Hey Pandas, What’s The Most Annoying Thing In Your Life Right Now? (Closed)

We do tend to confront annoying people, situations, or mood in general. What is something you deal with now that seems most annoying?
#1
Social activities. The pandemic has taught me that I’m a true introvert. Now that restaurants are open and there’s events to attend again it’s insanely annoying. So much of this is unnecessary and all the crowds and superficial small talk get on my nerves. I don’t miss the pandemic, but I miss the quiet.
#2
My dog pooping when I don’t have a poop bag
#3
My mother :D
#4
Bullies
#5
Work. I mean it is a good job but I don’t want. Yes, I will still go
#6
life itself….
#7
A kid in my class named George, he made a comment about that it looks like I lost weight, I actually just got a haircut, and his words are causing me to not eat much, I need serious help with my life right now because my mental health is in such a fragile state right now. I’m developing an eating disorder, yesterday I had the one day where I was actually kind of happy. My mom forced me to eat all my dinner, even though I said that I’m not that hungry, but I think she’s worried about me, it’s sweet but it’s also worrisome to me.
#8
Kids
#9
Rising costs of everything; middle class squeeze is real.
#10
my siblings who continuously make fun of me for my hobbies and keep trying to steal my things and money.
#11
The nagging about me having to start thinking about and looking for colleges.
#12
My siblings. They’re between ages 2-15.
#13
People on bored panda constantly telling me to add punctuations and periods when I answer in the ask a panda section so for all you pandas reading this and you read one of my ask a panda thing get off my back dude.
#14
School Work
#15
Appointments.
Seriously. Every time I go to an appointment, I end up leaving with at least two more things to do and a lot of money spent. It’s so annoying.
For instance:
Doctor: Fill prescriptions, go get these labs, see me again in 6 months. (I have been on the same ADHD meds for 15 years and still get to experience the joy of mandatory med checks / drug screens).
Dentist: Appointment for cavity fillingin a month, phone number for consult, appointment for 6 month cleaning… + what ever comes of the consult (TBD)
Vet (Dog 1): Prescriptions to fill, Phone number to schedule surgical consult, Appointment for next year’s physical… Appointment for surgical consult (TPLO [knee]), appointment for surgery, actual surgery, surgical rechecks, rehab, etc.
Vet (Dog 2): Virtually identical to Dog (1), with the exception of it being the hip instead of the knee
Job: It wasn’t enough that I spent several years in college… I had to pick a career with at least 40 annual work requirements (i.e. work homework / tasks) – on top of the mandatory education credits required every two tears when I renew my license.
I am just SO sick of appointments and tasks multiplying like gremlins. UGH!
#16
Anxiety, depression, and loneliness.
#17
My little sh*t of a brother. I absolutely hate him and how he’s treated in comparison to us older siblings, obviously he’s the youngest golden child.
#18
Making breakfast every morning
#19
Me! I’m the most annoying thing in my life right now. But I am slowly taking steps in positive direction. Hope everything turns out well.
#20
I have a coworker that actually tried to get me in trouble for working to hard.
#21
panic attacks taking away everything i used to enjoy
#22
I exist, and my parents make me feel miserable just because I exist. When my parents yell at me, it doesn’t help my crappy mental health lately, it makes me want to die even more, because in my mind, my parents hate me, and if they hate me then why do I even try to impress them?
#23
That I received a second boat from a friend as I gift. Not a little boat either. It don’t need much work. But it takes up so much space. I’m already in the process of repainting my fishing boat. Now I’m going to be replacing the water pump a big dying merc-cruiser before spring because the wife wants to cruise the lake with it. I’m a sucker for punishment and I do it too myself lol.
#24
My younger brother :l
#25
College life in general. The schoolwork isn’t that bad, but the food, trying to make friends, and feeling comfortable living/being stuck on campus is hard.
#26
School……
