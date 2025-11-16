30 Clever Details Viewers Spotted In “The Office” That Make It All The More Special

After Netflix decided to give us a treat and rewind the 9 seasons of “The Office” goodness, reminding us why we love this American sitcom to bits, no evening was gloomy like ever. Meanwhile, fans rolled up their sleeves, just as they do time and again, and did what they know the best–finding the most subtle little details, the pure golden gems of wit, and Faberge-like Easter eggs. And let’s not forget the endless The Office memes that keep the show’s humor alive. Trust me, there are tons of them!
And thanks to the sharp-eyed detectives of Reddit and The Officionados from the two subreddits “Dunder Mifflin” and “TV Details,” we have an impressive collection of findings to feast on. Think of Dwight growing a beet in season 6 or Jim and Pam finally removing the permanently stuck painting on the wall of the house they bought–these are just some of the things you probably haven’t noticed.
#1 Yup
Image source: Skipping_Shadow
#2 On Season 4 Episode 2 Of The Office, Michael Opens The Door To Let The Cameraman Out Of The Sinking Car
Image source: E1eventeen
#3 Love The Attention To Detail! Season 1, Episode 4
Image source: taimoor2
#4 I Love The Little Reminders That Michael Really Loves His Employees
Image source: PorzingisDingus
#5 In The Office, Shrute Farms Displays A Flag With 15 Stars. The 15 Stars Flag Represented The Original 13 Colonies Plus Vermont And Kentucky, Used From May 1, 1795 To April 12, 1818. Schrute Farms Was Established In 1812
Image source: Hexxington
#6 In Season 6, Dwight Starts Growing A Beet. Haven’t Noticed That Before
Image source: pm989
#7 Never Noticed This Before
Image source: alex__whitwam
#8 Gabe From The Office Is So Tall That His Skeleton Costume Is Two Skeletons Combined
Image source: OedipusLoco
#9 In The Office’s “Dinner Party” Episode, One Of The Excuses Jan Used To Keep Dwight Away Was That There Weren’t Enough Wine Glasses. Later, It’s Shown That Jan Has So Many Wine Glasses That She Serves Water In Them, Too
Image source: RollTack
#10 The Office Season 3 – Dwight Admires A Chair At David Wallace’s House And Wants To Get One For Himself. In Season 9, He Has The Chair
Image source: PM_ME_REDPILLS
#11 One Item At The Garage Sale Is The Stuck-To-The-Wall Painting From When Jim Buys Pam Their House. So They Finally Got It Off The Wall
#12 For St. Patrick’s Day, The Water In The Office Watercooler Is Green
#13 In “The Office” Andy Is Portrayed As A Massively Obnoxious Cornell Grad With A Hatred Of “Rival School” Dartmouth. This Was Done As A Jab From Writer/Actress Mindy Kaling (Kelly) Who Graduated From Dartmouth And Wanted Make Fun Of Cornell
Image source: Audiarmy
#14 Pam Uses The Teapot Jim Gave Her For Christmas Much Later In The Finer Things Club
#15 On The Office, Bob Vance Of Vance Refrigeration Always Introduces Himself As Bv Of Vance Refrigeration In Order To Get Free Advertising For Vance Refrigeration Once The Documentary Airs
Image source: FredGhost
#16 In The Office(Us), The Scranton Strangler Was At Dunder Mifflin
Image source: nilzippo
#17 Dwight Tells Us A Very Ominous Schrute Wedding Tradition, And He And Angela Do It When They Get Married Seasons Later
#18 Just Noticed In The Episode Koi Pond, Some People Around The Office Change Their Computer Backgrounds To Underwater
Image source: IlBear
#19 I Didn’t Notice This But Anyone See Karen’s Name
Image source: cristofercolumber
#20 In The Office, All Of The Characters Can Regularly Be Seen Playing Solitaire
Image source: CockDaddyKaren
#21 In The Office When Creed “Translates” The Chinese For Andy, He Actually Reads Out “Do Not Consume With Alcohol”, Which Is Exactly What Andy Does That Makes Him Sick
Image source: BlackKnight6660
#22 Just Noticed Charles Is Using A Saticoy Steel Mug From His Former Company. Nice Little Detail
Image source: bark98
#23 Detail At Its Finest
Image source: TornDugong
#24 In The Office, Dunder Mifflin Has Been Given The One Million Cut Trees Award By The Rain Forest Harvester’s Association
Image source: HellotoHorse
#25 When Jan Hands Michael Their Relationship-Disclosing Agreement For The Company, He Says He’s Going To Frame It. He Does
#26 I Lost Count Of How Many Times I’ve Watched The Greatest Show Ever, But I’m Still Noticing Things I Didn’t See Before. The Michael Scott Paper Company Is Using The Copier That Got Dumped When Pam Set Up The New One
Image source: alrod420
#27 In The Office Us When Dwight Is Acting Manager Andy Can Be Seen Wearing Short Sleeve Shirts Like Dwight To Further His Plan To Become His Number 2
Image source: reddit.com
#28 Never Noticed Michael Peeking Through The Cart. S6e2
Image source: Dodgezy
#29 During Pam And Jim’s Tour Of Michael’s Condo In “Dinner Party,” Pop Art Of Jan Is Visible On The Wall
#30 Creed Gives Jim A Shirt For Christmas, But Creed Actually Wore That Shirt To Jim’s Barbecue
