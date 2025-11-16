Hey Pandas, What’s The Most Interesting Dream You’ve Ever Had? (Closed)

Have you ever had that one dream where you thought, “Wow, I want to revisit that dream sometime”? Share it here!
#1
I once dreamed that I won the lottery and packed all the money in my gym bag and hid it in the closet. When I woke up, I immediately searched the whole closet for my money, but of course I found nothing😫😂.
A few weeks later I actually won the lottery, but unfortunately it was much less then in my dream.
#2
Once I had a dream that I was standing in that field from The Son of Neptune by Rick Riordan (Percy Jackson fans might know), and then Ares (the Greek god) came out of nowhere and started chasing me, because he was mad at me for some reason? I ran into this room and then he shrunk down to like 8 feet tall (before he was at least a 100 feet) and pulls out this test tube of red liquid and makes me drink it. But it had to be a specific amount or it doesn’t do what it’s supposed to, so my hand was shaking and some spilled out. It was supposed to kill me, but since it was less it just made it so I couldn’t breathe for a minute. And then all of a sudden I could breathe and I took a huge gasp of air as I woke up.
#3
I was married to Robert De Niro. We were ridiculously in love and the dream showed our entire life together up until the present. I woke to to reality feeling a real sense of loss and sadness that it wasn’t real. It wasn’t because he was a big star but our relationship was so perfect. That is what I missed.
#4
Ok it was very random but…
I was in a zombie apocalypse and me and my family were driving to somewhere with this random child who I think name was Brook…
All of a sudden we get attacked by this big Ole zombie… and of corse now I realize it’s a dream so I beat up this dude…
Now we’re at my grandparents house… no idea where Brook went and out of nowhere comes(u guessed.. no u didnt) the justice league, and a Lil creeper dude from minecraft… and I in this moment look at my family in dead seriousness and say I’ll take superman since I can fly… HOW MY FAMILY SUPPOSED TO FIGHT THE JUSTICE LEAGUE, and a creeper… well I beat superman and my grandpa screams and ofc more zombies… after a few more hours of zombie fighting I wake up and was sad that I didn’t really fight superman🥺😥🤣
Follow Us