Hey Pandas, What Are You Reading These Days? (Closed)

by

What books have you recently loved?

#1

Pride and Prejudice. I know this may fit younger readers better, but it’s one of my favorite books. I read it when I was 10 and it’s as good as I remember :)

#2

I’ll start: Babel :)

#3

Notre Dame de Paris by Victor Hugo (for the 3rd time)

#4

Rereading Lord of the Flies.

#5

I’m currently rereading Maskerade by the late, great Sir Terry Pratchett. I love the Witches Arc, but I much prefer the Ankh-Morpork City Watch series.

#6

X Window System User Guide Volume 3 because I just installed Debian Linux on my tablet. (Thank you UserLAnd.)

#7

Earth for All: A Survival Guide for Humanity – multiple authors
Americanah – Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie
The Perfect Gentleman – Imran Ahmad
Rage Becomes Her – Soraya Chemaly

I never have just one book on the go at one time!

#8

The Testaments by Margaret Atwood

#9

Boruto, Haikyu!!, and this book that I highly recommend called Eon

#10

I am re reading The Handmaids Tale.

#11

The inheritance games series, it’s amazing and I can’t stop reading it lol

#12

The Girl at the Renaissance Fair by Timothy Best. I love his books and this is his latest.

#13

Mostly graphic novels. But Space-Boy and Baby-Sitters Club.

#14

anything in the riordanverse tbh. I’m reading The Tower of Nero (from The Trials of Apollo) by Rick Riordan right now

#15

Irreversible Damage – Abigail Shrier
Precious Remedies Against Satan’s Devices – Thomas Brooks
The Moth in The Iron Lung – Forrest Maready

#16

Before you judge me, it was a date.
The Aliens and their Omega by Tabitha Austin

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
5 Best Guest Stars To Appear on Criminal Minds
3 min read
Sep, 21, 2025
Pet Owners Use Non-Toxic Face Paint To Turn Their Animals Into Creepy Skeletons For Halloween
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
This Coffee Shop Lets Stray Dogs Sleep Inside Every Night When The Customers Leave
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
“No Exceptions”: Boss’s New Rule Lasts Exactly One Day After He Didn’t Think Things Through
3 min read
Aug, 26, 2025
Artist Decorates Sport Logos With Embroidered Flowers
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Boss Has An Explosive Reaction To Employee’s Quitting, His Rage Inspires Another Employee To Leave As Well
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.