I Create Crazy Photo Manipulations With My Three Daughters And Son, And Here’s What We Made So Far

My name is John Wilhelm. I was born 1970 in Winterthur Switzerland where I still live together with my wife and my four kids (3 girls and 1 son).
Photography was always important in my life. My father was an experienced hobby-photographer and founded at least two local photography-associations. So I grew up in an environment of cameras, magazines, lenses, selfmade camera-baggages, darkrooms and funny weddings.
I wasn’t very excited back then about those films and development processes. It was such a fiddling in my eyes.
The importance of photography changed into joy when I was holding my first digital cam in my hands. The fire was sparked off and a long journey begun, a journey through lots of camera systems, techniques, experiences and finally software products. Feburary 2011, I decided to take a step across the border of plain photography. I entered the world of photoshop and 3D-tools. That was the best thing I every did… now photography is a complete passion!
#1 The Good Weather Umbrella
#2 Dreaming Of The Ocean
#3 Children Have No Choice
#4 Toilet Paper Harvest
#5 Dinner Is Served
#6 Just A Seagull Pulling My Girls
#7 Bent Banana Inc
#8 Just A Nightly Encounter
#9 Spaghettitime
#10 Catch It Like A Dog
#11 Just A Little Overtaking
#12 Snow Angel – Springtime Edition
#13 Feeding A Stinky Pelican
#14 Dad And Me
#15 Dandelion Self-Defence
#16 Just A Loop Slide
#17 Just A Little Beaver
#18 Just A Little Gravity Issue
#19 The Hike By Night
#20 Wal(B)rus(Hing)
#21 The Photoholic Construction Kit
#22 Inflatitties
#23 Getting Rid Of That Baby Fat
#24 Just A Knitting Needle And A Wall Socket
#25 Yuna Stark – Queen Of Westeros
#26 Mila Button And Lou-Ke The Engine Driver
#27 Kissing A Fake Frog King
#28 Inflagranti
#29 Just A Little Snowflake
#30 Living In A Plastic World
#31 Online And Offlife
#32 Happy New Year
#33 Just A Little Business Girl
#34 The Hike
#35 The Original Baby Cradle
#36 Running Out Of Time
#37 Just Two Girls And A Vespa 1947
#38 Just A Little Homework
#39 Just An Animal Lover
#40 The Rose’s Revenge
#41 So Close And Yet So Far
#42 Black Friday
#43 Spring Preparation
#44 If Pinocchio Had Glasses
#45 Silly Clone Academy – Auditorium
#46 Just An Unsuccessful Backscratcher
