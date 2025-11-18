Hey Pandas, If You Could Spend A Day With Any Fictional Character, Who Would It Be And What Would You Do? (Closed)

Just an honest question to all out there.
#1
I would choose Vegeta or Gohan because I believe the conversation would be interesting. I would ask a ton of questions.
#2
I can‘t choose only one because I‘d like to spend an evening with the main characters from the book “Three Comrades“ by E.M. Remarque, so it would be these three, Otto Köster, Gottfried Lenz and Robert Lohkamp. They share a deep friendship, dark memories and a lot of hopelessness and despair, and I‘d like to be a part of their circle because their friendship is about everything that truly matters in life. Oh, and we‘d spend the evening in one of their favourite pubs!
#3
I would choose Snowkit from the Warrior Cats book series, just because he is so adorable, absolutely precious, and unfortunatly is deaf. So I would take him in and take great care of the little white with blue eyes kitten. He loves chasing butter flies, and is such a floof! And I would take him in before the hawk came and got him…
#4
Tough question, I have too many favorite fictional characters! But if I had to choose one, it’d probably be the 10th Doctor from Doctor Who. We’d probably go hang out in ancient Greece, because the ancient Greeks had their sh*t together.
#5
Wolverine and Deadpool! they are so cool! but I can only choose one………………….
JK. I’m hanging out with both of them :)
