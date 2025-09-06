Hey Pandas, What’s The Best Advice You Ever Received And Who Gave It To You?

Tell us the best piece of advice you’ve ever received and who it came from.I’ll start. My grandfather told me, when I was a late teenager, never to buy the cheapest or the most expensive item. Always go for the middle option—you’ll find better quality and spend much less using this method. You get what you pay for.
#1
I don’t know about the best advice in general, but the best work related advice was from my supervisor. It was over 40 years ago, so I don’t remember it word for word, but this is pretty close. “Don’t ever present your boss with a problem without also putting forth at least one possible solution.”
#2
Don’t weep for the stupid, you’ll be crying all day – Alexander Anderson, Hellsing Abriged
#3
Don’t believe everything you read on the internet – Abraham Lincoln.
#4
You can’t be true to someone else if you’re not true to yourself.
Me, to me, when my first marriage had collapsed after 8 years of me trying to please her and be what I thought she wanted.
#5
My mom’s best advice: “Don’t be stupid.” Usually issued immediately after I did something stupid.
#6
Unless they pay your bills, their opinion don’t count- me
#7
“As much fun as it may seem at the time, don’t *ever* head-bang.”
Advice given to my younger self by me now, many years later and with serious neck pain and cluster headache issues.
#8
“You are responsible for your happiness.”
My high school principal at the graduation ceremony said this. It’s stuck with me since, especially as I remember it during my harder times. The world may not be a kind place, I just need to keep a smile in spite of it.
#9
Some years ago, I spoke with a homeless gentleman who had come to the food bank I was volunteering at. He said two things that have stuck with me to this day.
The first being “The average person is just one, to two paychecks away from being homeless.”
The second one being: “It is the curse of man that given enough time, the oppressed, will in turn, become the oppressors.”
#10
Walking with my husband complaining about the neighbors wish this would happen or that..HE says…””why not wish for them to be a better person?””
