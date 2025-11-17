84 Graphic Design Fails Straight From Design Hell

by

Unless you’re a graphic designer or a person with an eye for arts and, well, design, you don’t think too much about it. We mean about the fact that the milk carton you have in your fridge was actually designed by someone or that the writing on your toothpaste tube is actually the product of somebody’s meticulous work. That is, you really don’t think about it until you encounter a case of bad graphic design. Then, the failed designs are glaringly obvious and utterly hilarious, making us think our thoughts sequencing around the key phrase, How on Earth did it pass the inspection? But, since most of us are human here and share the same passion for laughing at incredibly hilarious design fails made by someone else, we invite you to laugh at them together with this awesome list full of graphic design fails from hell.

So, the fact is you’ll find such crazy examples of bad design here, you wouldn’t have thought they were possible in the first place. After all, they are the fruits of somebody’s work; then someone had to approve them, then do the final layouts, and release these poor graphic designs into the wild. Again, How on Earth? Well, sure, some human errors can always slip through the cracks unnoticed, but these are just poor excuses for doing the job you were supposed to be good at. Anyway, more laughing stock for us!

Now, our top picks of the funniest design fails await you just a teensy bit below, so scroll on down and check them out. However, you probably shouldn’t check out this article while working, because once you start soaking in these bad designs, you won’t be able to stop until you’ve finished with the whole bunch – a hundred and five submissions! 

Oh, right, before you start – don’t forget to give your vote for the Bad Graphic Design contest winners and share this article with your graphic designer friends; we’re sure they will appreciate this cringefest.

#1 Why Are They So Excited By This

84 Graphic Design Fails Straight From Design Hell

Image source: mikelabsceo

#2 This Habitat For Humanity Van

84 Graphic Design Fails Straight From Design Hell

Image source: EasterChimp

#3 The Land Is Blue And The Water Is White. I Am Not Proud To Say That I Spent Multiple Minutes Trying To Figure Out Why All The Cities Were Underwater

84 Graphic Design Fails Straight From Design Hell

Image source: meme_planet_13

#4 Speak No Evil, See No Evil

84 Graphic Design Fails Straight From Design Hell

Image source: QuincyDental

#5 An Unfortunate Logo For A Fitness Center

84 Graphic Design Fails Straight From Design Hell

Image source: Dingwallace

#6 My Son Is Too Terrified To Learn Anything From These Speech Therapy Worksheets, And Frankly I Don’t Blame Him

84 Graphic Design Fails Straight From Design Hell

Image source: ToryFirstOfHisName

#7 It’s Pretty Good Advice

84 Graphic Design Fails Straight From Design Hell

Image source: Orange-Crocs

#8 The Paper In This Sliced Cheese Makes It Look Like It Has Mold Spots

84 Graphic Design Fails Straight From Design Hell

Image source: nakisa444

#9 This Bus

84 Graphic Design Fails Straight From Design Hell

Image source: reddit.com

#10 Do The Children Lay On The Road?

84 Graphic Design Fails Straight From Design Hell

Image source: thebob619

#11 I Guess My World History Class Skipped Quite A Bit

84 Graphic Design Fails Straight From Design Hell

Image source: not2useful

#12 It Almost Seems Intentional

84 Graphic Design Fails Straight From Design Hell

Image source: Palifaith

#13 I Feel Like This Is Meant To Be Inclusive But

84 Graphic Design Fails Straight From Design Hell

Image source: Alendite

#14 Who Thought It Was A Good Idea To Put An Image Of 7 Churros For The Sign Of 3 Churros

84 Graphic Design Fails Straight From Design Hell

Image source: lloverzo

#15 I Mean It’s Self Explanatory And They Failed

84 Graphic Design Fails Straight From Design Hell

Image source: kianrio

#16 So Are You Open Or Nope?

84 Graphic Design Fails Straight From Design Hell

Image source: GUMMIESANDGIANTS

#17 Wow! What A Bargain!

84 Graphic Design Fails Straight From Design Hell

Image source: DjFizz

#18 This Woman Turning Into Fish Roll

84 Graphic Design Fails Straight From Design Hell

Image source: Cream77

#19 I See Your “Use Before: Made In China” And Raise You “Warning – Made In China”

84 Graphic Design Fails Straight From Design Hell

Image source: baklavainabalaclava

#20 Rip Troy

84 Graphic Design Fails Straight From Design Hell

Image source: macadamiamin

#21 But Do Not Leave Children Unattended At Whole Foods

84 Graphic Design Fails Straight From Design Hell

Image source: howaboutthatgod

#22 Bold Choice Of Layout For This Type Of Magazine Binding

84 Graphic Design Fails Straight From Design Hell

Image source: Andrew0002

#23 Disney Font Puts The Fun In Funeral

84 Graphic Design Fails Straight From Design Hell

Image source: rageagainsthevagene

#24 I Followed This Bus For 4 Blocks To Wait For It To Pull Over To Share This Beautiful Work Of Art

84 Graphic Design Fails Straight From Design Hell

Image source: Germantoast33

#25 This Map Showing Where A Seller Ships Items To, Where Nothing Is Even Close To Correct. Also, French Is A Country Now

84 Graphic Design Fails Straight From Design Hell

Image source: LicoriceSeasalt

#26 “Arial” May Be Simple, But It Has One Significant Flaw

84 Graphic Design Fails Straight From Design Hell

Image source: rafioo

#27 Everyone In Wyoming Has Aids Now. Sorry, I Don’t Make The Rules

84 Graphic Design Fails Straight From Design Hell

Image source: pixeldoes

#28 This Paper Towel Sign

84 Graphic Design Fails Straight From Design Hell

Image source: dargombres

#29 At A Local Library. Have No Idea What’s Going On

84 Graphic Design Fails Straight From Design Hell

Image source: thenewyorkgod

#30 Ah Yes, Popular Condiments Salt & Eppe

84 Graphic Design Fails Straight From Design Hell

Image source: ewan_whiteside

#31 My Son Who Just Started To Read, “Hell Baby. Hell Baby. Hell Baby!!!”

84 Graphic Design Fails Straight From Design Hell

Image source: Hopeful_Relative_494

#32 I Can’t Even Figure Out What They’re Trying To Say

84 Graphic Design Fails Straight From Design Hell

Image source: ToastyBooty

#33 It’s A Trap!

84 Graphic Design Fails Straight From Design Hell

Image source: RiffRaff161

#34 Dusty House? Why Not Breathe In Chlorine!

84 Graphic Design Fails Straight From Design Hell

Image source: RunGoldenRun717

#35 All Ye Shall Come To Me For The Healing Of Burgers

84 Graphic Design Fails Straight From Design Hell

Image source: deadpoolyes

#36 The Maze On The Kids Menu Is Impossible To Get Through

84 Graphic Design Fails Straight From Design Hell

Image source: ItsAgentJelly

#37 No Farting On Pregnant Women

84 Graphic Design Fails Straight From Design Hell

Image source: brhiebner

#38 This Bag That You Don’t Want A Child To Come Across

84 Graphic Design Fails Straight From Design Hell

Image source: 0sht

#39 This Entirely Nonsensical Airline Safety Warning

84 Graphic Design Fails Straight From Design Hell

Image source: saengdomi

#40 I Dont Think I’ve Been To A Mcoads Before

84 Graphic Design Fails Straight From Design Hell

Image source: literalld

#41 This New Wall Art In My Office

84 Graphic Design Fails Straight From Design Hell

Image source: Bitemarkz

#42 Can U Read It Properly?

84 Graphic Design Fails Straight From Design Hell

Image source: Kadberg

#43 Herpes!

84 Graphic Design Fails Straight From Design Hell

Image source: staylovelys

#44 I Had To Create An Account Just To Share This Here!

84 Graphic Design Fails Straight From Design Hell

Image source: Fluchos

#45 Someone Chose The Wrong Colors On My Boardroom Doors At Work

84 Graphic Design Fails Straight From Design Hell

Image source: patchy_22

#46 Happy Birthday Ha

84 Graphic Design Fails Straight From Design Hell

Image source: fliberdy

#47 The HR Departments Attempt To Discourage Human Contact At My Work

84 Graphic Design Fails Straight From Design Hell

Image source: Gremlin_chin91

#48 Taking Bad Graphs Into A New Dimension

84 Graphic Design Fails Straight From Design Hell

Image source: FakeBenson

#49 Found In A Thrift Shop, You Are What?

84 Graphic Design Fails Straight From Design Hell

Image source: XxAdyxX98

#50 This Is A Poster By A Design School

84 Graphic Design Fails Straight From Design Hell

Image source: Dofke132

#51 Hours At My Local Subway

84 Graphic Design Fails Straight From Design Hell

Image source: Golden_Baby_Hippo

#52 Be… What?

84 Graphic Design Fails Straight From Design Hell

Image source: DownByTheRivr

#53 I Texted Two Zeros Multiple Times Before I Realized That Was An O

84 Graphic Design Fails Straight From Design Hell

Image source: coconutgoat

#54 The Color Coding For This Graphic

84 Graphic Design Fails Straight From Design Hell

Image source: tobyarch

#55 “Thou Shalt Use 24 Point Font. Thou Shalt Not Use 23 Unless Immediately Proceeding To 24. 22 Is Right Out!

84 Graphic Design Fails Straight From Design Hell

Image source: Fazioliphotography

#56 Ride On Spac Eship

84 Graphic Design Fails Straight From Design Hell

Image source: pruaga

#57 This Is In Our Hotel Room. Sunshine?

84 Graphic Design Fails Straight From Design Hell

Image source: pankookis

#58 Home Where Heart

84 Graphic Design Fails Straight From Design Hell

Image source: Pete_Sahat_69

#59 Meat Coffee, Anyone? Seen At The Clearance Section At Martwal

84 Graphic Design Fails Straight From Design Hell

Image source: aspiring-actress

#60 I Don’t Think Someone Thought This Through

84 Graphic Design Fails Straight From Design Hell

Image source: ThatDamnC

#61 A Fast-Food Place Signboard (With A Poor Choice Of Word Layout)

84 Graphic Design Fails Straight From Design Hell

Image source: tohajiile

#62 Math Will Take You Places, But Not Mongolia

84 Graphic Design Fails Straight From Design Hell

Image source: TheLordCrunchy

#63 This Clock In A Maths Book Is Showing 1:30 O’Clock

84 Graphic Design Fails Straight From Design Hell

Image source: greendragon402

#64 She Already Won, And 3 Pieces Are Floating. Epic

84 Graphic Design Fails Straight From Design Hell

Image source: NeddieBoi777

#65 There’s No Place Like Hame

84 Graphic Design Fails Straight From Design Hell

Image source: Blumbu

#66 I Am Lived

84 Graphic Design Fails Straight From Design Hell

Image source: iAdjunct

#67 The Serving Size On These Oatmeal Cookies Is A “1/3 Of A Cookie”

84 Graphic Design Fails Straight From Design Hell

Image source: FrustratedLemonPrint

#68 I’m Having A Hard Time Figuring Out What I Should Remember And What I Should Forget…

84 Graphic Design Fails Straight From Design Hell

Image source: short_womans

#69 It’s Supposed To Be A Clock

84 Graphic Design Fails Straight From Design Hell

Image source: zuka_sc2

#70 I Don’t Understand Why Graphic Design Companies Don’t Have The Best Logos

84 Graphic Design Fails Straight From Design Hell

Image source: JustMe_EmmaLee

#71 This Pub Is Supposed To Be Called “Bunch Of Grapes” And I Saw This Unreadable Logo And Asked My Mate “How Far Is The Pub Then?”

84 Graphic Design Fails Straight From Design Hell

Image source: isaac-jones

#72 Win River Plumbing

Took me a minute to realize “Win River Plumbing” was not the intended name.

84 Graphic Design Fails Straight From Design Hell

Image source: Gloomy-Presentation6

#73 Central Ohio Emergency Map, Shouldn’t Red Be Most Severe?

84 Graphic Design Fails Straight From Design Hell

Image source: miaisabridge

#74 New Paint On The Wall At My Gym

84 Graphic Design Fails Straight From Design Hell

Image source: krbdy_1

#75 John Is Not Listening To The Story In The Classroom

84 Graphic Design Fails Straight From Design Hell

Image source: it-is-my-cake-day

#76 This Horribly Photoshopped Portable Cooler

84 Graphic Design Fails Straight From Design Hell

Image source: xBlueberryy

#77 Brace For Inter Wwith?

84 Graphic Design Fails Straight From Design Hell

Image source: SurrealOrthodox

#78 My Mom Showed Me This Cause She Didn’t Get It… And I Don’t Really Either??

84 Graphic Design Fails Straight From Design Hell

Image source: Dreamer1926

#79 Pulve Fitness Club?

84 Graphic Design Fails Straight From Design Hell

Image source: shezbo

#80 The Sign On This Coffee Shop Is Terrible. I Can’t Even Read The First Word. I Can’t Imagine They Thought This Through

84 Graphic Design Fails Straight From Design Hell

Image source: leathebimbo

#81 Never New Mercury Looked Like That

84 Graphic Design Fails Straight From Design Hell

Image source: Complex_Ad_8898

#82 I’m Not Even Entirely Sure What This Is Supposed To Say

84 Graphic Design Fails Straight From Design Hell

Image source: SillyCommunist

#83 We’ve Got A New Continent Everybody

84 Graphic Design Fails Straight From Design Hell

Image source: Aruxasss

#84 Why The Flag Of Czech Republic Is Upside Down

84 Graphic Design Fails Straight From Design Hell

Image source: Successful-Yak-1318

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
I Track Down And Eat At The Last Surviving Locations Of Nearly Defunct Restaurant Chains
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Study Claims The Mental-Health Crisis During The Pandemic Was Minimal, People Share The Most Unhinged Things They Did In Response (50 Tweets)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Underwater Dogs by Seth Casteel
3 min read
Jul, 23, 2025
169 Oddly Satisfying Food Photos That We Can’t Stop Looking At
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
The Empress Cast and Character Guide: Meet the Stars of Drama Series
3 min read
Jun, 30, 2023
Hey Pandas, Draw The Best Drawing You Can (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.