Hey Pandas, If You Could Spend A Day With Any Fictional Character, Who Would It Be And What Would You Do? (Closed)

by

Just an honest question to all out there.

#1

I would choose Vegeta or Gohan because I believe the conversation would be interesting. I would ask a ton of questions.

#2

I can‘t choose only one because I‘d like to spend an evening with the main characters from the book “Three Comrades“ by E.M. Remarque, so it would be these three, Otto Köster, Gottfried Lenz and Robert Lohkamp. They share a deep friendship, dark memories and a lot of hopelessness and despair, and I‘d like to be a part of their circle because their friendship is about everything that truly matters in life. Oh, and we‘d spend the evening in one of their favourite pubs!

#3

I would choose Snowkit from the Warrior Cats book series, just because he is so adorable, absolutely precious, and unfortunatly is deaf. So I would take him in and take great care of the little white with blue eyes kitten. He loves chasing butter flies, and is such a floof! And I would take him in before the hawk came and got him…

#4

Tough question, I have too many favorite fictional characters! But if I had to choose one, it’d probably be the 10th Doctor from Doctor Who. We’d probably go hang out in ancient Greece, because the ancient Greeks had their sh*t together.

#5

Wolverine and Deadpool! they are so cool! but I can only choose one………………….

JK. I’m hanging out with both of them :)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Our Ceramic Pots For Nature And Animal Lovers
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
A Bat Rescue Organization Posted These 40 Pics Of Bats Being Cute To Show How Harmless They Actually Are
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Photographer Documents Stunning Wild Foxes Enjoying The Snow (New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
David Harbour Speaks on Why He’s Happy That He Got Married in Las Vegas
3 min read
Oct, 4, 2022
I Turn Rope Into Boho Wall Hangings
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Why Do Cats Knock Things over and How to Stop Them
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025