43 Infamous Celebrity Mugshots And Reasons What Caused Them To Get Arrested

by

Who hasn’t made a mistake in their life once or twice? Sometimes, that mistake leads to your getting arrested. In the U.S., for example, 77 million people, or one in three Americans, have a criminal record. Among those, there are a few famous people who have been in cuffs, too.

For example, did you know that Bill Gates was arrested in 1977? What’s more, his mug shot has him smiling like a real cutie pie. Some even say that that’s where the default pic for a Microsoft Outlook profile came from! We’ve got more celebrities and their mug shots down below, including their arrest stories. So, sit back and scroll down to find the most entertaining and interesting ones!

#1 Martin Luther King Jr., In 1956 In Montgomery, Alabama While Participating In The Rosa Parks Inspired Bus Boycotts Protesting Bus Segregation

43 Infamous Celebrity Mugshots And Reasons What Caused Them To Get Arrested

Image source: psychicstan

#2 Justin Bieber, DUI And Suspicion Of Drag Racing

43 Infamous Celebrity Mugshots And Reasons What Caused Them To Get Arrested

Image source: KookyTechnology1248

#3 George Carlin. Bad Language

43 Infamous Celebrity Mugshots And Reasons What Caused Them To Get Arrested

Image source: GutsAndBlackStufff

#4 Keanu Reeves, Suspicion Of DUI

43 Infamous Celebrity Mugshots And Reasons What Caused Them To Get Arrested

Image source: KookyTechnology1248

#5 Shailene Woodley, Trespassing While Protesting

43 Infamous Celebrity Mugshots And Reasons What Caused Them To Get Arrested

Image source: KookyTechnology1248

#6 Bill Gates, For A Traffic Violation. LOL

43 Infamous Celebrity Mugshots And Reasons What Caused Them To Get Arrested

Image source: Disastrous_Animal_34

#7 Ozzy. Charged With Public Intoxication

43 Infamous Celebrity Mugshots And Reasons What Caused Them To Get Arrested

Image source: missmobtown

#8 Khloe Kardashian, Dui

43 Infamous Celebrity Mugshots And Reasons What Caused Them To Get Arrested

Image source: KookyTechnology1248

#9 Cher, 1959

Cherilyn Sarkisian, aka “Cher” was only 13 years old in this arrest mugshot. Cher was arrested in 1959 for “borrowing” a friend’s car and driving it without a license in Los Angeles, California.

43 Infamous Celebrity Mugshots And Reasons What Caused Them To Get Arrested

Image source: leroyalecheese

#10 Tiger Woods Looking Disheveled As Hell For His DUI In 2017

My buddy’s golf towel is a print of this mugshot!

43 Infamous Celebrity Mugshots And Reasons What Caused Them To Get Arrested

Image source: TrustyVault76Canteen

#11 Hugh Grant. Lewd Conduct In A Public Place, 1995

43 Infamous Celebrity Mugshots And Reasons What Caused Them To Get Arrested

Image source: gapowe2

#12 Prince. If I Remember Right He And The Keyboardist Took A Megaphone Off A Plane Or Something?

43 Infamous Celebrity Mugshots And Reasons What Caused Them To Get Arrested

Image source: Low_Kitchen_9995

#13 Lisa Left Eye, Arson

43 Infamous Celebrity Mugshots And Reasons What Caused Them To Get Arrested

Image source: KookyTechnology1248

#14 In 1938, A 23-Year-Old Sinatra Was Arrested For “Seduction”, Which Basically Meant He Tricked A Woman Into Sleeping With Him On The Promise Of Marriage

The charge was eventually dropped when it was discovered that the woman was already married. The charge was changed to Adultery then eventually dropped.

43 Infamous Celebrity Mugshots And Reasons What Caused Them To Get Arrested

Image source: Bulbasaurus__Rex

#15 Tyler The Creator, Inciting A Riot

43 Infamous Celebrity Mugshots And Reasons What Caused Them To Get Arrested

Image source: KookyTechnology1248

#16 Lindsay Lohan (One Of Many), This One’s From A Probation Violation

43 Infamous Celebrity Mugshots And Reasons What Caused Them To Get Arrested

Image source: KookyTechnology1248

#17 Justin Timberlake, DUI And Creating An Incredible Pop Culture Reference

43 Infamous Celebrity Mugshots And Reasons What Caused Them To Get Arrested

Image source: donttrustthellamas

#18 Al Pacino In 1961 For Suspicion Of Attempted Robbery

He claimed the gun was a prop for a show and the charges were eventually dropped.

43 Infamous Celebrity Mugshots And Reasons What Caused Them To Get Arrested

Image source: mrsjakeblues

#19 Vampire Diaries Cast For Flashing Drivers With A Camera On A Bridge

43 Infamous Celebrity Mugshots And Reasons What Caused Them To Get Arrested

Image source: stress_baker

#20 Nick Nolte, Suspicion Of DUI

43 Infamous Celebrity Mugshots And Reasons What Caused Them To Get Arrested

Image source: candylandmine

#21 Mel Gibson 2011 DUI

43 Infamous Celebrity Mugshots And Reasons What Caused Them To Get Arrested

Image source: cometshoney

#22 James Brown- Failure To Stop, Dui Of Pcp

43 Infamous Celebrity Mugshots And Reasons What Caused Them To Get Arrested

Image source: JasonlovesJenny

#23 Nicole Richie, DUI

43 Infamous Celebrity Mugshots And Reasons What Caused Them To Get Arrested

Image source: Maximum_Yam1

#24 Macaulay Culkin Was Arrested In 2004 For Possession Of Controlled Substances. I’m Glad He’s Doing Loads Better Now

43 Infamous Celebrity Mugshots And Reasons What Caused Them To Get Arrested

Image source: Berdahl88

#25 2013 Reese Witherspoon & Her Then Husband Jim Toth

He for DUI & her for disorderly conduct after throwing around the “You’re about to find out who I am!” She was deeply embarrassed 🙄

43 Infamous Celebrity Mugshots And Reasons What Caused Them To Get Arrested

Image source: TheTropicalDogg

#26 Morgan Wallen. Threw A Chair At Someone😭

43 Infamous Celebrity Mugshots And Reasons What Caused Them To Get Arrested

Image source: eyadmoutaz

#27 Ronnie Radke When He Was Arrested For Domestic Assault In 2012. He Later Used This Photo As An Album Cover

43 Infamous Celebrity Mugshots And Reasons What Caused Them To Get Arrested

Image source: pourthebubbly

#28 Woody Harrelson. 1982 Columbus Oh. Disturbing The Peace

43 Infamous Celebrity Mugshots And Reasons What Caused Them To Get Arrested

Image source: runner1954

#29 Kurt Cobain. May 1986. He Was Arrested For Spray-Painting The Phrase “Ain’t Got No How Watchamacallit” On Vehicles

Around the same time, Cobain was also arrested for trespassing on the roof of a warehouse.

43 Infamous Celebrity Mugshots And Reasons What Caused Them To Get Arrested

Image source: InaBorx

#30 Eminem, Carrying Concealed Weapon

43 Infamous Celebrity Mugshots And Reasons What Caused Them To Get Arrested

Image source: KookyTechnology1248

#31 Patrick Stump Of Fall Out Boy- Driving Without A License

If you’re familiar with this band it’s even funnier that out of the four of them, he’s the one that has a mugshot.

43 Infamous Celebrity Mugshots And Reasons What Caused Them To Get Arrested

Image source: Laureltess

#32 Jim Morrison (One Of Several), Inciting A Riot, Indecency And Public Obscenity

43 Infamous Celebrity Mugshots And Reasons What Caused Them To Get Arrested

Image source: noireeve

#33 Shia Lebeouf, 2007, Trespassing At A Walgreens

43 Infamous Celebrity Mugshots And Reasons What Caused Them To Get Arrested

Image source: iwillwalk2200miles

#34 Zsa Zsa Gabor Slapped A Cop Who Had Stopped Her Car And She Ended Up Doing A Few Days In Jail

43 Infamous Celebrity Mugshots And Reasons What Caused Them To Get Arrested

Image source: Dazzling_Bat_Hat

#35 Paul Reubens, AKA Pee Wee Herman, Indecent Exposure In An Adult Movie Theatre, 1991

43 Infamous Celebrity Mugshots And Reasons What Caused Them To Get Arrested

Image source: cometshoney

#36 Mischa Barton – Dui

43 Infamous Celebrity Mugshots And Reasons What Caused Them To Get Arrested

Image source: Quick-Time

#37 John Mayer, 2001, Speeding And Driving Without A License

43 Infamous Celebrity Mugshots And Reasons What Caused Them To Get Arrested

Image source: DrJulieJones

#38 Michelle Rodriguez And Cynthia Watros, Arrested For DUI. Their Lost Characters Were Both Written Off Shortly After, Though The Producers Claimed It Wasn’t Related (Yeah, Right)

43 Infamous Celebrity Mugshots And Reasons What Caused Them To Get Arrested

Image source: oolongvanilla

#39 Mitchell Musso In 2023 For Public Intoxication And Theft. He’s Wearing A Towel Because He Was Only Wearing Board Shorts At The Time Of Arrest

43 Infamous Celebrity Mugshots And Reasons What Caused Them To Get Arrested

Image source: roselloyellowrose

#40 Future, Theft

43 Infamous Celebrity Mugshots And Reasons What Caused Them To Get Arrested

Image source: KookyTechnology1248

#41 Drake Bell, Charged With DUI In 2015

43 Infamous Celebrity Mugshots And Reasons What Caused Them To Get Arrested

Image source: LemonCurdJ

#42 Superman From Smallville Himself Tom Welling (DUI, 2025)

43 Infamous Celebrity Mugshots And Reasons What Caused Them To Get Arrested

Image source: Remarkable_Cat1679

#43 Wesley Snipes- Failure To File Tax Returns

43 Infamous Celebrity Mugshots And Reasons What Caused Them To Get Arrested

Image source: AngiQueenB

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Allez Bringing Missoula History To Life
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
“Spare His Life”: Woman Warns Roommate Not To Eat Her Food, Makes Him Learn The Hard Way
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
DIL Demands That MIL Give Up Her Emerald Ring As An Heirloom Engagement Ring, Is Told To Get Out
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
The reFocus Awards Revealed The 2025 Color Photography Winners, And Here Are 50 Of The Best Shots
3 min read
Sep, 13, 2025
Five TV Shows that Represent Poverty Most Accurately
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2017
I Flew Alone With My Twins To Get To My Dying Father And Met An Angel On The Way
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025