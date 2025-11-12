I Create Crazy Photo Manipulations With My Three Daughters And Son, And Here’s What We Made So Far

My name is John Wilhelm. I was born 1970 in Winterthur Switzerland where I still live together with my wife and my four kids (3 girls and 1 son).

Photography was always important in my life. My father was an experienced hobby-photographer and founded at least two local photography-associations. So I grew up in an environment of cameras, magazines, lenses, selfmade camera-baggages, darkrooms and funny weddings.

I wasn’t very excited back then about those films and development processes. It was such a fiddling in my eyes.

The importance of photography changed into joy when I was holding my first digital cam in my hands. The fire was sparked off and a long journey begun, a journey through lots of camera systems, techniques, experiences and finally software products. Feburary 2011, I decided to take a step across the border of plain photography. I entered the world of photoshop and 3D-tools. That was the best thing I every did… now photography is a complete passion!

More info: Facebook | johnwilhelm.ch

#1 The Good Weather Umbrella

#2 Dreaming Of The Ocean

#3 Children Have No Choice

#4 Toilet Paper Harvest

#5 Dinner Is Served

#6 Just A Seagull Pulling My Girls

#7 Bent Banana Inc

#8 Just A Nightly Encounter

#9 Spaghettitime

#10 Catch It Like A Dog

#11 Just A Little Overtaking

#12 Snow Angel – Springtime Edition

#13 Feeding A Stinky Pelican

#14 Dad And Me

#15 Dandelion Self-Defence

#16 Just A Loop Slide

#17 Just A Little Beaver

#18 Just A Little Gravity Issue

#19 The Hike By Night

#20 Wal(B)rus(Hing)

#21 The Photoholic Construction Kit

#22 Inflatitties

#23 Getting Rid Of That Baby Fat

#24 Just A Knitting Needle And A Wall Socket

#25 Yuna Stark – Queen Of Westeros

#26 Mila Button And Lou-Ke The Engine Driver

#27 Kissing A Fake Frog King

#28 Inflagranti

#29 Just A Little Snowflake

#30 Living In A Plastic World

#31 Online And Offlife

#32 Happy New Year

#33 Just A Little Business Girl

#34 The Hike

#35 The Original Baby Cradle

#36 Running Out Of Time

#37 Just Two Girls And A Vespa 1947

#38 Just A Little Homework

#39 Just An Animal Lover

#40 The Rose’s Revenge

#41 So Close And Yet So Far

#42 Black Friday

#43 Spring Preparation

#44 If Pinocchio Had Glasses

#45 Silly Clone Academy – Auditorium

#46 Just An Unsuccessful Backscratcher

