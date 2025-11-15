Hey Pandas, What’s The Funniest Scam You’ve Ever Gotten? (Closed)

Share down below.
#1
I had one call me saying they were ‘from your electric company’, not N-Power, not EDF, no, ‘from your Electric company’. I don’t like scammers so if I’ve got the spare time I’ll waste theirs.
I told them that I don’t have electricity and when they obviously didn’t believe me fired off a lot of questions:
Scammer: How do you power your TV then?
Me: I don’t have one!
S: How do you heat your water?
M: In the kettle
S: Ah-ha! How do boil the kettle?
M: In the fire place
S: Oh! How do you wash your clothes?
M: Down the river. I got the idea from a tv show I watched.
S: How did you watch TV then?
M: I watch it on my laptop.
S: How do charge your laptop?
M: It’s battery operated.
S: What about your phone?
M: I don’t have one.
S: How am I speaking to you then?
M: You’ve come through on my radio. It happens all the time.
S: Really?
M: Oh Yeah! Most of the time I get aeroplane pilots, some of them are really nice and are teaching me how to speak Atlantic and Pacific so I can talk to people in international waters.
S: Ah that’s really nice of them, It’s always good to learn new languages… Is there any chance I can confirm your bank account details to that I can remove you from our system?
M: What’s a “bank account details”?
S: A bank account, the details of your bank. It’s on the front of your card!
M: I don’t have a bank account. I don’t trust them!
S: Well where do you keep your money then?
M: In a box behind the electric meter!
S: Why do have an electric meter if you don’t have electric?
M: For my running machine!
S: Running machine… So … you have electricity to power the running machine?
M: Noooo Silly! My running machine is connected to the electric meter so that I can put electricity into it! The meter let’s me know how much I’ve made.
S: It doesn’t work like that!
M: Sure it does! That’s how cities get their power, from people like me who live in the woods creating energy for you.
S: No! haven’t you heard of power stations?
M: Obviously! I’m one of them! In the UK, the power stations are in fact around 200 men living in the woods, creating power on running machines. I thought you said you were from an energy company?
S: I am, and
M: {Cutting in} and you don’t know how the power is generated that you supply?
S: I’m telling you it’s power stations!
M: And where do you think power stations get their power? How are the machines that create the power powered? ME! I power the power powers that provide the power to power providers. Do you see what I mean? Think about it… power stations make power right?
S: Right.
M: How?
S: The machines convert coal to electricity.
M: How do the machines that do the converting work without power?
S: I guess they cant!
M: Exactly! I create that power, along with about 199 other people.
S: I think we’ve gone off track.
M: That was my plan. You see, the longer you’re talking to me, they less time you have to take advantage of other people!
S: I’m not! I’m trying to help…
M: You should be ashamed of yourself! With your talents, why don’t you try for a legitimate sales job? your boss is taking almost all the money you get anyway! You’re scamming people, and he’s scamming you! Go home and think about it. Surely you would rather be doing an honourable job?
S: … {long pause before disconnecting}.
I was mildly please with myself.
#2
The funniest scam I ever received was in an email telling me I won a wedding gift. From a school email.
#3
THE SCAM:Your son is in a hospital go to this address :
uhh.. number number number @ sesame street ‘
9year old find ing out I have a son: if I have a son who’s the dad?
#4
i got a text from a random number saying my girlfriend was in the hospital, and i needed to send 10,000$ which is really strange when you aren’t attracted to girls
#5
I once got this text that this girl met me on twitter and i said “you’re fake” and it texted me back “why do u think im fake? are there a lot of fake girls on twitter or something?” I told it to text back “carrot” to prove that it’s real. it just said, “why do u think im fake? are there a lot of fake girls on twitter or something?” and i just went lol
#6
One time my sister was trying to play a prank on me. I got a text from her saying, “Miss! You have just earned $300!” And I was like, “Sis, what are you doing?” And she was like, “Oops! I forgot to text from another number!” XD
#7
My mom’s old friend Scam Likely has been calling recently, turning their vain attempts to extract money into a running joke. Hello, Scam Likely? This is Not Interested! XD
#8
The Pfizer-vaccin is running out! Instead we have the new Akdeo (idk anymore) vaccin for you! Call this number to make an appointment: *number*
I’m 14 please why do you even try
#9
When I got a notification saying I won something for my phone when I was using my tablet, after that, I just blocked it and got no more notifications about that afterward
#10
My friend got a call that said “Hello, you’ve won a stay at a Mariott suite. When would you like your room to be ready?” His response, “One minute.”
#11
Computer screen pops up with a very scary warning that my Windows-10 virus checker has detected at least a dozen terrible viruses and that I should call an 800-number immediately to speak to a technician before I lose all of my data, etc.
I use Linux.
#12
This is what I did when I was 13 (still 13), You’ve just won yourself $5,000 IN REAL CASH! How to get all of this money to your home is simple! Just give us your address and we’ll ship your money to you right away! If you don’t get your money in 30 days, just call 1-800-482-0371 and we’ll DOUBLE YOUR MONEY! No separate fee! No money needed! It’s all for FREE! Call 1-800-482-0371 to accept the money! You can not get the money after 2 weeks. If you don’t have a phone, Go to GetYourMoney.com to accept the offer or not there! Get YOUR MONEY now!
#13
Just a message saying, Amanda wants to talk to you. What girl would want to willingly talk to me?
#14
hehe i got a scam call and i answered with: “hi im ur local pizza hut, how can i help you?” the scam was a free pizza. from pizza hut.
