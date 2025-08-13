“The Queen Of Music Is Coming”: Taylor Swift’s Mysterious Countdown Ends In New Album Reveal

At the stroke of a little after midnight, Taylor Swift unveiled something brand new that has the internet buzzing.
The singer made a big announcement about her 12th studio album with a little help from her boyfriend Travis Kelce.
It all began with a mysterious countdown that went up on her website.
Taylor Swift unveiled something brand new with a little help from her boyfriend Travis Kelce
Image credits: Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images
Her website, which had transformed into a glittering orange, had a countdown to 12:12 a.m. Eastern time on August 12.
Meanwhile, on Instagram, the account named Taylor Nation—run by the singer’s official management team—had shared a carousel of 12 images from her Eras Tour on Monday morning.
Image credits: Travis Kelce / Instagram
The photos captured Taylor wearing outfits in shades of orange, the very color that fans speculated would be the theme of her next era.
“Thinking about when she said ‘See you next era…’” read the caption of Taylor Nation’s post.
A mysterious countdown to 12:12 a.m. Eastern time on August 12 went up on her website
Image credits: New Heights
Announcements on Instagram also revealed that Taylor would be appearing on the podcast New Heights, hosted by her boyfriend Travis and his brother, fellow NFL star Jason Kelce.
One teaser captured Taylor sitting beside her boyfriend and exclaiming: “We’re about to do a f***ing podcast!”
“We’re about to do a f***ing podcast!” the pop icon exclaimed to the NFL star in a teaser
When the countdown stopped, her website briefly crashed before unveiling details about her upcoming album—The Life of a Showgirl.
The album was made available for pre-order on her website, but the release date for the new music has not yet been revealed.
Image credits: New Heights
Image credits: New Heights
Simultaneously, a clip from this week’s New Heights podcast captured Taylor announcing the name of her upcoming album.
She pulled out a briefcase while on camera and told Jason, “So I wanted to show you something.”
Taylor pulled out her big surprise from her briefcase in the clip from the New Heights podcast episode
Image credits: New Heights
“This is my brand new album, The Life of a Showgirl,” she announced as she held up a blurred vinyl.
Jason screamed with excitement, and Travis shared in the joy as well.
“This is my brand new album, The Life of a Showgirl,” she announced, holding up a blurred vinyl
Image credits: New Heights
The artwork for the album was kept under wraps.
However, it is possible that the album cover is shown to the world during Wednesday’s podcast episode of New Heights.
Taylor, who holds the record for the most number-one albums in the US by a female artist in history, has been reaping massive success in the last few years.
Her Eras tour made history by becoming the first-ever billion-dollar tour, reportedly making over $2 billion in 21 months.
Taylor’s Eras tour made history by becoming the first-ever billion-dollar tour
Image credits: Taylor Swift / Instagram
The Love Story singer earned $10m-$13m per night, according to a Forbes estimate, and the movie documenting her tour is the highest-grossing of all time, at $262 million.
During her show in London, she was joined backstage by Prince William and his two oldest kids, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.
Image credits: Taylor Swift / Instagram
Her eleventh album, The Tortured Poets Department, was released last year and became the most-streamed album in a day on Spotify.
She explained during the release that the album was the result of writing “so much tortured poetry” in the past two years.
The Grammy-winning singer is confirmed to appear on Travis and Jason’s podcast on August 13
Image credits: New Heights
After her Eras tour came to an end in December, Taylor was mostly quiet until May, when she announced that she had bought back the rights to her first six albums.
“I spent 10 years of my life trying rigorously to purchase my masters outright and was then denied that opportunity,” she told Billboard in 2019.
Image credits: Travis Kelce / Instagram
She said she believes artists should “have the first right of refusal to buy” their music.
“God, I would have paid so much for them! Anything to own my work that was an actual sale option, but it wasn’t given to me,” she told the outlet at the time.
Image credits: Travis Kelce / Instagram
Her May announcement marked the end of her yearslong, highly publicized battle over the ownership of her music.
She celebrated the moment by sharing a photo of herself surrounded by her first six albums, with the caption, “You belong with me.💚💛💜❤️🖤.”
“Thinking about when she said ‘See you next era…’” read the caption of Taylor Nation’s post
Image credits: Taylor Swift / Instagram
The Wildest Dreams singer also shared a letter on her official website to celebrate the announcement of her music ownership.
“All of the music I’ve ever made now belongs to me,” she wrote in the letter. “I’ve been bursting into tears of joy… ever since I found out this is really happening.”
Follow Us