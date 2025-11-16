Hey Pandas, What’s Something You’re Genuinely Scared Of? (Closed)

If u see this, put a turtle emoji in ur post.
#1
robotic voices. it’s such a strange fear but like i’m terrified of them. voicemails, automated calls, the lockdown drill voice at my school. and no it doesn’t come from a traumatic experience i’ve always been afraid of them.
#2
darkness and silence
dark bc i had an expirence where i thought i could lose my vision (thanks for that mom) and for silence bc i overthink about everything in silence and i want to avoid that at all times i hate it
#3
airplane bathrooms. i got stuck in one once and it was traumatizing.
on a more serious note, my parents finding out about this site, what my parents will do with my diary keys(ill post the link in comments), my parents reading my diary, my parents in general. im also scared of not getting a well paying job and a happy life.
#4
That my children will have severe depression and anxiety that lead to substance abuse. It happened to me. 10 years sober, but I wouldn’t wish it on my worst enemy.
#5
Crocodiles.
I have never seen one, but they terrify me.
Also growing up.
I have yet to find out why it is fun or desirable. So far it’s been crappy.
