My 21 Illustrations Show What Would Happen If Disney Characters And Superheroes Faced Ecological Disasters

I am a self-taught French illustrator and DC comics lover. I mix pop culture with environmental disasters. If you’re interested, you can find my previous post here.
More info: Instagram
#1 Mowgli And Extinct Species
#2 Winnie The Pooh And Bee’s Extinction
#3 Moana And The Discovery Of The Seventh Continent
#4 Ariel And The Ocean Trash
#5 The Lion King And The Hunt
#6 Nemo And Dead Corals
#7 Santa Claus And Global Warning
#8 Bambi And Deforestation
#9 The Beast And Animal Experimentation
#10 Lilo & Stitch And Plastic Pollution
#11 Dumbo And Mass Tourism
#12 Aquaman And The Oil Spill
#13 Donald Duck, Force-Feeding And Foie Gras
#14 Snow White And Pesticides
#15 Penguins And Global Warning
#16 Crocodile Dundee, Australia’s Bushfire And Happy New Year
#17 Mary Poppins And Pollution
#18 Batman And The Burial Of Nuclear Waste
#19 Aurora And The Birdlime
#20 Green Lantern And Space Pollution
#21 Santa Claus And Light Pollution
