I Make Unusual Jewelry That Some People Think Is Creepy (20 Pics)

I spend long hours creating my unique art – fantastic figures, “frozen” in clear spheres. I use polymer clay to sculpt and resin to cover it.

Although most of my sculptures are large, I feel that there is something special about miniature resin jewelry. This technique allows me to bring images from my deep subconscious to life.

At some point, an idea came to me, so now I make my miniature sculptures as handmade jewelry, and I also have a shop where I sell my jewelry designs.

I know that people may think that it is too weird to wear creepy art like this, but for me, it is to have your own little piece of unique jewelry, which is always with you. And also I don’t see my works as something “scary”, it just a miracle of life in all its forms.

More info: Etsy

#1

Image source: WeirdSculpture

#2

Image source: WeirdSculpture

#3

Image source: WeirdSculpture

#4

Image source: WeirdSculpture

#5

Image source: WeirdSculpture

#6

Image source: WeirdSculpture

#7

Image source: WeirdSculpture

#8

Image source: WeirdSculpture

#9

Image source: WeirdSculpture

#10

Image source: WeirdSculpture

#11

Image source: WeirdSculpture

#12

Image source: WeirdSculpture

#13

Image source: WeirdSculpture

#14

Image source: WeirdSculpture

#15

Image source: WeirdSculpture

#16

Image source: WeirdSculpture

#17

Image source: WeirdSculpture

#18

Image source: WeirdSculpture

#19

Image source: WeirdSculpture

#20

Image source: WeirdSculpture

Patrick Penrose
