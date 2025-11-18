“Why Are You So Obsessed With My Uterus”: Lady Claps Back As SIL Wants To Know About Pregnancy

There are some instances in life where we want to stand on the top of the roof and shout out to the world till our lungs burst. On the other hand, there are other things that we want to keep to ourselves for a while and only tell others when we are comfortable–it’s everyone’s personal choice, after all.
Post miscarriage, the original poster (OP) wanted to keep her pregnancy a secret, at least for 12 weeks, but her nosy sister-in-law kept nagging her about it. After announcing it, she called her a liar and brought her to tears!
More info: Reddit
It’s completely normal to keep personal things a secret, but it can become difficult when you have nosy family members who nag you about it
Image credits: cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)
After a miscarriage, the poster decided not to tell anyone for 12 weeks when she was pregnant again, but her sister-in-law kept asking, so she lied to her
Image credits: KeySurround4389
Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)
When she finally announced it to the family, she felt that the sister-in-law, who had also been pregnant, would understand how private these things are
Image credits: KeySurround4389
Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)
She was wrong as the sister-in-law called her a liar at a family gathering and kept nagging her throughout till the poster finally snapped
Image credits: KeySurround4389
The poster clapped back asking why she was so obsessed with her uterus, but the entitled lady kept saying it was wrong to lie to the point where the poster cried after leaving
In today’s story, Reddit user KeySurround4389 tells us how her entitled sister-in-law called her a liar and reduced her to tears. Let’s start from the beginning! OP had a difficult miscarriage, so when she was pregnant again, she decided to keep it to herself until she was 12 weeks along.
During this time, her nosy sister-in-law would ask her about it constantly, but she would either brush it off or hold her belly and say that she just loved food. After 12 weeks, when they announced it to their families, OP felt that she would understand how private it is, as she herself had been pregnant.
But lo and behold, the entitled sister-in-law had something else brewing in her mind. When they met at a family event, she kept calling OP a liar and constantly nagging her in front of all the guests. Even they were looking at the sister-in-law weirdly because of her rambling, but after a point, OP simply snapped and clapped back.
She asked her why she was so obsessed with her uterus and went on to further berate her for asking if she was pregnant as it was a rude thing to ask. Now, you might think the entitled woman finally got a hold of herself, but no, she kept on insisting that it was wrong to lie. Now extremely hurt, the poster left with her family and broke down in tears.
Although her husband and mother-in-law sided with her, the sister-in-law now refuses to even look at her during family functions. Wow, how mature is that?
Image credits: Polina Zimmerman / Pexels (not the actual photo)
When the poster shared this story online, people were simply stumped by her entitled sister-in-law. Firstly, many folks expressed their sympathies to the poster after hearing about her miscarriage. It must have been really difficult for her to speak about it, as even she had pointed out that she was still struggling with it.
The Miscarriage Association states that pregnancy loss has been linked to anxiety disorders, depression, and post-traumatic stress in those who experience physical loss and in their partners. Folks said that it was natural to want to hide it when she got pregnant again as she was still suffering from her loss.
Many people also complained that the poster’s in-laws should have reprimanded the woman right there when she was troubling the poster. They felt that it was no use if they called her later and did it in private as it would not have the same impact on her. OP also commented that her sister-in-law was actually hoping for an apology from her. Geez, that sounds so ridiculous!
Folks stated that she needed to be taught a lesson from the good old book of boundaries. According to The Knot, “The idea of creating boundaries with in-laws may seem intimidating. But having healthy boundaries in place will ensure you and your partner feel safe and secure and can successfully preserve the intimacy and privacy of your relationship.”
The poster also mentioned that after she berated the entitled woman, she cried because she felt that she had finally set a boundary with her. Netizens also said that it was a good thing that she stood up for herself. Wouldn’t you agree? Also, if you have anything else to add, feel free to do so in the comments section below!
Folks were outraged by this invasion of the poster’s privacy and they didn’t hesitate to call out the atrocious behavior of her sister-in-law
Follow Us