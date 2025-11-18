I Made A Decision To Spend A Year Turning My Emotions Into Art, Here’s 20 Illustrations Showcasing That

I was tired of time passing too fast and decided to stop one year in time with my drawings. My drawings are really personal and resonate with my internal state, struggles, fears, and joys.
Every day – one illustration, one thought, one moment.
I know, maybe I’m old-fashioned, but – only on Instagram.
If you’re with me on this journey, thank you. If not, I hope you find your own challenges and joys because those are the moments that shape us. They make us, hopefully, at least a little better versions of ourselves.
More info: Instagram | milemicic.com
#1 …It’s Fine
#2 …And Just Let It Be
#3 Everyone Is An Expert On How To Live Other People’s Lives
#4 Inside Out
#5 I Know It
#6 I Would, But Not Sure How
#7 And I Feel Amazing!
#8 Don’t Let The Others Convince You Otherwise
#9 And We’ll Make It Look Amazing! I Know It!
#10 Will Not Give You The Power To Shape Our Love!
#11 Well, It’s Sunday After All
#12 Well…This Too Shall Pass
#13 We’ll Find The Way, I Promise
#14 …Maybe We Can
#15 It All Started On Day 025
#16 Now Go To A Deserved Rest!
#17 I’m Coming
#18 Another Day In Time
#19 No Rush But No Pause
#20 Whatever. I Don’t Care
