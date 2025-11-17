Hey Pandas, What’s The Weather Like Today? (Closed)

What is the weather like where you are right now?

#1

There was a late summer heat wave (30°C) in my region in Germany, which ended yesterday with a heavy thunderstorm. Now we have 18°C and the sky is cloudy, but the weather forecast predicts 24°C with a lot of sunshine for the weekend.

#2

19°c cloudy with a chance of meatballs

#3

Last night, it was pretty bad. It was very windy, and there was a very bad thunderstorm. Today, the thunderstorm is still roaring.

#4

74F , mostly cloudy. Rain coming, lots of humidity

#5

cloudy, mid 80s F.

#6

86° F, but feels much hotter because it’s so humid. It rained last night but it’s pretty sunny today.

#7

It’s 88°F and humid right now, but It’s going to be cooler tonight so that will be nice. I’ll open the window and feel the air on my face.

Всем, До свидания

#8

It’s 15c and sunny in regional Victoria today. I am so loving getting a bit more warmth and sunshine! Pity the rain is back on Friday.

#9

26°C here in Adelaide, South Australia…… Finally spring is here, bloody beautiful!!
Not looking forward to summer, though…….. We’re gonna burn!!

#10

Today it’s humid but clear skies, most days its either bright, sunny, and hot, humid and hot, rainy and hot, a hurricane, or on rare occasion not super hot and not too humid.

I love living in the Southeast. At least fall is on it’s way, so it’ll get cooler.

#11

As of 9:05 am in Raleigh North Carolina on 9/13/23 it is Bright and sunny and a has a breezy temperature of 72 degrees Fahrenheit (22 degrees Celsius) And a 3% chance of rain:)

#12

Came here to see if anybody can tell me the weather where I am so I don’t have to check myself XD It seems its 17c and raining here

#13

Montreal here… It rained this morning but this evening it’s meanly clear…

#14

today’s weather was actually nice, especially in the evening. it was a constant sprinkle and had a nice breeze and it wasn’t boiling hot and humid for once.

#15

Vermont 58 degrees F partly cloudy. Perfect weather. The leaves should be turning colors soon.

#16

Rain, humidity, and misery. It’s also sunny at the same time. Don’t ask me how, it’s Florida.

#17

pretty cloudy and humid here in nc

#18

rain! rain! rain! rain! rain! I love rain! rain! rain!

