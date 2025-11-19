30 People Share Things That Are Not Worth It Or Even Dangerous To Buy Secondhand

There’s an increasing trend of people buying secondhand instead of new. And nowadays, you can find almost anything at a thrift store or online marketplace. While I love browsing used goods, and scoring a great deal, I’ll sometimes see something that will stop me in my tracks. It’ll leave me wondering why anyone would sell something “like that,” and more importantly, who would buy it? And for what good reason?

I’m talking things like teeth, broken shoes, dead plants, anything unhygienic or of a personal nature. Then again, I guess, as the saying goes, “one man’s trash is another man’s treasure.” And to each their own… But it turns out I’m not the only one who is somewhat selective about what I’d buy “gently worn”. People have been sharing their absolute no-no’s when it comes to shopping for goods. Whether it’s a matter of safety or hygiene, they’ve revealed why it pays to buy certain things brand new. From underwear, to earpods, Lego sets, to beds, Bored Panda has put together a list of items netizens think you should steer clear of next time you’re tempted to save a few bucks.

#1

A mattress.

You want bedbugs? That’s how you get bedbugs.

Image source: anon, Haley Owens/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

#2

A car seat. Since nobody else has said it, I will. Secondhand car seats are so dangerous. You have no idea if they have been in an accident, after which they are supposed to be replaced no matter how minor. Not a mom, just an aunt.

Image source: Weller_BWitched, Getty Images/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

#3

Motorcycle helmet.

Image source: Howsaboutabuff, VANDER FILMS/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

#4

Toothbrush.

Image source: New-Oil6131, Oleg Ivanov/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

#5

Climbing gear, unless it was from someone I knew for certain is an experienced climber and cared for their gear per manufacturer recommendations. Even then, I’d prefer to buy new.

Image source: Scandinavian_Flik, Chaewul Kim/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

#6

Underwear.

Image source: spliffwizard, AtlasComposer/Envato (not the actual photo)

#7

Airpods/buds 🤮.

Image source: Embarrassed-Tap-2276, Thom Bradley/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

#8

A bicycle helmet.

Image source: plasm0r, bady abbas/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

#9

Hottub. If it’s been sitting dry for any length of time the gaskets are probably all shot and it will leak like a sieve.

Image source: JonnyRottensTeeth, Sophie Grieve-Williams/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

#10

Shoes

I know that people do, but every time I’ve tried there was always someone else’s foot indentions in them and they didn’t feel or fit right.

Image source: anon, Josh Hild/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

#11

Tires. I got into a whole argument about it with my automotive teacher in school, and everyone laughed at me and called me spoiled, but I just don’t feel that it’s worth taking a gamble on peoples safety with used tires.

Image source: Imgumbygodamnit, Robert Laursoo/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

#12

Guys remember when Belle Delphine sold her bath water?

Image source: ZitMa, Dolan Darker/Youtube

#13

I hate buying electronics second hand. Hard to trust people who want hundreds of dollars for something that doesn’t have a warranty to it. When I can pay 1-200 more to have a warranty with it

Edit: let me rephrase. If I’m buying something used for 1000-1200 that I could get new for 1500. I’m buying new. Pro of buying something new. Return policy, warranty, legit company.

Used from joe snow down on Fb marketplace: no warranty, no refund, potentially ripped off and held at gun point.

I’m talking high priced electronics. Not a $40 phones.

Image source: anon, Andrej Lišakov/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

#14

Balding automobile tires.

Image source: anon, Getty Images/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

#15

Toilet paper.

Image source: Lopsided-Task-6762, Martin Sanchez/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

#16

Dentures.

Image source: fletchlivz, Diana Polekhina/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

#17

Batteries. No one know how many charge cycles they have done.

Image source: Olde94, John Cameron/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

#18

Uncle John’s bathroom reader.

Image source: Spider-ManSixtySeven, thriftbooks

#19

Hardware Crypto Wallet
The original owner set the recovery phrase so they can get your tokens at any point by using it on a new wallet.

Image source: does-this-smell-off, Hendrik Morkel/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

#20

Anything Land Rover/ Range Rover. I’ve heard that they’re mad expensive to repair.

Image source: waveslikemoses, Juan Rojas/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

#21

Again or Ever?
I won’t ever buy used underwear and I would never again buy a used mattress. Sort of the same really.

Image source: Saulington11, Nataliya Melnychuk/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

#22

A coffin.

Image source: nikthomas125, Ivo Santos/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

#23

Running shoes, not sure if that’s even a thing tho.

Image source: FarraigeWolf, Kristian Egelund/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

#24

2 years ago i would’ve said a GPU, but nowadays it isn’t relevant anymore.

Image source: TotoDuFour, Rafael Pol/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

#25

After spending two hours cleaning out a Slim PS3 I purchased from a P**n Shop I would go with consoles. This poor system was so nasty on the inside that I’m surprised it didn’t over heat. There was just dust and crud every where even in the HDD bay. The funny thing was and what made me buy it was when it was hooked up it fired right up and the disc drive accepted and eject discs smooth as butter.

Image source: RumbleTrumpet, Jordan González/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

#26

A computer chair….😬.

Image source: bottlefedb16, Clay Banks/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

#27

A third hand.

Image source: anon, David Underland/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

#28

Nail clippers.

Image source: urbexcemetery, Hans Isaacson/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

#29

Bedsheets….you have no idea what’s happened on those….

Image source: SpottedArmadillo, Eryk Piotr Munk/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

#30

Any tech.
Advertisements claiming certified refurbished is utter rubbish.
Most used tech gets auctioned and sent to shawty repairmen and resold on the websites that they came from.
If you’re in the market for tech, almost always buy new unless you’re buying from someone or somewhere you know beyond the shadow of a doubt that they do good repair work.

Image source: anon, Kaitlyn Baker/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

