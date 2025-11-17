I Captured The Essence Of Romania In My Photographs (20 Pics)

by

My work includes mostly landscape and cultural photography from Romania. My photographic projects have been going on for years, and I tried to keep a unique photography style and stick to that. My work and my style is influenced by painters (for example, realist landscape painters) and many well-known photographers.

Most of my work is concentrated around Maramures county, my native area, the fairytale place that inspired me and offered me the best conditions that a photographer can dream of in terms of the natural setting, cultural heritage, picturesque places, and beautifully preserved traditions. Maramures has something magical, I don’t think there is a village or a mountain top that doesn’t intrigue and doesn’t provoke you to look at it and take some photos.

You can also check out my other posts with photos of Romania on Bored Panda hereherehere, here, and here.

More info: Instagram | Facebook

#1

I Captured The Essence Of Romania In My Photographs (20 Pics)

#2

I Captured The Essence Of Romania In My Photographs (20 Pics)

#3

I Captured The Essence Of Romania In My Photographs (20 Pics)

#4

I Captured The Essence Of Romania In My Photographs (20 Pics)

#5

I Captured The Essence Of Romania In My Photographs (20 Pics)

#6

I Captured The Essence Of Romania In My Photographs (20 Pics)

#7

I Captured The Essence Of Romania In My Photographs (20 Pics)

#8

I Captured The Essence Of Romania In My Photographs (20 Pics)

#9

I Captured The Essence Of Romania In My Photographs (20 Pics)

#10

I Captured The Essence Of Romania In My Photographs (20 Pics)

#11

I Captured The Essence Of Romania In My Photographs (20 Pics)

#12

I Captured The Essence Of Romania In My Photographs (20 Pics)

#13

I Captured The Essence Of Romania In My Photographs (20 Pics)

#14

I Captured The Essence Of Romania In My Photographs (20 Pics)

#15

I Captured The Essence Of Romania In My Photographs (20 Pics)

#16

I Captured The Essence Of Romania In My Photographs (20 Pics)

#17

I Captured The Essence Of Romania In My Photographs (20 Pics)

#18

I Captured The Essence Of Romania In My Photographs (20 Pics)

#19

I Captured The Essence Of Romania In My Photographs (20 Pics)

#20

I Captured The Essence Of Romania In My Photographs (20 Pics)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Hey Pandas, What’s The Most Heartwarming Or Inspiring Thing You’ve Heard In 2020? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir Channel “The Hunger Games” at Winter Olympics
3 min read
Feb, 10, 2018
She-Hulk: Is This Not Real Magic-Recap
3 min read
Sep, 9, 2022
Woman Shares How Feeding And Creating An ‘Army Of Crows’ Near Her House Possibly Saved This Neighbor’s Life
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
I Photograph Children Outdoors To Showcase Great Britain’s Incredible Colourful Seasons
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Making Game Of Thrones Dragon Egg
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.