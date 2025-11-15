Hey Pandas, What’s The Weird Youtube Channel You’ve Seen? (Closed)

by

DHMIS is the weirdest DONT seach it

#1

DHMIS is the weirdest by FAR cannibalism just messed up

#2

Nicado avocado

#3

A channel where all they do it make random things into waffles.

#4

The s**t my sister watches. Such as Ninja Kids. Weird af

#5

i have never watched it but dhmis scares me but other then that maybe cooking with dog ( a cooking show where the host is a poodle ) and bejamin bennet ( a person who smiles at the camera and smiles only changing his backround and shirt)

#6

Don’t know the channel, but I saw one video of a girl in a tub, clothes at least, peeling bananas, eating them then getting angry when she saw any bruising and threw them, crying and muttering about them being bad. I think it was about something else other than bananas she was upset about. No one in the comments understood what the point of the video was.

The weirdest channel I know is my friend’s. She does random text-to-speech short videos and consist of her oddball sense of humor. And some shortwave radio stuff. It’s not a bad kind of weird

#7

Hungry Fatchick- Absolutely weird and disgusting

