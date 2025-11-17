35 Funny “Earth To Planet” Comics That Might Boost Your Mood (New Pics)

Welcome back to the world of “Earth To Planet” comics, where smiles are guaranteed. Created by the talented Jody Zellman, these cartoons are a must-see for humor enthusiasts.
“Earth To Planet” was launched in September 2017, and it’s been a source of laughter and fun ever since. It’s where Zellman shares his passion for making people smile through comics. Influenced by comedy legends like Gary Larson, George Carlin, and Dave Barry, Jody’s comics are a blend of humor and everyday life.
So, scroll down for some fun and laughter! And if you’re thirsty for more, check out our previous article featuring even more of Zellman’s funny creations!
More info: Instagram | earthtoplanet.com | Facebook | twitter.com
#1
Image source: earthtoplanet
#2
Image source: earthtoplanet
#3
Image source: earthtoplanet
#4
Image source: earthtoplanet
#5
Image source: earthtoplanet
#6
Image source: earthtoplanet
#7
Image source: earthtoplanet
#8
Image source: earthtoplanet
#9
Image source: earthtoplanet
#10
Image source: earthtoplanet
#11
Image source: earthtoplanet
#12
Image source: earthtoplanet
#13
Image source: earthtoplanet
#14
Image source: earthtoplanet
#15
Image source: earthtoplanet
#16
Image source: earthtoplanet
#17
Image source: earthtoplanet
#18
Image source: earthtoplanet
#19
Image source: earthtoplanet
#20
Image source: earthtoplanet
#21
Image source: earthtoplanet
#22
Image source: earthtoplanet
#23
Image source: earthtoplanet
#24
Image source: earthtoplanet
#25
Image source: earthtoplanet
#26
Image source: earthtoplanet
#27
Image source: earthtoplanet
#28
Image source: earthtoplanet
#29
Image source: earthtoplanet
#30
Image source: earthtoplanet
#31
Image source: earthtoplanet
#32
Image source: earthtoplanet
#33
Image source: earthtoplanet
#34
Image source: earthtoplanet
#35
Image source: earthtoplanet
Follow Us