Hey Pandas, What’s The Dumbest Thing You’ve Ever Done? (Closed)

by

Tell us your dumb stuff. We kinda need a laugh!

#1

Hoo boy, there are a lot…
But one is:
When I was younger, I used to flip my hair every time I set foot in church. I guess I thought I looked cool? No idea, now my hair is blue, and in a pixie cut, so I can’t flip it. But I think back, and cringe.

#2

Now this is the most embarassing thing I’ve ever done in my whole life:

My parents transferred me to an all boy school when I was 15 and since my mouth can’t stop talking, I quickly made friends. I already had my own squad in just almost 2 weeks. So it’s been 3 months since I was there. And yes, we have a lot of sleepovers, a lot of jokes, a lot of so many fun things. So one day, we ate outside at a cafe or a diner I don’t really remember, but there was this 1 cute boy across who kept looking at me, and I did the same thing, cuz he was cute, duhh. Then, he stood up and went to our table and said “Hey, wanna go for a walk tomorrow, around 6?” And my whole squad were looking at me as if I did something wrong. That time, I wasn’t ready to come out but I have to choose. And yes, I choose the guy. Everybody was so happy for me, I thought they weren’t supportive of me so I cried. And you know what, I cried happy tears and embarassing tears, because that man was telling a joke. He’s not gay. And I came out. It’s a funny way to came out. I thought I would came out and have a boyfriend. But no. I thought of it and it was very cringe since I dramatically said yes and my smile were so I cant its too embarassing-

#3

My brother and I accidentally backed up into each other’s cars at the same time x__×

