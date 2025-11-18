I Made A Decision To Spend A Year Turning My Emotions Into Art, Here’s 20 Illustrations Showcasing That

by

I was tired of time passing too fast and decided to stop one year in time with my drawings. My drawings are really personal and resonate with my internal state, struggles, fears, and joys.

Every day – one illustration, one thought, one moment.

I know, maybe I’m old-fashioned, but – only on Instagram.

If you’re with me on this journey, thank you. If not, I hope you find your own challenges and joys because those are the moments that shape us. They make us, hopefully, at least a little better versions of ourselves.

More info: Instagram | milemicic.com

#1 …It’s Fine

I Made A Decision To Spend A Year Turning My Emotions Into Art, Here&#8217;s 20 Illustrations Showcasing That

#2 …And Just Let It Be

I Made A Decision To Spend A Year Turning My Emotions Into Art, Here&#8217;s 20 Illustrations Showcasing That

#3 Everyone Is An Expert On How To Live Other People’s Lives

I Made A Decision To Spend A Year Turning My Emotions Into Art, Here&#8217;s 20 Illustrations Showcasing That

#4 Inside Out

I Made A Decision To Spend A Year Turning My Emotions Into Art, Here&#8217;s 20 Illustrations Showcasing That

#5 I Know It

I Made A Decision To Spend A Year Turning My Emotions Into Art, Here&#8217;s 20 Illustrations Showcasing That

#6 I Would, But Not Sure How

I Made A Decision To Spend A Year Turning My Emotions Into Art, Here&#8217;s 20 Illustrations Showcasing That

#7 And I Feel Amazing!

I Made A Decision To Spend A Year Turning My Emotions Into Art, Here&#8217;s 20 Illustrations Showcasing That

#8 Don’t Let The Others Convince You Otherwise

I Made A Decision To Spend A Year Turning My Emotions Into Art, Here&#8217;s 20 Illustrations Showcasing That

#9 And We’ll Make It Look Amazing! I Know It!

I Made A Decision To Spend A Year Turning My Emotions Into Art, Here&#8217;s 20 Illustrations Showcasing That

#10 Will Not Give You The Power To Shape Our Love!

I Made A Decision To Spend A Year Turning My Emotions Into Art, Here&#8217;s 20 Illustrations Showcasing That

#11 Well, It’s Sunday After All

I Made A Decision To Spend A Year Turning My Emotions Into Art, Here&#8217;s 20 Illustrations Showcasing That

#12 Well…This Too Shall Pass

I Made A Decision To Spend A Year Turning My Emotions Into Art, Here&#8217;s 20 Illustrations Showcasing That

#13 We’ll Find The Way, I Promise

I Made A Decision To Spend A Year Turning My Emotions Into Art, Here&#8217;s 20 Illustrations Showcasing That

#14 …Maybe We Can

I Made A Decision To Spend A Year Turning My Emotions Into Art, Here&#8217;s 20 Illustrations Showcasing That

#15 It All Started On Day 025

I Made A Decision To Spend A Year Turning My Emotions Into Art, Here&#8217;s 20 Illustrations Showcasing That

#16 Now Go To A Deserved Rest!

I Made A Decision To Spend A Year Turning My Emotions Into Art, Here&#8217;s 20 Illustrations Showcasing That

#17 I’m Coming

I Made A Decision To Spend A Year Turning My Emotions Into Art, Here&#8217;s 20 Illustrations Showcasing That

#18 Another Day In Time

I Made A Decision To Spend A Year Turning My Emotions Into Art, Here&#8217;s 20 Illustrations Showcasing That

#19 No Rush But No Pause

I Made A Decision To Spend A Year Turning My Emotions Into Art, Here&#8217;s 20 Illustrations Showcasing That

#20 Whatever. I Don’t Care

I Made A Decision To Spend A Year Turning My Emotions Into Art, Here&#8217;s 20 Illustrations Showcasing That

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
To Showcase The Unique Designs And Patterns Of Mumbai’s Taxis, A Local Journalist Takes Over 500 Photos, Here Are The Best 80
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
125 Pig Puns That Might Make You Squeal With Joy
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Hey Pandas, If You Could Speak With Any Historical Figure For One Hour, Who Would It Be?
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
The Top Uses of Nat King Cole’s “Unforgettable” in Movies or TV
3 min read
Feb, 23, 2018
Hey Pandas, What Was The Luckiest Moment Of Your Life? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Man Buys Lower-Grade Steaks For His In-Laws And Wagyu For His Parents, Wonders If That’s Fair
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.