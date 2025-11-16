All About Photo Is Pleased To Present “Africa” By Laurent Baheux (20 Pics)

All About Photo is pleased to present “AFRICA” by Laurent Baheux.

When Laurent Baheux photographs animals, he becomes a portrait photographer who seeks to capture the originality of his subject. “I photograph instinctively, with my guts. For me, all that matters is the encounter,” says the man who has been traveling through wild territories for more than 20 years and as close as possible to wild animals in their own environment.

With his dense and contrasted use of black and white, Laurent plays with shadow and light and centers his attention on posture, composition, material or texture. His settings are snapshots of life, simple and tender photographs of the daily lives of animals. “I am not a naturalist or a behaviorist. I react on instinct and I work with my gut. If I choose to take a photo, it is first of all because the scene prompted a spark, an emotion.”

Elephants’ silhouettes, a contemplative lion, a lazy leopard, a laughing hyena or a hippopotamus hidden under the aquatic grasses, his images are first and foremost the reflection of an incarnation. Through his singular approach entirely devoted to the subject’s personality, Laurent brings us closer to animals in spite of ourselves because he allows us to see them as sensitive individuals; entirely focused towards their survival and that of their species, inevitably confronted with the greatest extinction of our history, undeniable consequence of the madness of men.

Part of the exclusive online showroom developed by All About Photo, this exhibition is on view for the month of March 2023 and includes twenty photographs from the series “Africa”. The curator for this month’s show is Sandrine Hermand-Grisel. 

More info: all-about-photo.com | Instagram | Facebook | twitter.com | youtube.com

#1 Zebra, Friends For Life, Kenya 2014

©Laurent Baheux

#2 Lion In The Grass, Kenya 2013

©Laurent Baheux

#3 Hippo-Hide And Seek, Kenya 2013

©Laurent Baheux

#4 Tired Leopard In A Tree, Kenya 2019

©Laurent Baheux

#5 Cheetah, Kenya 2019

©Laurent Baheux

#6 Elephants And Bird, Kenya 2015

©Laurent Baheux

#7 Lion Simba Le Magnifique 4, Tanzania 2018

©Laurent Baheux

#8 Elephant Body Guards, Kenya 2013

©Laurent Baheux

#9 Rhinos Quartet, Kenya 2013

©Laurent Baheux

#10 Girafes Et Oiseau, Kenya 2020

©Laurent Baheux

#11 Deux Girafons, Kenya 2019

©Laurent Baheux

#12 Impala Et Girafe Au Lever Du Soleil, Kenya 2020

©Laurent Baheux

#13 Chimpanzee In A Tree, Uganda 2018

©Laurent Baheux

#14 Rhinos Trio, Kenya 2020

©Laurent Baheux

#15 Sourire De Hyène, Tanzania 2007

©Laurent Baheux

#16 Eléphant Et Acacia, Kenya 2019

©Laurent Baheux

#17 Zèbre Dans La Poussière, Amboseli Kenya 2020

©Laurent Baheux

#18 Wildebeest Crossing The River

©Laurent Baheux

#19 Buffalos After A Mud Bath, Kenya 2018

©Laurent Baheux

#20 Elephant-Dust Explosion I, Kenya 2013

©Laurent Baheux

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
