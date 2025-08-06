41 Hilariously Witty Comics By Ryan Pagelow That Take Plot Twists To A New Level (New Pics)

If you enjoy comics that start off sweet and take a funny, unexpected turn, you’re going to love this. Ryan Pagelow, the artist behind the popular Buni webcomic, is back with more of his charmingly twisted creations. At first glance, they might look cute and harmless, but there’s always a quirky surprise waiting at the end.
Buni comics are known for their playful mix of innocent setups and clever, sometimes absurd punchlines. Whether it’s a fashionista cupcake or an astronaut toast, nothing is ever quite what it seems. Scroll down and see what kind of twist is coming next!
More info: Instagram | bunicomic.com | Facebook | x.com | patreon.com
#1 “Godzilito”
#2 “You’ve Got The Wrong Guy”
#3 “Squirrel For Hire”
#4 “Meet The Parents”
#5 “Send In The Clowns”
#6 “Power Up”
#7 “Sharp”
#8 “Morning Fix”
#9 “Whacked”
#10 “Spring Bud”
#11 “Exercise Equipment Is Also Great For Hanging Clothes On”
#12 “Seedling”
#13 “The Artist”
#14 “Feast Or Famine”
#15 “Genetics”
#16 “Launch”
#17 “Be Careful What You Wish For”
#18 “Not Today”
#19 “So Last Season”
#20 “Fun With The Kids”
#21 “Wait Until You Hear About Our Benefits Package”
#22 “Tourists”
#23 “Show-Off”
#24 “Breakout”
#25 “Hang In There”
#26
#27 “The Hatchlings”
#28 “Chugging Ink”
#29 “Heating Things Up”
#30 “Sharing Is Caring”
#31 “He Must Be Young. His Hat Is On Backwards”
#32 “Free Refills”
#33
#34 “The Commute”
#35 “New Fit”
#36 “You’re Doing It Wrong”
#37 “Screen Time Symptom”
#38 “New Kid”
#39 “Magic Beans”
#40 “Potty Training”
#41 “New Look”
