My Family And I Created A Led Angel Wing Light Sculpture Using 300 Recycled Water Bottles

by

Iluminosas’ (Illuminous Angel Wings) is an animated LED Angel Wings sculpture that uses color-changing LED pixels inside of 300 recycled water bottles. The wingspan is 10 ft wide using different types of recycled plastic water bottles to create the look of feathers. Each bottle has a color-changing LED pixel that can be discreetly controlled to create dynamic patterns across the feathers and wings.

We came up with the idea when we saw all these empty water bottles leftover from my son’s soccer game. We decided to create a new display using these bottles for our Christmas light show that allows people to stop and take a photo while reminding everyone to be conscious of recycling.

The light patterns that illuminate each bottle can be controlled in different ways such as projecting across the entire wingspan or only on certain areas like the edges of the wings or internally. Each bottle was rotocast with a thin white resin to diffuse the light evenly throughout the bottle.

More info: Instagram

My Family And I Created A Led Angel Wing Light Sculpture Using 300 Recycled Water Bottles
My Family And I Created A Led Angel Wing Light Sculpture Using 300 Recycled Water Bottles
My Family And I Created A Led Angel Wing Light Sculpture Using 300 Recycled Water Bottles
My Family And I Created A Led Angel Wing Light Sculpture Using 300 Recycled Water Bottles
My Family And I Created A Led Angel Wing Light Sculpture Using 300 Recycled Water Bottles
My Family And I Created A Led Angel Wing Light Sculpture Using 300 Recycled Water Bottles
My Family And I Created A Led Angel Wing Light Sculpture Using 300 Recycled Water Bottles
My Family And I Created A Led Angel Wing Light Sculpture Using 300 Recycled Water Bottles
My Family And I Created A Led Angel Wing Light Sculpture Using 300 Recycled Water Bottles

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Viral Challenge Has People Redrawing Studio Ghibli Characters In Their Own Style, And Here’s 35 Of The Most Impressive Recreations
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Apparently, Fairy Doors Are A Thing And Here Are The 27 Cutest Examples
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
7 Interesting Facts About Mad Men’s Robert Morse
3 min read
Jan, 13, 2024
The Real Reason Fredrik Eklund Left Million Dollar Listing
3 min read
Jan, 27, 2022
I Spent 50 Hours Hand-Cutting My Take On A Mental Conflict
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Thandiwe Newton: Bio And Career Highlights
3 min read
Nov, 6, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.