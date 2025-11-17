Logoed Project: Bringing Back All Colors And Brands Through Volkswagen Buses (10 Pics)

About 10 years ago, almost by chance, I found an old Volkswagen commercial catalog from the 60s that showed their buses adorned with bright colors and brands logos of that period. Fascinated by the discovery, finding more information was difficult, especially to know the stories behind of the brands that dressed the vans in those colors.
That was the beginning of Logoed, a project that after all these years sees the light rescuing through vivid 3D renders part of those precious Volkswagens T1 that existed and were, in some way, forgotten; versatile workhorses and authentic mobile advertisements that dyed with color past times. I hope you enjoy this first selection!
#1 Mazetti Was An Cacao Fabric In Mälmo, Sweden
#2 Afri Cola Is A Traditional Cola Drink From Germany
#3 Autosil Makes Automotive Batteries From The 1920s In Portugal
#4 Avia And Östol Are In The Business Of Fuel And Lubricants From 1927 And 1915 Respectively
#5 The Cigar Maker Burger Stumpen And Their Bright Orange Vans Were From Baden In Germany
#6 Coop It’s A Recognized Market Cooperative With More Than 150 Years In Switzerland
#7 Doornkaat And Their Famous Ludwig Holhwein’s Illustration It’s A Gin Brand From Germany
#8 Airplanes, Locomotives, Trucks… All Of Them Produced From 1810 By Henschel In Germany
#9 An “What If” Representation From An Illustration In The Cover Of The “The Owners Viewpoint” Vw Catalog
#10 Swissair A Well Renowned Airline And Flag Carrier Of Switzerland Until It Ceased Operations In 2002
