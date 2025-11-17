Hey Pandas, What’s The Best Feeling In The World For You? (Closed)

Tell me about what feeling you love the most.
#1
I just completed a 5,600 piece Lego set a few days ago, and it was so satisfying seeing it all come together. It’s an amazing feeling
#2
When it’s past beyond the normal hours of sleep. When it’s late into the night and you’re burning the midnight oil. All is quite. Turning on relaxing music as you gaze at the ceiling above you. Usually if I stay up late enough, I feel sort of euphoric.
And walking in a vacant town during winter with headphones on.
#3
Texting my boyfriend. Every time he texts me I get a rush of dopamine and I do a little happy dance.
#4
for me it’s when I wake my self up by laughing too hard in my sleep
#5
Physically: Anything that feels like flying. Roller coasters. Super strong wind. The moment of weightlessness in jumping off a swing or down a step.
Emotionally: It’s a tie between two things. First, curling up on a couch with my best friends to watch a movie, and second, ranting about my current obsessions with someone who’s into the same things.
#6
Knowing that after you finish the work a dog is waiting for you happy, in the house…
#7
Being calm, content, and peaceful. That’s been hard for me this last decade, but I like to think that I’m getting better at it. Sure, I have a low bar to set, but still.
My main one though, it’s weird. Least according to other people. Starting when I was a teenager, I can SMELL something in the air… when spring is coming, or fall is coming, or when those 2 seasons “butt in” for a week or two when they’re not supposed to. I dunno how to explain it.
It smells like… like flowers and petrichor, like rain and wet stone and trees and something… else. I always joke that if I could turn it into a perfume or a cologne, I’d be a millionaire. Everyone I ever talk to never smells it though.
They mention rain smell, or the wet dirt, but not the rich, complex, combination that I seem to smell. I won’t lie, I LIVE for that smell. Once I catch it, even if it’s in my own imagination or scrambled in my senses or whatever the case may be, I just.. instantly feel WONDERFUL.
It makes me feel.. connected. Seen, somehow. That everything will be okay, and I don’t mean that in the usual way, because it’s not how I interpret it. It doesn’t necessarily mean what I would expect or want it to.
I wish I could explain it better but in short, good or bad, life or death, everything will be okay. I dunno what it means beyond that or in detail, but I feel it, and it’s wonderful for me.
#8
Getting into bed with fresh cool sheets after a hot shower and shaving legs!
#9
Reaching the top of a challenging climb. Especially if you’ve been projecting it for months, or it’s your first onsight of a new grade level
#10
shrooms
#11
Finishing a big project or getting a good mark after a big test
#12
Going to the beach 😁
#13
Spending time with my wife – sure, it sounds cliche, but I’ve always felt that way when I’m with her…
#14
sleeping
#15
Hooking a fish on a line
#16
I love the feeling of being alone, blasting music, not having a care, and running. I like to run in my home gym blasting to music with scenarios in my head, makes me feel accomplished and helps me cope with my anxiety.
#17
Contentment
#18
for sure crying. i want to cry all the time but cant so when i do it’s amazing
