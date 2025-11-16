Make It Unique: Valentine’s Day Posters By Haris Jusovic (5 Pics)

by

“Make it unique” is the name of a series of posters dedicated to Valentine’s Day. The posters are inspired by big world brands and their recognizable brand look and feel, such as Nike, Barilla, McDonald, Durex and Instagram. The creator of the posters is the Bosnian designer and art director from Sarajevo, Haris Jusovic, and their purpose is completely non-commercial. Harris is a fan of creative expression, original visual communication and refined graphic design, and with this series, he wants to show his respect for the great designers who, throughout the history of visual communication, made our everyday lives more creative and fun.

Instagram

Make It Unique: Valentine&#8217;s Day Posters By Haris Jusovic (5 Pics)

Barilla

Make It Unique: Valentine&#8217;s Day Posters By Haris Jusovic (5 Pics)

Nike

Make It Unique: Valentine&#8217;s Day Posters By Haris Jusovic (5 Pics)

Durex

Make It Unique: Valentine&#8217;s Day Posters By Haris Jusovic (5 Pics)

Mc Donalds

Make It Unique: Valentine&#8217;s Day Posters By Haris Jusovic (5 Pics)

