos
A bedside wake-up light for households. The old phone uses its screen light and sound to create a natural, gradual morning alarm in the bedroom.
Image source: L'École de design Nantes Atlantique
#12 Camup
A table lamp concealing a hidden security camera. The old phone provides the camera and Wi‑Fi connection, streaming live video to any connected device.
Image source: L'École de design Nantes Atlantique
#13 Kiddo
An organization interface designed to help children gain autonomy in household chores and time management.
Image source: L'École de design Nantes Atlantique
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