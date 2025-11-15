After His Best Buddy Passed Away, I Made It My Promise To Find Him A New Friend

They say pets are a human’s best friends and will mostly spend their whole life in your household and are part of your family.
My name is Felicity Berkleef. As a proud cat owner have I been photographing the relationship and personalities of my cats Nero (ginger/white) and Tommie (tabby), who helped me a lot throughout the years. As time passed by and they grew older, I knew that the worst nightmare of every pet owner would come and, at the end of January 2020, it sadly came true.
Tommie (who is seven years younger than Nero) suffered from HCM, which is a common heart disease any cat could have. On January 27th, it took a huge toll on his body, and with lots of tears, I made the decision to put him out of his misery at the vet.
I noticed immediately how much Nero was missing his buddy and could not be alone. So I made it my promise to find him a new forever friend.
It didn’t take very long before we got him a new best buddy from a farm. We named her Marley. She and Nero became pretty close in a few days and since then, I have been photographing her and Nero.
Of course, she can never replace Tommie as she a different individual and has her personality, but we are glad that she has been healing our wounds.
Nero and Tommie
Nero and Marley
