84 Graphic Design Fails Straight From Design Hell

Unless you’re a graphic designer or a person with an eye for arts and, well, design, you don’t think too much about it. We mean about the fact that the milk carton you have in your fridge was actually designed by someone or that the writing on your toothpaste tube is actually the product of somebody’s meticulous work. That is, you really don’t think about it until you encounter a case of bad graphic design. Then, the failed designs are glaringly obvious and utterly hilarious, making us think our thoughts sequencing around the key phrase, How on Earth did it pass the inspection? But, since most of us are human here and share the same passion for laughing at incredibly hilarious design fails made by someone else, we invite you to laugh at them together with this awesome list full of graphic design fails from hell.
So, the fact is you’ll find such crazy examples of bad design here, you wouldn’t have thought they were possible in the first place. After all, they are the fruits of somebody’s work; then someone had to approve them, then do the final layouts, and release these poor graphic designs into the wild. Again, How on Earth? Well, sure, some human errors can always slip through the cracks unnoticed, but these are just poor excuses for doing the job you were supposed to be good at. Anyway, more laughing stock for us!
Now, our top picks of the funniest design fails await you just a teensy bit below, so scroll on down and check them out. However, you probably shouldn’t check out this article while working, because once you start soaking in these bad designs, you won’t be able to stop until you’ve finished with the whole bunch – a hundred and five submissions!
Oh, right, before you start – don’t forget to give your vote for the Bad Graphic Design contest winners and share this article with your graphic designer friends; we’re sure they will appreciate this cringefest.
#1 Why Are They So Excited By This
Image source: mikelabsceo
#2 This Habitat For Humanity Van
Image source: EasterChimp
#3 The Land Is Blue And The Water Is White. I Am Not Proud To Say That I Spent Multiple Minutes Trying To Figure Out Why All The Cities Were Underwater
Image source: meme_planet_13
#4 Speak No Evil, See No Evil
Image source: QuincyDental
#5 An Unfortunate Logo For A Fitness Center
Image source: Dingwallace
#6 My Son Is Too Terrified To Learn Anything From These Speech Therapy Worksheets, And Frankly I Don’t Blame Him
Image source: ToryFirstOfHisName
#7 It’s Pretty Good Advice
Image source: Orange-Crocs
#8 The Paper In This Sliced Cheese Makes It Look Like It Has Mold Spots
Image source: nakisa444
#9 This Bus
Image source: reddit.com
#10 Do The Children Lay On The Road?
Image source: thebob619
#11 I Guess My World History Class Skipped Quite A Bit
Image source: not2useful
#12 It Almost Seems Intentional
Image source: Palifaith
#13 I Feel Like This Is Meant To Be Inclusive But
Image source: Alendite
#14 Who Thought It Was A Good Idea To Put An Image Of 7 Churros For The Sign Of 3 Churros
Image source: lloverzo
#15 I Mean It’s Self Explanatory And They Failed
Image source: kianrio
#16 So Are You Open Or Nope?
Image source: GUMMIESANDGIANTS
#17 Wow! What A Bargain!
Image source: DjFizz
#18 This Woman Turning Into Fish Roll
Image source: Cream77
#19 I See Your “Use Before: Made In China” And Raise You “Warning – Made In China”
Image source: baklavainabalaclava
#20 Rip Troy
Image source: macadamiamin
#21 But Do Not Leave Children Unattended At Whole Foods
Image source: howaboutthatgod
#22 Bold Choice Of Layout For This Type Of Magazine Binding
Image source: Andrew0002
#23 Disney Font Puts The Fun In Funeral
Image source: rageagainsthevagene
#24 I Followed This Bus For 4 Blocks To Wait For It To Pull Over To Share This Beautiful Work Of Art
Image source: Germantoast33
#25 This Map Showing Where A Seller Ships Items To, Where Nothing Is Even Close To Correct. Also, French Is A Country Now
Image source: LicoriceSeasalt
#26 “Arial” May Be Simple, But It Has One Significant Flaw
Image source: rafioo
#27 Everyone In Wyoming Has Aids Now. Sorry, I Don’t Make The Rules
Image source: pixeldoes
#28 This Paper Towel Sign
Image source: dargombres
#29 At A Local Library. Have No Idea What’s Going On
Image source: thenewyorkgod
#30 Ah Yes, Popular Condiments Salt & Eppe
Image source: ewan_whiteside
#31 My Son Who Just Started To Read, “Hell Baby. Hell Baby. Hell Baby!!!”
Image source: Hopeful_Relative_494
#32 I Can’t Even Figure Out What They’re Trying To Say
Image source: ToastyBooty
#33 It’s A Trap!
Image source: RiffRaff161
#34 Dusty House? Why Not Breathe In Chlorine!
Image source: RunGoldenRun717
#35 All Ye Shall Come To Me For The Healing Of Burgers
Image source: deadpoolyes
#36 The Maze On The Kids Menu Is Impossible To Get Through
Image source: ItsAgentJelly
#37 No Farting On Pregnant Women
Image source: brhiebner
#38 This Bag That You Don’t Want A Child To Come Across
Image source: 0sht
#39 This Entirely Nonsensical Airline Safety Warning
Image source: saengdomi
#40 I Dont Think I’ve Been To A Mcoads Before
Image source: literalld
#41 This New Wall Art In My Office
Image source: Bitemarkz
#42 Can U Read It Properly?
Image source: Kadberg
#43 Herpes!
Image source: staylovelys
#44 I Had To Create An Account Just To Share This Here!
Image source: Fluchos
#45 Someone Chose The Wrong Colors On My Boardroom Doors At Work
Image source: patchy_22
#46 Happy Birthday Ha
Image source: fliberdy
#47 The HR Departments Attempt To Discourage Human Contact At My Work
Image source: Gremlin_chin91
#48 Taking Bad Graphs Into A New Dimension
Image source: FakeBenson
#49 Found In A Thrift Shop, You Are What?
Image source: XxAdyxX98
#50 This Is A Poster By A Design School
Image source: Dofke132
#51 Hours At My Local Subway
Image source: Golden_Baby_Hippo
#52 Be… What?
Image source: DownByTheRivr
#53 I Texted Two Zeros Multiple Times Before I Realized That Was An O
Image source: coconutgoat
#54 The Color Coding For This Graphic
Image source: tobyarch
#55 “Thou Shalt Use 24 Point Font. Thou Shalt Not Use 23 Unless Immediately Proceeding To 24. 22 Is Right Out!
Image source: Fazioliphotography
#56 Ride On Spac Eship
Image source: pruaga
#57 This Is In Our Hotel Room. Sunshine?
Image source: pankookis
#58 Home Where Heart
Image source: Pete_Sahat_69
#59 Meat Coffee, Anyone? Seen At The Clearance Section At Martwal
Image source: aspiring-actress
#60 I Don’t Think Someone Thought This Through
Image source: ThatDamnC
#61 A Fast-Food Place Signboard (With A Poor Choice Of Word Layout)
Image source: tohajiile
#62 Math Will Take You Places, But Not Mongolia
Image source: TheLordCrunchy
#63 This Clock In A Maths Book Is Showing 1:30 O’Clock
Image source: greendragon402
#64 She Already Won, And 3 Pieces Are Floating. Epic
Image source: NeddieBoi777
#65 There’s No Place Like Hame
Image source: Blumbu
#66 I Am Lived
Image source: iAdjunct
#67 The Serving Size On These Oatmeal Cookies Is A “1/3 Of A Cookie”
Image source: FrustratedLemonPrint
#68 I’m Having A Hard Time Figuring Out What I Should Remember And What I Should Forget…
Image source: short_womans
#69 It’s Supposed To Be A Clock
Image source: zuka_sc2
#70 I Don’t Understand Why Graphic Design Companies Don’t Have The Best Logos
Image source: JustMe_EmmaLee
#71 This Pub Is Supposed To Be Called “Bunch Of Grapes” And I Saw This Unreadable Logo And Asked My Mate “How Far Is The Pub Then?”
Image source: isaac-jones
#72 Win River Plumbing
Took me a minute to realize “Win River Plumbing” was not the intended name.
Image source: Gloomy-Presentation6
#73 Central Ohio Emergency Map, Shouldn’t Red Be Most Severe?
Image source: miaisabridge
#74 New Paint On The Wall At My Gym
Image source: krbdy_1
#75 John Is Not Listening To The Story In The Classroom
Image source: it-is-my-cake-day
#76 This Horribly Photoshopped Portable Cooler
Image source: xBlueberryy
#77 Brace For Inter Wwith?
Image source: SurrealOrthodox
#78 My Mom Showed Me This Cause She Didn’t Get It… And I Don’t Really Either??
Image source: Dreamer1926
#79 Pulve Fitness Club?
Image source: shezbo
#80 The Sign On This Coffee Shop Is Terrible. I Can’t Even Read The First Word. I Can’t Imagine They Thought This Through
Image source: leathebimbo
#81 Never New Mercury Looked Like That
Image source: Complex_Ad_8898
#82 I’m Not Even Entirely Sure What This Is Supposed To Say
Image source: SillyCommunist
#83 We’ve Got A New Continent Everybody
Image source: Aruxasss
#84 Why The Flag Of Czech Republic Is Upside Down
Image source: Successful-Yak-1318
