Hey Pandas, What’s The Most Cringeworthy Signal You Missed From Someone? (Closed)

What is the most cringeworthy signal you have missed from someone that still haunts you today?
#1
This happened like 10 years ago. I was had been chatting with this guy online for about a week. He seemed alright, no unsolicited 🍆 pics so far so good. One day we were chatting and he asked me if ‘I liked water sports’. I told him ‘no, but it seems fun and I’ve always wanted to try it’.Water skiing seems fun. Then I get a Pic from him peeing and I was mortified. It clicked on ‘Oh! Water sports is slang for peeing on people!’ i felt like such an idiot for not picking up on that.🤦
