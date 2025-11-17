Hey Pandas, What’s The Weather Like Today? (Closed)

What is the weather like where you are right now?
There was a late summer heat wave (30°C) in my region in Germany, which ended yesterday with a heavy thunderstorm. Now we have 18°C and the sky is cloudy, but the weather forecast predicts 24°C with a lot of sunshine for the weekend.
19°c cloudy with a chance of meatballs
Last night, it was pretty bad. It was very windy, and there was a very bad thunderstorm. Today, the thunderstorm is still roaring.
74F , mostly cloudy. Rain coming, lots of humidity
cloudy, mid 80s F.
86° F, but feels much hotter because it’s so humid. It rained last night but it’s pretty sunny today.
It’s 88°F and humid right now, but It’s going to be cooler tonight so that will be nice. I’ll open the window and feel the air on my face.

It’s 15c and sunny in regional Victoria today. I am so loving getting a bit more warmth and sunshine! Pity the rain is back on Friday.
26°C here in Adelaide, South Australia…… Finally spring is here, bloody beautiful!!
Not looking forward to summer, though…….. We’re gonna burn!!
Today it’s humid but clear skies, most days its either bright, sunny, and hot, humid and hot, rainy and hot, a hurricane, or on rare occasion not super hot and not too humid.
I love living in the Southeast. At least fall is on it’s way, so it’ll get cooler.
As of 9:05 am in Raleigh North Carolina on 9/13/23 it is Bright and sunny and a has a breezy temperature of 72 degrees Fahrenheit (22 degrees Celsius) And a 3% chance of rain:)
Came here to see if anybody can tell me the weather where I am so I don’t have to check myself XD It seems its 17c and raining here
Montreal here… It rained this morning but this evening it’s meanly clear…
today’s weather was actually nice, especially in the evening. it was a constant sprinkle and had a nice breeze and it wasn’t boiling hot and humid for once.
Vermont 58 degrees F partly cloudy. Perfect weather. The leaves should be turning colors soon.
Rain, humidity, and misery. It’s also sunny at the same time. Don’t ask me how, it’s Florida.
pretty cloudy and humid here in nc
rain! rain! rain! rain! rain! I love rain! rain! rain!
