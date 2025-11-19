Hey Pandas, What Are You Reading These Days? (Closed)

What books have you recently loved?
#1
Pride and Prejudice. I know this may fit younger readers better, but it’s one of my favorite books. I read it when I was 10 and it’s as good as I remember :)
#2
I’ll start: Babel :)
#3
Notre Dame de Paris by Victor Hugo (for the 3rd time)
#4
Rereading Lord of the Flies.
#5
I’m currently rereading Maskerade by the late, great Sir Terry Pratchett. I love the Witches Arc, but I much prefer the Ankh-Morpork City Watch series.
#6
X Window System User Guide Volume 3 because I just installed Debian Linux on my tablet. (Thank you UserLAnd.)
#7
Earth for All: A Survival Guide for Humanity – multiple authors
Americanah – Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie
The Perfect Gentleman – Imran Ahmad
Rage Becomes Her – Soraya Chemaly
I never have just one book on the go at one time!
#8
The Testaments by Margaret Atwood
#9
Boruto, Haikyu!!, and this book that I highly recommend called Eon
#10
I am re reading The Handmaids Tale.
#11
The inheritance games series, it’s amazing and I can’t stop reading it lol
#12
The Girl at the Renaissance Fair by Timothy Best. I love his books and this is his latest.
#13
Mostly graphic novels. But Space-Boy and Baby-Sitters Club.
#14
anything in the riordanverse tbh. I’m reading The Tower of Nero (from The Trials of Apollo) by Rick Riordan right now
#15
Irreversible Damage – Abigail Shrier
Precious Remedies Against Satan’s Devices – Thomas Brooks
The Moth in The Iron Lung – Forrest Maready
#16
Before you judge me, it was a date.
The Aliens and their Omega by Tabitha Austin
Follow Us