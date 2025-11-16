Woman Is Fed Up With Her Brother Living With Her For Free And Kicks Him Out, Gets Scolded By Her Aunt So She Drops Him Off At Her House

There are all kinds of families and people tend to have different opinions about the importance of it, despite the often thought that family is one of the most important things in a person’s life. It’s great if your relationship with your parents and siblings is close and meaningful but what if you don’t see eye to eye with them? Some might say that despite all of this, the relationship with these people is strong and in case something happens, they are the ones who are going to lend you a helping hand.
But there are situations where this is done out of a sheer feeling of responsibility or knowing that you can’t leave your relative alone when they struggle. One Reddit user, @Relative_Potential92, decided to share a situation that occurred in her family and ask other people’s opinions on the way she handled it.
The woman started her story by presenting her older brother. Very often we are used to the idea that older brothers love to protect and take care of their little siblings. In this situation, it happens to be quite the opposite. The author of the post shared that the 34-year-old man finds it hard to keep the same steady job and this results in him being supported by family and friends. Of course, there is nothing wrong with taking help, but the woman emphasized that this happens quite often and that he doesn’t seem to put any effort into trying to stand on his feet. Besides this, every time this happens, her brother doesn’t bother to help around the house with chores or pay for anything. According to her, he just creates even more mess, eats others’ food, and uses their things. Because of this, a lot of his friends have turned their back on him.
When the brother lost his job last time, he thought of crashing at his parents’ house but they couldn’t take him because their other sibling and his family needed help, so they were staying at the parents’ house. Seeing this situation, the author’s parents as well as her uncle and aunt decided to ask her to take her brother into her house. Since there was no other option, and the woman felt bad for her brother, she allowed him to stay at her place.
She was strict with him by telling him that he could only stay there for a couple of months. Little did she know that he would end up there for 6-7 months. The woman shared that during that time, her brother acted horribly: he didn’t help around the house, didn’t even take care of himself, ate all of her food, and racked up bills. The woman had had enough of this, so she said that her brother had to go.
The man shared this news with other family members, and soon his sister received a call from their aunt who yelled at the woman for refusing to help her brother, stating that this is what family is for—to help each other out in tough times. The niece agreed with her and hung up the phone. This is when she already had a plan in her head. She helped her brother to pack and dropped him off at their aunt’s house, the same ones who gave her the brilliant speech on how one should help their relative out.
Soon the woman received multiple calls from her parents and the aunt who was furious with her actions. Despite this, the brother stayed at the aunt’s place. Even though the woman was brave to do such a thing, she still asked people online if she did the right thing by leaving her brother there. People online were quick to express their support for this woman, and even were surprised by the outcome of the story. What do you think about this situation? Don’t forget to leave your thoughts in the comments down below!
