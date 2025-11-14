My 21 Illustrations Show What Would Happen If Disney Characters And Superheroes Faced Ecological Disasters

by

I am a self-taught French illustrator and DC comics lover. I mix pop culture with environmental disasters. If you’re interested, you can find my previous post here.

More info: Instagram

#1 Mowgli And Extinct Species

#2 Winnie The Pooh And Bee’s Extinction

#3 Moana And The Discovery Of The Seventh Continent

#4 Ariel And The Ocean Trash

#5 The Lion King And The Hunt

#6 Nemo And Dead Corals

#7 Santa Claus And Global Warning

#8 Bambi And Deforestation

#9 The Beast And Animal Experimentation

#10 Lilo & Stitch And Plastic Pollution

#11 Dumbo And Mass Tourism

#12 Aquaman And The Oil Spill

#13 Donald Duck, Force-Feeding And Foie Gras

#14 Snow White And Pesticides

#15 Penguins And Global Warning

#16 Crocodile Dundee, Australia’s Bushfire And Happy New Year

#17 Mary Poppins And Pollution

#18 Batman And The Burial Of Nuclear Waste

#19 Aurora And The Birdlime

#20 Green Lantern And Space Pollution

#21 Santa Claus And Light Pollution

