41 Hilariously Witty Comics By Ryan Pagelow That Take Plot Twists To A New Level (New Pics)

by

If you enjoy comics that start off sweet and take a funny, unexpected turn, you’re going to love this. Ryan Pagelow, the artist behind the popular Buni webcomic, is back with more of his charmingly twisted creations. At first glance, they might look cute and harmless, but there’s always a quirky surprise waiting at the end.

Buni comics are known for their playful mix of innocent setups and clever, sometimes absurd punchlines. Whether it’s a fashionista cupcake or an astronaut toast, nothing is ever quite what it seems. Scroll down and see what kind of twist is coming next!

More info: Instagram | bunicomic.com | Facebook | x.com | patreon.com

#1 “Godzilito”

Image source: bunicomic

#2 “You’ve Got The Wrong Guy”

Image source: bunicomic

#3 “Squirrel For Hire”

Image source: bunicomic

#4 “Meet The Parents”

Image source: bunicomic

#5 “Send In The Clowns”

Image source: bunicomic

#6 “Power Up”

Image source: bunicomic

#7 “Sharp”

Image source: bunicomic

#8 “Morning Fix”

Image source: bunicomic

#9 “Whacked”

Image source: bunicomic

#10 “Spring Bud”

Image source: bunicomic

#11 “Exercise Equipment Is Also Great For Hanging Clothes On”

Image source: bunicomic

#12 “Seedling”

Image source: bunicomic

#13 “The Artist”

Image source: bunicomic

#14 “Feast Or Famine”

Image source: bunicomic

#15 “Genetics”

Image source: bunicomic

#16 “Launch”

Image source: bunicomic

#17 “Be Careful What You Wish For”

Image source: bunicomic

#18 “Not Today”

Image source: bunicomic

#19 “So Last Season”

Image source: bunicomic

#20 “Fun With The Kids”

Image source: bunicomic

#21 “Wait Until You Hear About Our Benefits Package”

Image source: bunicomic

#22 “Tourists”

Image source: bunicomic

#23 “Show-Off”

Image source: bunicomic

#24 “Breakout”

Image source: bunicomic

#25 “Hang In There”

Image source: bunicomic

#26

Image source: bunicomic

#27 “The Hatchlings”

Image source: bunicomic

#28 “Chugging Ink”

Image source: bunicomic

#29 “Heating Things Up”

Image source: bunicomic

#30 “Sharing Is Caring”

Image source: bunicomic

#31 “He Must Be Young. His Hat Is On Backwards”

Image source: bunicomic

#32 “Free Refills”

Image source: bunicomic

#33

Image source: bunicomic

#34 “The Commute”

Image source: bunicomic

#35 “New Fit”

Image source: bunicomic

#36 “You’re Doing It Wrong”

Image source: bunicomic

#37 “Screen Time Symptom”

Image source: bunicomic

#38 “New Kid”

Image source: bunicomic

#39 “Magic Beans”

Image source: bunicomic

#40 “Potty Training”

Image source: bunicomic

#41 “New Look”

Image source: bunicomic

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
