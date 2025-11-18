Hey Pandas, What’s The Most Powerful Quote From The Least Likely Source? (Closed)

What is a deep or meaningful quote from an unusual source?
‘What’s “normal” doesn’t change. What changes is our courage to stop hiding it and start speaking about it’ – Some random drunk bloke on the night bus.
‘You should smile more!’, said my 9yo niece to her mother. ‘Why?’ was the response. The answer? ‘Because you never know when you’re going to in the background of someone’s selfie.’
“You shouldn’t leave ‘bad’ people alone in the cold. Bringing a blanket is the best way to warm hurt people up “-something I wrote a 11pm when I was trying to go to sleep, and ended up writing a kny fan fic…
Some short quotes that struck me as profound from random places
“I am malicious because I am miserable” – Mary Shelley, Frankenstein 1818
“You’re not a person, you’re my friend” – Current Joys in “Blondie”
“Yes I know, love is like ghosts… few have seen it but everybody talks” -Lord Huron in “Love Like Ghosts”
It’s not what we did in the past that matters. It’s what we do now, who we are right now. (Random movie that isn’t really the motivational type… at all)
