Hey Pandas, What’s The Coolest Thing You’ve Ever Seen In Nature? (Closed)

The zoo doesn’t count! Teehee!
#1
When I was a really little kid, I was on a field trip with my mom and I heard these two crows having the LOUDEST, ANGRIEST argument up in a tree. They were SCREAMING back and forth. To this day, I wonder what they were fighting about. Crows do hold inter-generational grudges, so maybe it was an ongoing feud or something, like in a drama TV show where the family fights over the money.
#2
I went camping last year for a girl scout bridging event (my troop was supervising). the first night of our stay, the campsite went totally silent for about 5 seconds, and then a pack of coyotes started howling/screaming in the woods on the neighboring mountains! i’m great at mimicry for some strange reason, so I coyote howled back. and guess what? they responded after a short pause!
similar story; there’s this camp somewhat close to where I live, and our troop attends this camp once or twice a year. last summer, a coyote tried to break into the mess hall, with HER CUBS!! they were super cute, but they spooked the little ones, so we took out our pots and pans and started clanging them around to scare them off.
Follow Us