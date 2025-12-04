43 Infamous Celebrity Mugshots And Reasons What Caused Them To Get Arrested

Who hasn’t made a mistake in their life once or twice? Sometimes, that mistake leads to your getting arrested. In the U.S., for example, 77 million people, or one in three Americans, have a criminal record. Among those, there are a few famous people who have been in cuffs, too.
For example, did you know that Bill Gates was arrested in 1977? What’s more, his mug shot has him smiling like a real cutie pie. Some even say that that’s where the default pic for a Microsoft Outlook profile came from! We’ve got more celebrities and their mug shots down below, including their arrest stories. So, sit back and scroll down to find the most entertaining and interesting ones!
#1 Martin Luther King Jr., In 1956 In Montgomery, Alabama While Participating In The Rosa Parks Inspired Bus Boycotts Protesting Bus Segregation
Image source: psychicstan
#2 Justin Bieber, DUI And Suspicion Of Drag Racing
Image source: KookyTechnology1248
#3 George Carlin. Bad Language
Image source: GutsAndBlackStufff
#4 Keanu Reeves, Suspicion Of DUI
Image source: KookyTechnology1248
#5 Shailene Woodley, Trespassing While Protesting
Image source: KookyTechnology1248
#6 Bill Gates, For A Traffic Violation. LOL
Image source: Disastrous_Animal_34
#7 Ozzy. Charged With Public Intoxication
Image source: missmobtown
#8 Khloe Kardashian, Dui
Image source: KookyTechnology1248
#9 Cher, 1959
Cherilyn Sarkisian, aka “Cher” was only 13 years old in this arrest mugshot. Cher was arrested in 1959 for “borrowing” a friend’s car and driving it without a license in Los Angeles, California.
Image source: leroyalecheese
#10 Tiger Woods Looking Disheveled As Hell For His DUI In 2017
My buddy’s golf towel is a print of this mugshot!
Image source: TrustyVault76Canteen
#11 Hugh Grant. Lewd Conduct In A Public Place, 1995
Image source: gapowe2
#12 Prince. If I Remember Right He And The Keyboardist Took A Megaphone Off A Plane Or Something?
Image source: Low_Kitchen_9995
#13 Lisa Left Eye, Arson
Image source: KookyTechnology1248
#14 In 1938, A 23-Year-Old Sinatra Was Arrested For “Seduction”, Which Basically Meant He Tricked A Woman Into Sleeping With Him On The Promise Of Marriage
The charge was eventually dropped when it was discovered that the woman was already married. The charge was changed to Adultery then eventually dropped.
Image source: Bulbasaurus__Rex
#15 Tyler The Creator, Inciting A Riot
Image source: KookyTechnology1248
#16 Lindsay Lohan (One Of Many), This One’s From A Probation Violation
Image source: KookyTechnology1248
#17 Justin Timberlake, DUI And Creating An Incredible Pop Culture Reference
Image source: donttrustthellamas
#18 Al Pacino In 1961 For Suspicion Of Attempted Robbery
He claimed the gun was a prop for a show and the charges were eventually dropped.
Image source: mrsjakeblues
#19 Vampire Diaries Cast For Flashing Drivers With A Camera On A Bridge
Image source: stress_baker
#20 Nick Nolte, Suspicion Of DUI
Image source: candylandmine
#21 Mel Gibson 2011 DUI
Image source: cometshoney
#22 James Brown- Failure To Stop, Dui Of Pcp
Image source: JasonlovesJenny
#23 Nicole Richie, DUI
Image source: Maximum_Yam1
#24 Macaulay Culkin Was Arrested In 2004 For Possession Of Controlled Substances. I’m Glad He’s Doing Loads Better Now
Image source: Berdahl88
#25 2013 Reese Witherspoon & Her Then Husband Jim Toth
He for DUI & her for disorderly conduct after throwing around the “You’re about to find out who I am!” She was deeply embarrassed 🙄
Image source: TheTropicalDogg
#26 Morgan Wallen. Threw A Chair At Someone😭
Image source: eyadmoutaz
#27 Ronnie Radke When He Was Arrested For Domestic Assault In 2012. He Later Used This Photo As An Album Cover
Image source: pourthebubbly
#28 Woody Harrelson. 1982 Columbus Oh. Disturbing The Peace
Image source: runner1954
#29 Kurt Cobain. May 1986. He Was Arrested For Spray-Painting The Phrase “Ain’t Got No How Watchamacallit” On Vehicles
Around the same time, Cobain was also arrested for trespassing on the roof of a warehouse.
Image source: InaBorx
#30 Eminem, Carrying Concealed Weapon
Image source: KookyTechnology1248
#31 Patrick Stump Of Fall Out Boy- Driving Without A License
If you’re familiar with this band it’s even funnier that out of the four of them, he’s the one that has a mugshot.
Image source: Laureltess
#32 Jim Morrison (One Of Several), Inciting A Riot, Indecency And Public Obscenity
Image source: noireeve
#33 Shia Lebeouf, 2007, Trespassing At A Walgreens
Image source: iwillwalk2200miles
#34 Zsa Zsa Gabor Slapped A Cop Who Had Stopped Her Car And She Ended Up Doing A Few Days In Jail
Image source: Dazzling_Bat_Hat
#35 Paul Reubens, AKA Pee Wee Herman, Indecent Exposure In An Adult Movie Theatre, 1991
Image source: cometshoney
#36 Mischa Barton – Dui
Image source: Quick-Time
#37 John Mayer, 2001, Speeding And Driving Without A License
Image source: DrJulieJones
#38 Michelle Rodriguez And Cynthia Watros, Arrested For DUI. Their Lost Characters Were Both Written Off Shortly After, Though The Producers Claimed It Wasn’t Related (Yeah, Right)
Image source: oolongvanilla
#39 Mitchell Musso In 2023 For Public Intoxication And Theft. He’s Wearing A Towel Because He Was Only Wearing Board Shorts At The Time Of Arrest
Image source: roselloyellowrose
#40 Future, Theft
Image source: KookyTechnology1248
#41 Drake Bell, Charged With DUI In 2015
Image source: LemonCurdJ
#42 Superman From Smallville Himself Tom Welling (DUI, 2025)
Image source: Remarkable_Cat1679
#43 Wesley Snipes- Failure To File Tax Returns
Image source: AngiQueenB
