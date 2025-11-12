Pop-Culture-Inspired Pies That Would Be A Sin To Cut

by

These days food gets photographed so much that it has to be pretty. Especially if it’s pies. Jessica Leigh Clark-Bojin is a confectionery artist who makes sure this happens – she bakes pies that are too nice to eat!

Jessica started her pie adventures called “Pies are awesome” in 2016 and has been pushing the boundaries of pie decoration since, by combining her love for desserts and all things nerdy. Inspired by all aspects of pop culture, this artist illustrates famous characters, people, or scenes, sometimes turning them into puns that she loves too, such as “Pie hard,” or “Live And Let Pie.”

“My mission is to show the world that not only can pies go head-to-head against the poshest wedding cakes and fancy-pants desserts on the most discerning buffet tables of the world, but that they can be fun and easy to pull off too!” says the artist on her website. Scroll down to see them for yourself!

More info: Instagram

#1

Pop-Culture-Inspired Pies That Would Be A Sin To Cut

Image source: thepieous

#2

Pop-Culture-Inspired Pies That Would Be A Sin To Cut

Image source: thepieous

#3

Pop-Culture-Inspired Pies That Would Be A Sin To Cut

Image source: thepieous

#4

Pop-Culture-Inspired Pies That Would Be A Sin To Cut

Image source: thepieous

#5

Pop-Culture-Inspired Pies That Would Be A Sin To Cut

Image source: thepieous

#6

Pop-Culture-Inspired Pies That Would Be A Sin To Cut

Image source: thepieous

#7

Pop-Culture-Inspired Pies That Would Be A Sin To Cut

Image source: thepieous

#8

Pop-Culture-Inspired Pies That Would Be A Sin To Cut

Image source: thepieous

#9

Pop-Culture-Inspired Pies That Would Be A Sin To Cut

Image source: thepieous

#10

Pop-Culture-Inspired Pies That Would Be A Sin To Cut

Image source: thepieous

#11

Pop-Culture-Inspired Pies That Would Be A Sin To Cut

Image source: thepieous

#12

Pop-Culture-Inspired Pies That Would Be A Sin To Cut

Image source: thepieous

#13

Pop-Culture-Inspired Pies That Would Be A Sin To Cut

Image source: thepieous

#14

Pop-Culture-Inspired Pies That Would Be A Sin To Cut

Image source: thepieous

#15

Pop-Culture-Inspired Pies That Would Be A Sin To Cut

Image source: thepieous

#16

Pop-Culture-Inspired Pies That Would Be A Sin To Cut

Image source: thepieous

#17

Pop-Culture-Inspired Pies That Would Be A Sin To Cut

Image source: thepieous

#18

Pop-Culture-Inspired Pies That Would Be A Sin To Cut

Image source: thepieous

#19

Pop-Culture-Inspired Pies That Would Be A Sin To Cut

Image source: thepieous

#20

Pop-Culture-Inspired Pies That Would Be A Sin To Cut

Image source: thepieous

#21

Pop-Culture-Inspired Pies That Would Be A Sin To Cut

Image source: thepieous

#22

Pop-Culture-Inspired Pies That Would Be A Sin To Cut

Image source: thepieous

#23

Pop-Culture-Inspired Pies That Would Be A Sin To Cut

Image source: thepieous

#24

Pop-Culture-Inspired Pies That Would Be A Sin To Cut

Image source: thepieous

#25

Pop-Culture-Inspired Pies That Would Be A Sin To Cut

Image source: thepieous

#26

Pop-Culture-Inspired Pies That Would Be A Sin To Cut

Image source: thepieous

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
61 Cats Who Just Realized You Took Them To The Vet
3 min read
Jul, 27, 2025
The Middle
The Middle Season 7 Episode 9 Review: “The Convention”
3 min read
Dec, 3, 2015
I’ve Been Painting The Country Folk!
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Get Ready for Season 15 of Real Housewives of New York City with New Cast Members
3 min read
Aug, 14, 2024
Tom Sandoval on Vanderpump Rules
Scandalous ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Alum, Tom Sandoval Auditions on America’s Got Talent
3 min read
Jun, 29, 2025
Five Pivotal Moments From iZombie Season 4
3 min read
Nov, 7, 2018
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.