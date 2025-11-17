Hey Pandas, What’s The Strangest Coincidence You Have Ever Had? (Closed)

Sometimes life can be a little strange, and sometimes it can be ironic, and coincidental but when those mix together we get a very funny (and normally awkward) situation to deal with!
#1
When I was in second grade a girl in my class that I did not like at all wore on the first day the same shirt and pants as me, and I struggled the entire day :(
#2
Oh boy, there’s been a lot of them, to be honest. But the biggest, most recent one started 6 years ago and it’s just been a roller coaster nightmare since then.
Starting in late 2016, my Mom would always make unusual comments, out of character for her. One of the most said phrases was, “Something bad is coming.” She was adamant about it, but she said she couldn’t explain it. Just this overwhelming feeling of “bad” was coming.
Her comments continued into 2017 but got more specific. She always used to love our car, even though it was about 30 years old and we always took care of it. She started to distance herself, make disparaging comments.
When we got new tires for it, she scoffed and said that while they were needed, it was probably a waste of money. She couldn’t explain any better when I asked her about it.
When a local ad was placed in the paper for some German Shepard puppies, her favorite breed of all time, I asked if she wanted to go look at the litter. We had 2 cats left at the time, but she waved it off and said, “No, I’ll never have another dog again.” I asked what she meant, but she just said, “It doesn’t matter.” There were lots more comments. She also kept saying, “Something bad is coming” off and on, when I really tried to push her.
Sure enough, she died in 2018. At the time, I thought that was what she’d been talking about, the “bad thing” coming.
But then over the next 5 years, I lost both of our remaining cats, a tornado almost dropped onto my house which had never happened or even come close to my neighborhood in over 100 years, stray bullets shot into my house, Covid hit, our car hit major roadblocks for getting parts, my eyes started failing so I couldn’t/can’t drive anymore, I’ve started aging faster, my health is suspect in a lot of ways, my job has been a damn yoyo because of layoffs and budget cuts, etc.
To this day, I don’t know if her “something bad is coming” was a prediction of her death, or just bad in general to encompass a lot more. It feels like being caught in a strong rip current, and while I think it’s fading now, I feel like I’m WAY out to sea and almost losing sight of the shore.
#3
I dated a girl in college one autumn. Nice but it didn’t work out. The next autumn I dated another girl who had no connection to the first. They had the same bedroom in the very same apartment.
#4
I do food delivery and I texted my oldest kid, who is a Twilight fan, and made a joke about the possibility of being turned into a vampire because my next delivery was to someone named Bella. She texted me back to say she was literally watching Twilight right then. Not long after, a similar situation came up and again made a Twilight reference via tex to my oldest kid. She responded that she and my middle child, her younger brother, were watching Twilight.
#5
The guy who hired me at my current job in the US just so happened to be at the same base at the same time as me in Iraq 10 years earlier.
