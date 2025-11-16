100+ Funny Wi-Fi Names (2025 Update): Clever, Clean & Seasonal

You know that Reddit is a treasure trove for just about anything – from serious questions about life to seeking workout advice to solving quantum physics problems to… funny WiFi names. Yup, that’s right, there’s a Reddit thread prompting people to share the funniest WiFi names they’ve seen, and well, it’s an incomparably joyous ride to read it! But what’s real joy if it isn’t shared with you, our dear readers?
Here’s what we did – we read each and every submission mentioning the best WiFi names that people saw (or named their own routers!) in this AskReddit thread, gathered the absolute best gems, and made a list so you could enjoy this rollercoaster ride of unique WiFi names.
And yeah, you might be thinking something along the lines of, “Even the best WiFi names are just what they are – names for an electronic device,” but this is where you are wrong! They are a real reflection of their owner’s soul, a pearl of wisdom, and a cracking joke for anyone who sees them.
And it really doesn’t matter if you’re a punny names sort of a fellow or an all-about-pop-culture person, or even if you’re geeky and very proud of it; there’s always the perfect WiFi name for everyone.
Still uncertain? Well, in that case, there’s only one thing left that might convince you, and it is to scroll on down below, check out the hilarious WiFi names, and, hopefully, you’ll find the very same joy as we did when reading them for the very first (and then a second, and then a third) time!
Neighbor-Approved: 2025 Wi-Fi Name Ideas
#1
“I was in the back of a bus and the wifi name was “Say Chicken Nuggets.”
I yelled “CHICKEN NUGGETS!” to the front of the bus. Someone replied “NO SPACES!”
I didn’t get it at first but after like 5 minutes I was like “wait…”, put in “chickennuggets” for the password and I was in.”
Image source: AV8ORboi
#2
“Guy walks into a bar and asks the bartender, ‘what’s the WiFi password?’
The bartender replies, ‘you need to buy a beer first.’
So the guy buys a beer, and asks again, ‘what’s the WiFi password?’
The bartender replies, ‘you need to buy a beer first, all lowercase, no spaces or punctuation.'”
Image source: CraigCottingham
#3
“I once renamed by Bluetooth “Aucun périphérique trouvé” which translates to “No device detected.” Then 2 weeks later spent 45min cursing my phone for not being detectable, then it hit me, I’ve played myself.”
Image source: noisy_96
#4
“We’re not allowed to have our own routers on campus, so I named mine ‘AT&T Mobile Hotspot’.”
Image source: Bootstrings
#5
“‘Wedonthavewifi.’
Password was ‘idontknow.’
Hilarious when anyone asked him how to get on his WiFi. It was like a vaudeville routine.”
Image source: Marxbrosburner
#6
“My favorite was, ‘Mom, click here for internet’.”
Image source: PlasticStain
#7
“I caused a small family panic when I named it “disconnected”.”
Image source: smaksandewand
#8
“I install internet etc. for a living.
Best one I ever came up with was for the DeltaPhi sorority, DeltaWiPhi, they loved it.”
Image source: boomheadshot7
#9
“My neighbors are rude jerks, so I call my network “Free Comcast [neighbors address]” and I obviously password protect it.
My wish is that it drives them mad that there’s internet with their address that they can’t access…
It’s the small things in life.”
Image source: IupvoteOnceADay
#10
“YoukidsgetoffmyLAN.”
Image source: nerdychick22
#11
“It burns when IP.”
Image source: AkoCy
#12
“I’m in a military barracks and my wifi name is ‘NCIS surveillance van’.”
Image source: Thetallguy1
#13
‘”$3.99 per minute’ – that’s my personal hotspot name always.”
Image source: dos_one
#14
“Mine’s pretty classic: “Pretty Fly for a Wi-Fi”.”
Image source: drinkup
#15
“Mine is Panic! At the Cisco.”
Image source: zonte94
#16
“IsThisTheKrustyKrab. The password was ‘nothisispatrick’.”
Image source: DMoney159
#17
“My dad named our wifi Money Pit growing up. He was reluctant to have to pay for wifi as opposed to our dial up. He’s gone now but I still name my own wifi Money Pit because of him. It makes me happy.”
Image source: doombearofdoom
#18
“My SO changed our to “loading…” I’ll never get back the time I put in to trying to fix it.”
Image source: shartsprinkles
#19
“When my grandma was getting her WiFi set up, we asked her what she’d say to people who asked for her WiFi. She said that she would tell them to “Go to Hell”, so that’s now her password. So whenever people ask for the WiFi password, she tells them, “Go to Hell”.”
Image source: VirginiaMitsu
#20
“For the longest time, I had my phones hotspot name as ‘Police Surveillance Tricycle’.
Turns out, its a good way to get some people paranoid and have others amused over the whole thing when having it active during classes.”
Image source: RandomRayquaza
#21
“Mordor
It was password protected.
One does not simply log into Mordor.”
Image source: LexLuthorJr
#22
“Was at a church and some neighbour had “Jesus has left the building.”
Image source: coolguymac
#23
Hershie23 said:
“Tell My WiFi Love Her.”
maleorderbride replied:
“I kinda wish the person responsible for that router updated the name regularly to fill everyone else in on how their relationship was going:
‘Tell My WiFi Need More Space.'”
‘Tell My WiFi Want Another Kid But Only If She’s Okay With It.”’
‘Tell My WiFi Want A Divorce.'”
Image source: Hershie23
#24
“Connecto Patronum!”
Image source: drixbot
#25
“Rebellious Amish Family.”
Image source: Utmostgoose0
#26
“I’m a fan of ‘Bill Wi, the Science Fi.'”
Image source: PlasticStain
#27
“Lordofthepings, password Lagoless.”
Image source: katalyst220
#28
“‘Silence of the LAN’ is a top contender for me.”
Image source: colincsa
#29
“I named mine “searching” it was super effective.”
Image source: reddit.com
#30
“I set my house network as “McDonald’s Free WiFi”. My mother thought I legitimately got a WiFi plan from McDonald’s. There is no McDonald’s nearby.”
Image source: reddit.com
#31
“Martin router king.”
Image source: au212
#32
“I had a roommate that named ours Batlan and Login. I always thought that was clever.”
Image source: fromNCyo
#33
“That’s what she SSID.”
Image source: Creative_Cattle
#34
“I was at an airport and someone’s hotspot name was ‘yell Nice rack for password’.”
Image source: hollyhuttley
#35
“5G Coronavirus Test #1 Strength: 500%.”
Image source: Hellfire2311
#36
“In my last apartment I named my wifi New England Clam Router, always liked that one.”
Image source: smantis
#37
“I mean mine is “LAN Solo”, which is pretty great.”
Image source: Serasha
#38
“HP-LaserJet-P1102W or any printer name really.”
Image source: abrahammurciano
#39
“Cisco Inferno.”
Image source: tenroseUK
#40
“I was in room 132 at my college dorm. I named it “Room 134’s WiFi”.”
Image source: Bioniclegenius
#41
“Super slow.
When I hovered over the wifi button in Windows, the pop-up said “Super slow Internet Access”. I thought that was pretty cool.”
Image source: RoutineSeat22
#42
“Wu-Tang LAN.”
Image source: VictorBlimpmuscle
#43
“A house on my street has one named “Hagrid’s Hut” and we passed a house once with one named “Get Your Own Damn WiFi”.”
Image source: Parmesan_seekerr
#44
“Malware.exe.”
Image source: this-is-pandemonium
#45
“Mine has been “Nigerian Scam Network” for years.”
Image source: Uncle_Rabbit
#46
“When my brother was in the Air Force reserve, I went to his house one day and say his WiFi name was ‘LAN of the free’.”
Image source: Richerlie
#47
“I like mine. I have a dual-band router with 2.4Ghz and 5Ghz. They are named:
Bees?
Bees!”
Image source: Downward_facing_dawg
#48
“My family were staying in Philadelphia for a couple days and were staying in a Airbnb apartment. One WiFi said “I know apartment number is an illegal Airbnb”. Other were just things like “potato salad” and random s**t.”
Image source: Smith812
#49
Seven_Dx7 said:
“My wifi password for a while was ‘ontherouter’.
Hilarity ensued. The following password was ‘itdidntchange’.”
wazzledudes replied:
“My buddy has “thereisnopassword” as his password for the same reason.”
Image source: Seven_Dx7
#50
“Dad, Click Here!”
Image source: uDontLifeForBeSad
#51
“Hide yo kids hide yo WiFi.”
Image source: Lytherion
#52
“Mine is “VirusDistributionCenter”.”
Image source: tossaway69420lol
#53
‘”Router? I hardly know her” was my all-time favorite.”
Image source: chickenKsadilla
#54
“Ours is ‘low signal strength.'”
Image source: ritchie70
#55
“I live across the street from a church. Someone in our neighborhood had “Christianity_Is_A_Cult.”
Around the holidays they tend to switch it up.”
Image source: MyBroPoohBear
#56
“My younger brother set his mobile hotspot to “Hot Singles in Your Area” and I’m never gonna get over it.”
Image source: FBI_Official_Acct
#57
“My neighbour had one “Two bros chillin in a hot tub”.”
Image source: TakeEmToChurch
#58
“My neighbors in college had one called “Uncle Touchy’s puzzle basement”.”
Image source: Sir_Opossum
#59
“Mine was ‘I am Iron LAN’ for a while.”
Image source: sedahren
#60
“FBI Surveillance vehicle.”
Image source: ZeroFoxGivinB
#61
‘”A senha é o telefone’ which translates to “The password is the phone number”. Turns out the password was in fact the phone number.”
Image source: Emordrak
#62
“Mine is “The LAN of Milk and Honey”.”
Image source: reddit.com
#63
“My dads a huge fan of the matrix and calls every router we’ve ever had the Nebuchadnezzar.”
Image source: reddit.com
#64
“WiFightWhenItsClearWeHaveSuchAStrongConnection?”
Image source: reddit.com
#65
“Password invalid, retry.”
Image source: tr0ub4d0r
#66
“House LANister.”
Image source: KTHRASHER1
#67
“Im under your bed” and “I look at you while you are asleep.”
Image source: urdsclr
#68
“Girls gone wireless.”
Image source: MambaOut420
#69
“Troy and Abed in the Modem.”
Image source: BillAt10oClock
#70
“Routers of Rohan.”
Image source: SeventeenHydralisks
#71
“‘Chipotle Guest’ there’s no chipotle near by.”
Image source: reddit.com
#72
“My phone’s hotspot is ‘Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine’.”
Image source: throwawayannon8675
#73
“‘Fire Nation’ because my folks are always fighting.”
Image source: hesarah2h
#74
“Mine is Aperture Science. I figure people who get it will chuckle, and those who don’t, will just think someone has a business out of their place. I generally pair it with naming one of my electronics GlaDOS too.”
Image source: ParanoiaHime
#75
“Chance the Router.”
Image source: reddit.com
#76
“Abraham Linksys.”
Image source: PlasticStain
#77
“Disconnected Connected, secured.”
Image source: urneighborhoodbatman
#78
“This LAN is my LAN.”
Image source: reddit.com
#79
“I was driving around Europe the summer of 2008 and the only way I had to access the internet was through internet cafes or connecting my laptop to random open wifi’s. One night I parked in a somewhat secluded area to sleep and got horny so I grabbed my laptop and did a wifi search. Found one at it was named “Sei nicht hier” meaning “Don’t stay here” or “Don’t be here”..
Noped really fast away from that spot…”
Image source: reddit.com
#80
“My favorite is ‘it’s on the back of the router’.”
Image source: Tsoof_S
#81
“NotAVirus.exe.”
Image source: ThatOneMelonMuncher
#82
“‘Go Back to California’ when I had just moved to Texas (and had CA plates on my car still).”
Image source: cnirvana11
#83
“Password is ProtectYaNet.”
Image source: TheTruthOrNot
#84
“NotaDoctor.99.”
Image source: SalesAutopsy
#85
“A neighbour of mine had theirs called ‘2 girls, 1 router’.”
Image source: CRz_gangster
#86
“My ISP is Cox so do with that what you will.”
Image source: dbraba01
#87
“8Hz WAN IP.”
Image source: BurnYourOwnBones
#88
“You’ve got to kiss! Keep it simple, son!”
Image source: reddit.com
#89
the name of my wifi is called Loading Existential Dread…
