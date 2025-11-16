Hey Pandas, What’s The Most Interesting Encounter You’ve Ever Had? (Closed)

With a person, an animal, some art…
Let’s hear some fun stories!
#1
mine happened with a squirrel. i was walking back to my house from my freinds and it barked at me. it was really weird you should look up videos of a squirrel barking its HILARIOUS!
#2
i saw a guy with a sick rey lightsaber at a star wars event at my school so went to go talk to him and so i had a really good conversation with a random adult
#3
i’ve met a french once who told me he knew a man called sergei who would take care of some enemies he made along the way. when i asked for more info he told me he couldn’t tell me much more
