Hey Pandas, How Do I Stop A Fight? (Closed)

Context:
In my school, there are many “relationships” between people, and some dude turned out to be cheating on his BF.
Now this “dude” keeps fighting with the now EX-BF.
They aren’t like playful middle school fights either, it’s actually punching and kicking people when they are grounded.
The person that got cheated on is a friend of mine, and I don’t know if I should try to stop the fight altogether, or help my friend.
I will NOT tell a teacher cuz I wouldn’t want ’em to get expelled.
TY to all the replies.
#1
Oh god, you should report that-! they probably won’t get expelled, and just get a warning or something.
#2
I know it might get dangerous, but usually what works is when someone jumps in the middle of the fight while others try to pry them apart. And watch out for punches!
Though I wouldn’t recommend this approach if you haven’t actually been to a fight.
#3
Don’t watch the fight and be a bystander. Be an upstander and report the fight!
#4
In this case I dont agree with reporting it. They should find a way to live with new situation by themselfs and – sorry dont get me wrong – the girl is the main part here and should try to calm the other guys down. I know it hurts and puts pressure on a mans ego if you lose a girl in this way and if you are young and unsecure it can escalate very quickly. But it takes two to tango.
My advice without knowing all the details: Involve the girl – she messed it up and is in responsibility. Take your homie out for party, help him get over it. Don’t give a f*ck on the other guy
