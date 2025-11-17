People Cannot Stop Arguing Whether Sun Bears Are Humans In Costumes

Our world is a curious place, full of mysteries waiting to be uncovered. Does Bigfoot exist? What do aliens think of current TOP 40 songs? Will they ever find Nessie? The latest mystery that has taken internet by storm is about strange-looking bears in a Chinese zoo – these mammals have very human-like mannerisms, so much that people started speculating they actually might be humans in bear costumes.
A video resurfaced showing sun bears lounging like humans
Image credits: memmezer
The controversy first gained traction a couple of months back when a video showing a sun bear standing and waving first went viral. People couldn’t believe that was an actual animal. Most people are used to plump-looking bears that lazily walk around or munch on some fish – but this one was standing and looking at the zoo visitors, curiously inspecting the crowd. When the bear decided he liked what he saw, he gave a friendly wave, much to the visitors’ surprise and delight.
It wasn’t just a wave that made people believe this might be a human in a costume – when the bear stood up on its hind legs, there was some sagging at the bottom as if he was wearing an ill-fitting outfit. Even the bears aren’t safe from fashion critique!
Conspiracy theorists and bear experts flooded the comments, heatedly arguing about the likelihood of bears being, well, fake bears. To this day, there is no definitive answer – not for those who want to believe, at least.
It once again sparked a theory that this Chinese zoo was faking animals and these were humans in costumes
Image credits: memezzer
Image credits: ITV News
As ridiculous as it sounds, it got to the point that the zoo had to play audio recording in the enclosure that said, “I am a sun bear”. Zoo authorities also debunked the theory, asserting that a human in a thick fur suit would not be able to endure the scorching 40°C heat. Dr. Wong Siew Te, a Malaysian wildlife biologist and sun bear specialist, confirmed that those bears were genuine animals.
The scientist had a laugh hearing the speculations, but he could understand why people were so confused. Sun bears are different from other bears – they are remarkably intelligent and have a unique ability to mimic facial expressions. So the bear actually learned how to wave by observing thousands of visitors waving and saying hello.
Sun bears are incredibly intelligent and are able to mimic humans – this one learned how to wave
Image credits: ITV News
Image credits: PandaPaws
If the bears had turned out to be humans, it probably wouldn’t’ve surprised people that much. Chinese zoos have previously faced other allegations for attempting to pass off animals in disguise. There were reports of dogs dyed to resemble wolves or African cats and even zoo workers donning gorilla costumes – no wonder people were skeptical! In one case, a zoo attempted to trick the visitors by painting a donkey to resemble a zebra.
So when a video of two bears “chilling like dudes” in the enclosure resurfaced, it reignited the debate. They do look like humans lying like that. But this only highlights the uniqueness and beauty of these adorable sun bears. They might be the smallest species, but they take the biggest place in the internauts’ hearts.
Despite the theory being debunked, many people are still not convinced that they are, in fact, bears
Image credits: PandaPaws
Not only people did speculate about sun bears being humans in disguise, but also worried about their wellbeing and health. Some said the bears looked malnourished and lacked greenery in their home; others proposed that the zoos should be banned. While some zoos should definitely face closures, there are numerous places were animals live happy and safe lives they couldn’t have in the wild due to injuries or other problems. In the care of specialists, they thrive and bring happiness to visitors.
Hopefully, this funny conspiracy theory adds to the wellbeing of sun bears. It once again reminded us that the animal kingdom is full of surprises and wonders if we know where to look.
What do you think about sun bears? Do you think they’re bears or humans in disguise?
Comments were full of mixed opinions – and a lot of bear puns
